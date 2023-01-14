Dancing For A Cause is in its 14th season, and The Arc of East Ascension needs your help!. Dancing For A Cause is a vital fundraising event for The Arc of East Ascension. All funds raised benefit The Arc of East Ascension, which is a non-profit organization that provides vital needs to individuals with intellectual and developmental delays in Ascension Parish and surrounding areas. Our vision is to see a future for people with disabilities that is all-inclusive and ensures a quality of life through education, employment, family/community involvement, housing, recreation, and access to services.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO