Ascension Council meeting agenda (Thursday)
A. Presentation – to proclaim “National School Board Recognition Month” in Ascension Parish. Proclamation – to proclaim January 26th “Paint the Parish Purple” Day in Ascension Parish to kick off Relay for Life Event. a.Approval of the 2022 Audit Engagement Letter (Jacob Waguespack, Faulk...
$100 million, plus in transportation funding committed to Ascension
Having just retired a similar amount of debt, Ascension’s Parish Council enacted the ordinance reissuing $25 million in bonds dedicated to a transportation improvement initiative branded Move Ascension on June 15, 2017. Another $10 million kicked in from “cash reserves,” the initiative began with $35 million with another $60 million or so from various sources totaling north of $95 million toward Move Ascension’s efforts. Depicted in the image above:
DFAC seeking sponsors, nominations (packets included)
Dancing For A Cause is in its 14th season, and The Arc of East Ascension needs your help!. Dancing For A Cause is a vital fundraising event for The Arc of East Ascension. All funds raised benefit The Arc of East Ascension, which is a non-profit organization that provides vital needs to individuals with intellectual and developmental delays in Ascension Parish and surrounding areas. Our vision is to see a future for people with disabilities that is all-inclusive and ensures a quality of life through education, employment, family/community involvement, housing, recreation, and access to services.
DOTD delays Hwy 30 roundabout bidding until March
Traffic congestion is problem on Hwy 30 inside the City of Gonzales and westward where the petrochemical industry dominates acreage along the Mississippi River (paying the bulk of taxes for all that is good in Ascension Parish, even with the Industrial Tax Exemption Program). During the last meeting of Gonzales City Council in 2023 it was announced that three inner-city roundabouts along Hwy 30 will be let out for bid by Louisiana DOTD, a decade after announcing the project.
