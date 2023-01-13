ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS San Francisco

Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy

GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th.  Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Historic adobe partially collapses in downtown Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — A historic adobe in downtown Monterey partially collapsed on Saturday. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed. The building, which houses a Pacific Valley Bank branch and other businesses, is at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl streets. According to city...
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Echo Avenue near Fremont Boulevard. Police said when they arrived, they quickly identified the victim and the suspect car driving away from the area. Seaside Police said the two men from Watsonville in the shooter's car were arrested, and the gun used The post Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide

BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
BELMONT, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced on Sunday afternoon that part of the Gonzales River Bridge has fallen in the Salinas River. Officials said nobody was on the bridge at the moment when it caved in. The bridge has been closed due to flooding. County officials shared that motorists have bypassed those closure The post Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River appeared first on KION546.
GONZALES, CA
Silicon Valley

Capitola Village and wharf: Storm-smashed then, storm-smashed now

A huge storm and high tide that sent waves topping 20 feet slamming into the tourist mecca of Capitola last week, wreaking severe damage upon the city’s historic wharf and waterfront restaurant row, was highly dramatic — but not an anomaly. Capitola has been a storm target since...
CAPITOLA, CA
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs

OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show

CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
CAPITOLA, CA

