Harden Middle School off lockdown after hoax weapon report
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Harden Middle School was on a brief lockdown Wednesday after reports of a weapon on campus proved untrue. Salinas Police said no weapon was found, but they responded to the school Wednesday morning. A Salinas Union High School District spokesperson also said an on-campus weapon report was a hoax. The school district The post Harden Middle School off lockdown after hoax weapon report appeared first on KION546.
padailypost.com
Car accident claims local student
Correction: This story has been revised to say that Scheetz’s car was T-boned by another driver, according to the victim’s father. A Palo Alto teenager who was an avid writer and college student has died in a car crash in Los Gatos, police said. Tyler Scheetz, 19, was...
Four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are over 100% full
Torrential atmospheric rivers dropped so much water into California's drought-parched, thirsty reservoirs that four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are now over 100 percent full.
sanbenito.com
Hollister inmate charged with 1994 San Jose cold case
Authorities recently charged a Hollister man with kidnapping in relation to a 1994 cold case robbery and sexual assault that occurred at a San Jose mall, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. The suspect, Thomas John Loguidice, 65, is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence for...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Evacuation orders remain in place outside of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — By Sunday morning, most evacuation orders were lifted in Santa Cruz County. County officials are still concerned for areas along the Pajaro River as storm cleanup continues across other parts of the county. Video Player: Propane, gas in high demand amid power outages in Santa Cruz...
KSBW.com
Aptos shooting prompts shelter-in-place order
APTOS, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office said they received reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. Monday in Aptos in the area of Mar Monte and Highway-1. A shelter-in-place order went out to residents in the area of White and Larkin Valley roads. "The victim self-transported...
KQED
'It's Gotten Worse': Oakland City Council Member Carroll Fife Faces Racist, Violent Threats
Oakland City Council member Carroll Fife says violent threats against her and other public officials are increasing. To draw attention to the problem, Fife took to Twitter on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to publicize a series of horrific, hate-filled voicemails she has received, many of which use racist and violent language to demean and threaten her, a Black woman.
KTVU FOX 2
Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
100-foot mudslide halts passenger train near Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A passenger train traveling between Fremont and Sunol was halted by a mudslide Tuesday morning and passengers were evacuated, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The Altamont Corridor Express train was traveling near Niles Canyon when a mudslide on the tracks apparently blocked its progress. Officers from Alameda County Fire, […]
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
Transgender activist and Deviants motor club member convicted of 2016 triple murder in Oakland
A San Jose woman and member of a motor club has been convicted of murdering a family in Oakland in 2016, according to a press release from the Office of the Alameda District Attorney.
Silicon Valley
The Bay Area’s 10 best new bakeries, from Los Gatos to Danville to Emeryville
Here in the Bay Area, we know a stand-out bakery when we see one. Glass cases and counter tops display the day’s pastries like works of art, and the shelves are lined with just-baked loaves of bread. There might be a corner table beckoning you to stay awhile, order a warm drink and make your brownie last. Or perhaps you’re ducking into a pop-up for a malasada on the run.
gilroylife.com
Main story: Gilroy residents survive gauntlet of severe storms
‘Atmospheric rivers’ fill state reservoirs, reducing impact of years of drought. Gilroy residents faced the aftermath of a relentless series of torrential storms that pounded California starting in late December, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. Another storm hit Northern California Friday, Jan. 13. Meterorologists expected rain...
San Benito County downgrades orders to warnings, evacuations orders still in effect Monterey County
Emergency evacuations are underway as the county is concerned about rising water levels in the Felton Grove area. The post San Benito County downgrades orders to warnings, evacuations orders still in effect Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
Suspect in San Jose's 1st homicide of 2023 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect in San Jose’s first homicide of 2023 has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Henry Livingston, a resident of San Jose, was arrested in connection to a Jan. 1 homicide on the 400 block of West San Carlos Street. Officers responded to the scene […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Teacher arrested after mom finds ‘inappropriate’ texts on teen’s phone, CA police say
A San Jose mother’s discovery of “inappropriate” texts from a former teacher on her 17-year-old daughter’s phone led to his arrest, California police reported. The mom reported the texts on Jan. 9 to police, which investigated and found the teacher had sexually assaulted the teen while she attended Silver Creek High School, a San Jose police news release said.
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely
SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
Rainfall totals for parts of the Bay Area so far are staggering
The local reservoirs are filling up.
