Collider
'The Outwaters' Trailer Teases a Disturbing Trip Through the Mojave Desert [Exclusive]
After collaborating on 2022's surprise horror smash hit Terrifier 2, Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting have teamed once again to release the festival darling The Outwaters to theaters. Hailing from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, the found-footage horror promises to be a visceral dive into insanity as the events of four musicians and filmmakers' trip into the Mojave Desert unfold through three memory cards found in the wild. The group's at-first uneventful adventure to go film a music video slowly turns into an unnatural, mind-bending nightmare full of horrors no human was ever meant to see. Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for the upcoming horror film which teases some truly disturbing events ahead.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
Captain America: New World Order: Release date, trailers, & everything we know
Captain America: New World Order is without question one of the most interesting Marvel movies of the MCU’s Phase 5. Barring any schedule changes, it will be the penultimate adventure of the current chapter, leading right into Thunderbolts. The fourth film in the Captain America franchise will deliver a...
Disney Animation Immersive Experience Sets Date for Nashville Exhibition
Following a celebrated world premiere at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto in December 2022, Lighthouse Immersive’s highly anticipated Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will see its U.S. premiere at Lighthouse ArtSpace Cleveland (850 E. 72nd St.) on Jan. 19, 2023. The exhibition will open at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville (4416 Ridgefield Way) on...
The Best Open World Games Of 2022
Certain genres dominate the world of gaming, with first-person shooters, racers, and role-playing games often topping the charts. Open world games have also seen a popularity surge in recent years. Boasting titles ranging from "Grand Theft Auto 5" to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the genre has transformed into one of the most successful and popular in the world, selling millions of copies.
progameguides.com
How to unlock the Tales of Newfound Adventure quest series in FFXIV Patch 6.3
In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3, a host of side quests were added in addition to new Main Story Quests and other content. One of these was the continuation of the Tales of Newfound Adventure quest series in Radz-at-Han, that saw you seek out a group of strange voidsent creatures. Here’s how to unlock the Tales of Newfound Adventure quest series in FFXIV Patch 6.3.
D&D uproar causes Alien and The One Ring RPG publisher to develop its own licenses
Yet another publisher is breaking away following the D&D license controversy
game-news24.com
Pokemon game for 2023, or Black and White remakes or new legends
Despite the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet a few months ago, many fans are wondering about Pokemon’s future. Last year, we got two new titles including Pokemon Legends: Arceus and the main Scarlet and Violet games. So what’s the plan for 2023? Pokemon hasn’t announced a new game yet; however, we have listed all the possible possibilities in the list below. The list includes Pokemon that are able to be announced this year.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Lady Nagant's Voice Actor, Character Design
My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act saga of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series with the newest episode of the anime, and the sixth season is celebrating by revealing who the voice behind the massively popular Lady Nagant with a close look at her character design for the anime! After everything that went down in the first half of the season last Fall, Season 6's final episodes now see Japan in the wake of the chaos caused by the war between the heroes and villains. Things are only going to get messier with some new faces joining the fray soon too.
ComicBook
Naruto Art Gives Sasuke Uchiha a Cyberpunk Makeover
Sasuke Uchiha has undergone some major changes in the history of the Naruto franchise, with the last member of the Uchiha Clan originally fighting for Konoha as a part of Team 7, leaving the Hidden Leaf in an effort to get revenge against his brother, and eventually starting a family with Sakura and working in the shadows for Konoha. Now, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to imagine what the long-time supporting character of the Seventh Hokage might look like had he been introduced in a futuristic landscape.
progameguides.com
How to get the Wide Lens in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
The Wide Lens is a Hold Item that will increase the accuracy of moves in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Like a majority of Pokémon's Held Items, the Wide Lens can be located at Delibird Presents. Every shop has different stock and the Wide Lens can be found in Levincia's shop. While the item raises accuracy, it won't guarantee that every move lands. This is where to find the Wide Lens and how to use it in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.
progameguides.com
How to unlock the Wind-up Godbert minion in Final Fantasy XIV
In the recent Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 update, keen eyed data miners spotted a Wind-up Godbert minion in the data files. However, the minion was not immediately unlockable upon release of the patch. Here’s how to unlock the Wind-up Godbert minion in Final Fantasy XIV. Unlocking Wind-up Godbert...
progameguides.com
How to be born as a male in the UK – BitLife Guide
One of the best selling points of BitLife is the ability to customize most of your character features. Let it be your appearance or your birth country. You can almost change everything from the customization menu. On that note, The Hell's Kitchen BitLife challenge demands users to create a character based out of The United Kingdom. So, if you are new to BitLife and do not know much about character creation or the customization feature around it, read the below description.
progameguides.com
How to get Titanoboa Leather and Skin in Final Fantasy XIV
In Final Fantasy XIV, Titanoboa Leather is a highly sought after crafting material used in a variety of high-level crafting recipes. WHile it was introduced in an earlier patch, it became incredibly vital in Patch 6.3 as an item used to create high-level crafted armor. Here’s how to get Titanboa Leather and Skin in FFXIV.
Can The Last of Us TV series finally break the bad video game adaptation curse?
Even if you’re not a video game player, you might have heard about the just released and highly anticipated television series based on beloved and acclaimed video game The Last of Us. However, to say video game adaptations are often awful is an understatement. It’s a long running joke just how terrible film and television series based on video games inevitably are. And yet, more adaptations of video games keep being churned out by studios. From 1993’s Super Mario Bros film which regularly features on lists of the worst films of all time, to the three Lara Croft Tomb Raider...
game-news24.com
Assassins Creed Valhalla: 22 trivia you may not know!
Game News Assassins Creed Valhalla: 22 trivia you didn’t know. Assassins Creed was released in November 2020. Two years on, the game became one of Ubisoft’s flagship titles, and became the best-selling installment in the saga of the different Generations of Assassins. To know the game’s secrets, you just need to watch that new episode of VV Facts.
progameguides.com
How to remove the right side of F3 in Minecraft
F3 (debugging information) in Minecraft is quite a useful tool for you to find out a number of things, such as your coordinates, which biome you are in, and other useful information about blocks and chunks. However, the text on the F3 menu can be a bit overwhelming, especially when you're trying to do something and your screen is cluttered with text on both sides. They could even cover important things happening in the game.
progameguides.com
How to make Oyster Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players get to prepare various recipes by collecting unique ingredients from different biomes. The Oyster Platter is a two-star appetizer that players can prepare easily with only a few ingredients. Here's how to make the Oyster Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Disney Dreamlight Valley Oyster Platter...
How ‘Master and Commander’ and ‘King Kong’ Inspired Netflix’s Animated Oscar Contender ‘The Sea Beast’
Growing up, Chris Williams loved adventure movies, and among his favorites was King Kong. “The idea of the uncharted island, the mysteries beyond the horizon, was so compelling to me, and then there’s meeting this fierce beast that was so huge in scale and so formidable,” he says. “Yet over the course of the story, you form a real connection and empathy toward the creature. That, to me, was just an incredible feat of storytelling.” Williams, an Oscar winner for Disney’s Big Hero Six, also recalls seeing old maps of the sea: “The mapmakers would populate the ocean with these really...
progameguides.com
Best PS5 RPGs and JRPGs
The PlayStation 5 boasts a huge library of games including topnotch RPGs and JRPGs for fans. In fact, each title offers an enjoyable gaming experience whether you’re in it for the plot or the gameplay. If you’re looking for a good RPG or JRPG game to play on your PS5 and don’t know where to start, then you’ve come to the right place. We have here a list of the best games you can play on your console.
