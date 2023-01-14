Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Spartans snap skid
WEST BEND — It just had a different feel Tuesday night in the West Bend Fieldhouse for the West boys basketball team in its non-conference game with visiting Mayville. The Spartans, losers of 12 in a row heading into the contest, hit their first six shots, including the first hoop of the game by sophomore guard Carson Bauer, who just returned from an injury, weathered a comeback storm by the Cardinals and then made a number of winning plays down the stretch in recording their first victory in over a month, 74-64.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Crusaders vanquish Knights
WAUKESHA — The term “kill” has a unique meaning inside Catholic Memorial’s boys basketball program. Jeremy McGlothlin, the Crusaders’ coach, defines “kill” as holding an opponent scoreless on three straight possessions. On Tuesday night, with the Crusaders in a dogfight against mighty Nicolet,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Focusing on the controllables
WEST BEND — Grafton head coach Bailey Bodart noted that his team took a different approach to Thursday’s North Shore Conference boys swimming and diving meet at West Bend. The reason for that is due to the facility featuring a meter pool rather than a yard pool, with the short course layout making the events slightly longer and times a bit higher than the typical high school meet.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A Pirates family affair
PEWAUKEE — Janowski from Terrian. Terrian from Janowski. It was a familiar sight for four years when Ashton Janowski and Josh Terrian suited up for the Pewaukee boys basketball program, two 1,000-point scorers who left a lasting legacy by helping the Pirates win back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Black bear sighted in Cedarburg recently
CEDARBURG — A black bear sighting was reported in a backyard of a home in Cedarburg late last week, according to Cedarburg police. The Cedarburg Police Department received a call from a man who claimed he saw a black bear in his backyard by his bird feeder at 2 a.m. Jan. 14 on Wilshire Drive near Cedars III. The man did not take photos or videos of what he saw, said Capt. Ryan Fitting.
wisportsheroics.com
The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Clifford ‘Cliff’ Stanisch
July 31, 1946 - Jan. 12, 2023. Clifford “Cliff” Stanisch of Waukesha went from home to heaven on Thursday, January 12, 2023, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. After Cliff's diagnosis in September, he made up his mind to live fearlessly with faith and gratitude. Cliff was...
wisportsheroics.com
REPORT: Wisconsin Badgers Hosting Major Four-Star Running Back
The Wisconsin Badgers could be adding yet another weapon to their team. This time it may come in the form of a 2024 four-star running back. The Badgers are reportedly hosting Jordan Marshall, a running back out of Ohio. Wisconsin Badgers Are Hosting Four-Star Running Back Jordan Marshall. According to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lucille A. DeGroot
Lucille A. DeGroot (nee Collins), age 88, of West Bend died Friday, January 13, 2023, at New Perspective in West Bend. She was born August 6, 1934, to William and Margaret (nee Komp) Collins. She was known to most as Lucy, but to her grandchildren she was Grandma, Gram Lu Lu or Gram Luchi.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ethel Jane Veronica Stephan
Ethel Jane Veronica Stephan (nee Heisdorf), at the spunky and knowledgeable age of 100, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 15, 2023 surrounded by her five children. She was the daughter of John C. and Emma (Baumgartner) Heisdorf of Richfield, born September 30, 1922. She married Walter J. Stephan, her childhood sweetheart, on May 17, 1945, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, where they both were lifetime members. They were married 62 years when “Wally” passed away in 2007.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Skateland celebrating 31st anniversary
CEDARBURG — It’s winter — the time of year when we all grab our sleds, skis and skates and experience the bitter chill of the season. But with the spring-like weather we’re experiencing, outdoor fun just isn’t much of an option. There is one place...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘The ultimate professional’
HARTFORD — The Hartford Police Department issued a statement Monday in remembrance of former Hartford Police Chief Thomas O. Jones, who died on Jan. 6 at 71. Jones served in the Hartford Police Department for 33 years. “He was the ultimate professional. Very organized and very thorough in the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alice C. Thom
Alice C. Thom, age 91 of Hartford passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Hartford Estates, where she resided the last 3 years. Alice was born December 22, 1931, in Horicon to Lydia E. (nee Bischoff) and Ervin W. Thom. She enjoyed working as a custodian at Peace Lutheran Church, Marty Zivko’s Ballroom, and Hartford Finishing. Alice was a longtime member of the Hartford Senior Friends as well as Peace Lutheran Church. Earlier years, Alice loved to dance, coordinate the Iron Ridge Picnics, and enjoyed volunteering for community activities with her friends.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted
Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Faith, family, friends bolster Rennicke - 01
OCONOMOWOC — Evan Rennicke was recently described as a 10-year-old boy from Ixonia who enjoys all things sports — especially baseball, fishing, hunting and swimming. He certainly doesn’t specialize in those, however. To the contrary, just last fall he took on the dual challenge of running cross country for his team at St. Matthew’s Lutheran School of Oconomowoc and playing football for Lake Country Lutheran’s Thunder program.
WI Man Stands Up To Thief & Saves $40K Worth Of Photography Gear
I definitely wouldn't expect an armed robbery at a photo shoot but it happened in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Photographer Takes Pictures Of Rare Duck. I have a couple of friends that are photographers. They love going out and taking pictures. Especially, of unique things. They're always looking to make upgrades with the latest and greatest equipment. It's not cheap so I don't blame them for being very protective of it. It doesn't matter if they are professionals or amateurs. It's all about taking the perfect photo.
Greater Milwaukee Today
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee
It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
iheart.com
Search Continues For Missing Brookfield Woman
Police in Brookfield are looking to the public for help in locating a 35-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Police say Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a home near Lewis Field in Brookfield last Tuesday night. The search, which went through the weekend will be...
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
