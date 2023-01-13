Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Firing incidents have once again in Florida,at martin Luther king celebrations, 8 people badly injuredSikaraFort Pierce, FL
Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Misses Four Extra Points in Wildcard GameSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
Luxury Bus Adds Dallas-to-SA Route
Dallas-based premium travel company Vonlane is set to add a new route from Dallas to San Antonio. The non-stop route, which includes Vonlane’s signature cabin services and amenities, will become available to travelers beginning February 10, according to The Dallas Morning News. Vonlane’s luxury bus service will transport passengers...
December Crime Afflicts North Dallas
Crime in North Dallas spiked in December 2022, with Cara Mendelsohn’s District 12 coming in just behind Crime Boss of the Month Jaynie Schultz’s District 11. According to the downloadable data set available on the City of Dallas Open Data’s website, which The Dallas Express sourced from on January 9, District 12’s Crime Score increased by 13.46% last month, making it the only district in which Schultz ended 2022 with a double-digit hike.
Skate Park Coming to Oak Cliff
In Dallas, you don’t have to go far to find an interesting restaurant or fun attraction. But skateboarders are hard-pressed to find good skate parks in the city. Skateboarders living in the Dallas area often have to drive 30-40 minutes away to find a good skate park, such as Alliance Skate Park in Grand Prairie. Teenagers usually visit local parking lots or street spots to get their skating sessions in. Several Oak Cliff teenagers told The Dallas Morning News of their experiences.
Build-To-Rent Properties Coming to DFW
The Austin-based development firm Good + West Residential says it will build four rental home communities in Texas over the next four years, including projects in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin. Development costs are anticipated to total $400 million. The company has two projects underway in DFW, one in Denton and...
Dog Flu Cases Rise in North Texas
Dog flu cases are on the rise across the nation. Canine influenza is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific Type A influenza viruses, according to the CDC. Symptoms of this affliction include a cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and a reduced appetite. There are two...
Is DFW’s Economy Insulated from Recession?
Dallas-Fort Worth has the most diversified economy in Texas, according to new forecasts from Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), which may prove helpful in a potential downturn. The metroplex already has 7.8 million people and is the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S. Still, by 2045, it could be home to 3.4 million more residents, according to the report.
Girl Scout Cookie Cocktails at Local Venue
This Girl Scout cookie season, a local cocktail lounge is collaborating with Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) to make Girl Scout cookie-flavored cocktails. The Sweet Tooth Hotel, located in downtown Dallas, features art exhibits alongside cocktails. Starting this past weekend, the Girl Scouts sold cookies at the venue and will continue to do so in the coming weekends.
Local English Fare Restaurant Closes Down
Local restaurant Fish & Fizz has shut down. Nick Barclay co-owns the Richardson restaurant and assured his customers that the restaurant is planning on returning. “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later,” Barclay said. Fish & Fizz closed just before Christmas due to issues with negotiating a...
Child Bystander Fatally Shot as Teens Argue
An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot during an apparent altercation between two teenagers in Oak Cliff on Sunday. Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard near E. Overton Road. The young victim, identified by his...
DISD Assault Leads to Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is facing a federal lawsuit after its alleged negligence may have resulted in the tragic death of a teaching assistant who was assaulted by a student with special needs back in January 2021. The two sons of the deceased 56-year-old DISD employee, Sharla Sims, claim...
UNT Frisco Campus Opening Soon
January will be a major month for the University of North Texas as it opens the first building of its new Frisco campus — a 135,000-square-foot symbol of its northward expansion. The building will be called Frisco Landing, Star Local Media reported, and it will house some of the...
Fuel City Opens New Location
Taco fans may be pleasantly surprised by the new location for a famous taqueria in a gas station, according to Dallas Culture Map. Fuel City opened in late December in Wylie at 1800 N. SH-78, bringing its tacos to a whole new location. But this location will differ significantly from...
Dallas Startup Creating Path to Homeownership
Homeownership has been known as a hallmark of the American Dream, but for many, it has remained a dream. Over 65% of Americans think it is much harder to become a property owner now compared to the last decade, according to a report from Ramsey Solutions. Dallas-based Pathway Homes is...
Suspect in Four Aggravated Robberies Arrested
Fort Worth police have arrested what a detective called “one of the most dangerous and violent” robbery suspects he has ever encountered. Donovin Copeland was taken into custody on Saturday after robbery detectives received information leading to his whereabouts, according to a news release on the department’s Facebook page.
DPD Gets Grant for Record System Upgrade
The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is set to receive a tech overhaul, funded by a $935,000 federal grant to help update its existing records management system. The taxpayer-funded grant came about as a result of bipartisan efforts by recently retired Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, a Democrat, and Rep. Beth Van Duyne, a Republican.
Dallas Resident Wins Sony Open
Dallas resident Si Woo Kim shot a six-under-par (64) final round to come from behind and win the PGA Tour’s Sony Open on Sunday at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. Kim came from three strokes behind entering the final round to win by a single stroke over...
Dickies to Move Its Global Headquarters
Dickies, one of the world’s most renowned workwear clothing brands, will be moving its global headquarters from West Vickery Boulevard to a space inside the Tower building on Throckmorton Street. Since its founding in Fort Worth in 1922, the company has kept close ties with the community for over a century.
Realtors: Giving You Resources You Can Trust
You know that realtors® are knowledgeable, trusted professionals who can help you buy or sell a home, lease a property, or assist with other real estate transactions. You may be tempted to ask your realtor subjective questions, such as “How are the schools around here?” “Do you know if there are many families with young children in this neighborhood?” or “Is this a high-crime area?”
TCU Knocks Off Kansas State
FORT WORTH– Forward Emanuel Miller and center Eddie Lampkin Jr. led the way as No. 17 TCU knocked off No. 11 Kansas State 82-68 on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena. Both teams struggled shooting out of the gate, but TCU found a rhythm with a 13-2 run midway through the first half to take a 19-13 lead and never looked back.
New Municipal Management District Is Proposed
The next phase of a planned mixed-use development in North Texas could soon be underway following the project’s recent proposal to city officials. In December, Dallas-based Republic Property Group presented McKinney City Council members with a Financing District Proposal (FDP) that included initial plans for a proposed 1,800-acre Municipal Management District in northern McKinney called Honey Creek.
