FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fleeing fugitive felon caught in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Forty-five-year-old fugitive Walter Shuster III was taken into custody by City of Poughkeepsie Police on Friday, January 13, after attempting to flee from police near the intersection of North White Street and Maple Street. Police had tried to stop Shuster because of an outstanding felony warrant for burglary in the Town of Ulster.
Police search for woman who snatched Brooklyn commuter's purse, punched her in face
Police are searching for a woman who punched a 26-year-old woman in a Brooklyn subway station after robbing her last month. The attacker approached the woman on a southbound F train and snatched her purse around 10:35 p.m., according to officials.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Robbery Arrest
On January 13, 2023, the Ansonia Police Department arrested an 18-year-old male from New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. At the time of the robbery the male was 17-years-old, making him a juvenile at the time of the incident, so his name will not be released at this time. This is the second arrest in the investigation, on October 6, 2022, Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven was arrested for his involvement in the robbery.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Suspect in Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Extradited from Florida
On Friday January 13, 2023, Stamford Police announced that Greenwich resident Michael Talbot had been extradited from the Collier County Florida Detention Center and transported back to Stamford. Mr. Talbot was charged for his involvement in a double fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on December 3, 2022. Giovanni Vega-Benis...
Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed car into Newburgh home
A woman was arrested in Newburgh Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Three teens charged after fleeing Trumbull officers, crashing stolen car
TRUMBULL — Trumbull police said they arrested three teenagers last week after the trio allegedly crashed a stolen car while attempting to flee from officers. The pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. Friday when an officer patrolling the parking lot of the Westfield Trumbull mall observed a Kia Optima that had been reported stolen earlier that day in New York City, according to Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir.
Poughkeepsie police: Fugitive sought in burglary arrested
Town of Ulster Police had notified the officers that Walter Shuster III was wanted on an active felony arrest for burglary in the third degree.
Alert FedEx Driver In Glen Rock Notices He's Followed During Route
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed. Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.
Suffolk County ATV drivers to lose riding facility amid police crackdown on illegal riders
Tenth Street Motocross in Ronkonkoma is a six-acre dirt track where people can practice their skills on dirt bikes and ATVs. The place is set to close down in two weeks because the lease is up.
Suspect Injures 2 Officers During Arrest In Oceanside, Police Say
A 22-year-old domestic violence suspect is facing charges after allegedly injuring two Long Island officers during an arrest. Nassau County Police officers were initially called at around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, with reports of a domestic incident at a home in Oceanside. By the time they arrived, however, suspect Anthony Parella had fled.
'We Need Your Assistance': Wrong-Way Driver Evades Trooper On I-91 In Hartford
Saying "We need your assistance," Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in a search for the driver of a car that was traveling the wrong way on a busy roadway. The car was seen driving the wrong way around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 on I-91 in...
NYPD doctor allegedly ‘bullied’ cancer-stricken cop off force: suit
An NYPD officer who survived a stroke and two bouts of breast cancer alleges a department doctor bullied and harassed her — ultimately causing her to quit, court papers show. Destiny McCann, 39, who became an officer in 2009, got her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2018, suffered a stroke in 2019 and had a second breast cancer diagnosis in 2021, her Brooklyn Supreme Court lawsuit filed Tuesday claims. The Jamaica, Queens, mom of a 15-year-old son says her work problems started when a new NYPD deputy chief surgeon, John Santucci, started overseeing her disability case in 2020, the filing...
Carscoops
Police Officer Fired After Filmed Screaming And Berating Woman During Traffic Stop
Waterbury Police Department announced that it’s terminated former officer James Hinkle after an internal affairs investigation found him to be in violation of the department’s policies. The incident that led to the investigation involved a ticket that Hinckle issued in mid-December. While the female driver involved didn’t file a complaint, the supervising sergeant on the scene did.
Teens arrested in Waterbury after car theft at Wolcott home: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. — Two teens connected to attempted carjackings and armed robberies in Wolcott and Waterbury on Thursday have been arrested, Waterbury police said. Around 1 p.m. Thursday, Wolcott police responded to a carjacking on Chicory Drive. The vehicle owner left the car running as she went into her house to get something, and someone started to drive away in her car when she came back outside, police said.
Milford Man Threatened To Kill US Deputy Marshal Over Text, Officials Say
A Milford man is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening text messages to a Deputy US Marshal. Hamilton Smith, age 57, is charged with sending threats to harm and kill both a Deputy US Marshal and their family, the US Attorney's Office for the Connecticut District announced on Friday, Jan. 13.
Man Busted With $30K In Cocaine During Amenia Traffic Stop
A man was busted with more than $30,000 in cocaine during a traffic stop in the area. Wayne Green, age 42, of Massachusetts, was stopped by members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force in Amenia on Tuesday, Jan. 10, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, of the task force. Green...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: TD BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau’s Quality of Life Unit made. an arrest following the October 10, 2022 bank robbery at TD Bank (1643 Post Road). Following an extensive investigation, the identity of the suspect was developed and identified as. Vincent Jones, 54, of New...
Police: Woman planned on shooting up social security office
One person is in custody after a shooting Friday morning involving officers in St. Louis.
Bronx thief shoves woman to ground, snatches $1,850 that flew from purse
The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect in last Friday morning’s robbery at E. Kingsbridge Road and E. 194th Street in Fordham Manor.
1 man shot on Farmington Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. Officers said at about 12:30 a.m., Hartford police responded to the area of Farmington Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation. While investigators were at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. Police described the […]
