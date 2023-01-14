ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR

The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

(Wrestling) Badgers Suffer Crushing 27-6 Loss to Michigan

The Wisconsin Badgers took on the Michigan Wolverines on the mat Sunday evening. Despite wins from Austin Gomez at 149 pounds and Braxton Amos at 197 pounds, the Badgers lost 27-6 in the dual meet. The only wins on the night for Wisconsin came from familiar faces, but there was quite a bit the team wishes they could re-do.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin basketball tumbles out of AP Top 25 poll

Wisconsin’s two-straight losses have cost them a spot in the polls. The Wisconsin Badgers run in the Associated Press Top 25 poll is officially over. After losses to Michigan State and Indiana last week, the Badgers have fallen out of the poll that was released on Monday. The two losses marked three straight for the Badgers this season.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

REPORT: Wisconsin Badgers Hosting Major Four-Star Running Back

The Wisconsin Badgers could be adding yet another weapon to their team. This time it may come in the form of a 2024 four-star running back. The Badgers are reportedly hosting Jordan Marshall, a running back out of Ohio. Wisconsin Badgers Are Hosting Four-Star Running Back Jordan Marshall. According to...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin reportedly adding longtime HC from D-II program to Luke Fickell's staff

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Sunday that Wisconsin football has hired a special teams coordinator/ OLB coach. The Badgers hired the coach away from a Division II program. Matt Mitchell has spent the last 12 years with Grand Valley State as head coach of its football program. Mitchell is reportedly going to be the next special teams coordinator/ OLB coach in Madison. This move comes shortly after Colin Hitschler was already announced as the safeties and special teams coach.
MADISON, WI
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Meet me at a Madison bar

In January, we take the cold plunge into winter. It’s a string of dark, tempestuous days with few seasonal experiences to gather around. This time of year, we’re extra grateful for the hangouts that make weathering January just a little less glum. There are many Madison bars that, for some, feel like an extension of the home living room. It could be the cozy and eclectic spot where you can hide behind a novel while you double-fist an espresso and a glass of wine. Other spots are unassuming dives that let you embrace different sides of your persona on any given night. Will you shrink into the corner this time or perform boldly at the billiards table? And at the neighborhood bar, there’s no need to make plans — just show up and you’ll find familiar faces.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Heavy snow moves in tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
MADISON, WI
Kristen Walters

Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
MADISON, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Police Arrest Woman For Causing Ruckus In Restaurant

A woman from Wisconsin causes a major scene in a restaurant and ended up getting arrested for battery and stealing. I just don't get it. People don't seem to know how to act in public anymore. They treat life like it's a free for all out there. The rules don't apply. It's okay for them to be an idiot. When you're an innocent bystander, it gets really annoying. Sometimes, those situations can even get a little scary too.
MADISON, WI
WDIO-TV

Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Q985

Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit

If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha shooting near Summit and Moreland; 2 men arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police took two men into custody after they were involved in a fight and shooting on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Police were called for a report of shots fired near Summit and Moreland around 3 a.m. Officers found shell casings in a driveway and saw two bullet holes in the second story of a brick building.
WAUKESHA, WI

