Read full article on original website
Related
Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy
GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th. Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
KTVU FOX 2
Scenic West Cliff Drive buckles; Biden to visit storm-damaged Santa Cruz coastline
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The recent storms caused major damage along the Santa Cruz coastline to one of the most scenic locations there – catching the attention of President Biden who will visit the county later this week. Almost three weeks of heavy rain caused parts of West Cliff...
Video: Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County blanketed in snow
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Video shot overnight on Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Sunday shows the mountain and the surrounding area covered in a thick blanket of fresh snow. Much of the video shows near white-out conditions as trees, roads, residences and businesses are covered in snow. In one part of the […]
CHP officer rescues 3 from car about to tip over Santa Cruz cliff
"They were scared for their lives and were in disbelief."
KSBW.com
Historic adobe partially collapses in downtown Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — A historic adobe in downtown Monterey partially collapsed on Saturday. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed. The building, which houses a Pacific Valley Bank branch and other businesses, is at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl streets. According to city...
Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Echo Avenue near Fremont Boulevard. Police said when they arrived, they quickly identified the victim and the suspect car driving away from the area. Seaside Police said the two men from Watsonville in the shooter's car were arrested, and the gun used The post Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide
BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River
GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced on Sunday afternoon that part of the Gonzales River Bridge has fallen in the Salinas River. Officials said nobody was on the bridge at the moment when it caved in. The bridge has been closed due to flooding. County officials shared that motorists have bypassed those closure The post Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River appeared first on KION546.
Silicon Valley
Capitola Village and wharf: Storm-smashed then, storm-smashed now
A huge storm and high tide that sent waves topping 20 feet slamming into the tourist mecca of Capitola last week, wreaking severe damage upon the city’s historic wharf and waterfront restaurant row, was highly dramatic — but not an anomaly. Capitola has been a storm target since...
Hollister woman dies in crash on SR-156
A fatal crash occurred after a driver lost control on wet roadways in Hollister on Saturday, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara Co. issues evacuation warning for watershed areas of Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Clara County emergency response officials issued a new evacuation warning Friday evening for residents living in the watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin, and U.S. Highway 101 and Bolsa Road in the southern part of the county. The warning was...
KTVU FOX 2
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
San Benito County downgrades orders to warnings, evacuations orders still in effect Monterey County
Emergency evacuations are underway as the county is concerned about rising water levels in the Felton Grove area. The post San Benito County downgrades orders to warnings, evacuations orders still in effect Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
KSBW.com
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
Before-and-after photos show damage to Capitola after California storm
One of California's prettiest little beach towns is in for a long recovery.
Here's when rain is expected to pick back up in the Bay Area
Two rounds of rain are forecast to soak the Bay Area, bringing even more precipitation to an already water-logged region.
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont woman bruised at Santa Rita Jail after calling 911 settles for $137K
FREMONT, Calif. - A Fremont woman whose husband called 911 because she was extremely drunk received a check on Thursday for $137,500 from Alameda County to settle her lawsuit alleging she was the victim of excessive force at Santa Rita Jail. "I'm OK with it," Jolynn McCabe said. "The fact...
‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches amid Calif. storms
Some of the logs appeared to be 40 feet long.
Comments / 0