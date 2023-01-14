ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

theonefeather.com

Cherokee High School 2nd Quarter Honor Roll

Principal’s Honor Roll: Marleigh Aguilera, Tayvin Bark-Cruz, Maya Brabham, Brihana Burgos Delgado, Audrina Cooper, Tsa-li Dv-Di-S-Di, Elora Fuson, Javan Garcia, Josilyn Ledford, Chaske’ Raines, Cecily Swimmer, Johnathon Thompson. Alpha Honor Roll: Logan Biddix, Danelle Bushyhead, Gabriel Dial, Jayvin George, Isaiah Ledford, Leilah Lossie, Lexcy Ortiz, Hailey Owle, Dailin...
CHEROKEE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Two Toddlers Die in Fire, Gas Prices Steady in WNC, Reparations Documented

(Rutherford County, NC) -- Details behind a tragic fire are being investigated in Rutherford County. It was last Friday morning when flames swept through a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway. A two- and three-year-old died as a result from injuries in the fire. Investigators say they believe the blaze started in the living room, but the cause is unknown.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
theonefeather.com

Tribal Council declines to read Principal Chief’s ordinance

CHEROKEE, N.C. – During the Orders of the Day at the beginning of Thursday’s (Jan. 12) Tribal Council session, Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed presented a question to the Council. “I had an ordinance that was submitted on my behalf by the Attorney General. I reached out to...
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
ASHEVILLE, NC
gotodestinations.com

Pizza-licious: The Best Pizza Spots in Asheville

Are you a pizza fanatic looking for the ultimate slice in Asheville? We’ve got the best pizza joint picks that will have you shouting “Mamma Mia!”. Whether you’re a traditionalist who craves a margherita or a daredevil who loves to try new and unusual toppings, we’ve got you covered if you are looking for the best pizza in Asheville!
ASHEVILLE, NC
wunc.org

Macon County shelter still recovering from cold weather damage

Over the holidays, freezing temperatures hit Western North Carolina causing issues with water, electricity and travel across the region. In Macon County, Duke Energy reported about 2,600 people lost power over the Christmas weekend. The temperatures caused a sprinkler system pipe at the local domestic violence shelter to burst causing...
MACON COUNTY, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Answer Man: County taxing rental property owners for refrigerators, beds, linens?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I imagine that many of us who own short- or long-term rental properties just received their notices from our friendly county tax assessor regarding “personal property” itemizations in those units. We are supposed to list things like dishwashers, stoves, beds, linen, dishware, washing machines, etc., to be taxed as personal property (like our cars are taxed). So many questions … How is it justified that these items, for which we paid sales tax to begin with, and then which generate additional income for the rental WHICH IS TAXED AS INCOME (a rental with a dishwasher or furnishings rents more than one without)? How can a legitimate tax be levied on “estimations” of the original price paid or date of purchase, when you cannot be expected to remember that far back? What about stuff that existed on the property when you originally bought the place? Who knows what was paid and when? How many extra county staff will be required to process these thousands of itemizations, with vague and unverified data? And what will the tax assessments be? How will the county deal with depreciation? How does one plan for this? Will they do spot checks for enforcement? This whole thing is a mess, with inadequate notification, planning, or public comment. Does not speak well for our elected Tax Assessor.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24

When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a train Saturday in Greeneville. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), a man stepped onto the railroad tracks and was struck by a train near the Hwy 70 Bypass/ West Main Street Intersection. Police say that […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead, multiple people injured following East Knoxville crash, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died, and multiple were injured in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department and KPD officers responded to the “significant” crash on Jan. 17 just before 4:00 p.m., according to alerts from both agencies.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow

Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
WLOS.com

Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for 16-year-old runaway in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who ran away from home on Monday. Deputies said 16-year-old Jared Edwin McClatchy was last seen leaving his home wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black book bag. McClatchy is described as...
EASLEY, SC

