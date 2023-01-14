ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

Mid-Hudson News Network

Fleeing fugitive felon caught in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Forty-five-year-old fugitive Walter Shuster III was taken into custody by City of Poughkeepsie Police on Friday, January 13, after attempting to flee from police near the intersection of North White Street and Maple Street. Police had tried to stop Shuster because of an outstanding felony warrant for burglary in the Town of Ulster.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Robbery Arrest

On January 13, 2023, the Ansonia Police Department arrested an 18-year-old male from New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. At the time of the robbery the male was 17-years-old, making him a juvenile at the time of the incident, so his name will not be released at this time. This is the second arrest in the investigation, on October 6, 2022, Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven was arrested for his involvement in the robbery.
ANSONIA, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Suspect in Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Extradited from Florida

On Friday January 13, 2023, Stamford Police announced that Greenwich resident Michael Talbot had been extradited from the Collier County Florida Detention Center and transported back to Stamford. Mr. Talbot was charged for his involvement in a double fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on December 3, 2022. Giovanni Vega-Benis...
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Three teens charged after fleeing Trumbull officers, crashing stolen car

TRUMBULL — Trumbull police said they arrested three teenagers last week after the trio allegedly crashed a stolen car while attempting to flee from officers. The pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. Friday when an officer patrolling the parking lot of the Westfield Trumbull mall observed a Kia Optima that had been reported stolen earlier that day in New York City, according to Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir.
TRUMBULL, CT
TAPinto.net

Alert FedEx Driver In Glen Rock Notices He's Followed During Route

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed.  Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.   
GLEN ROCK, NJ
New York Post

NYPD doctor allegedly ‘bullied’ cancer-stricken cop off force: suit

An NYPD officer who survived a stroke and two bouts of breast cancer alleges a department doctor bullied and harassed her — ultimately causing her to quit, court papers show. Destiny McCann, 39, who became an officer in 2009, got her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2018, suffered a stroke in 2019 and had a second breast cancer diagnosis in 2021, her Brooklyn Supreme Court lawsuit filed Tuesday claims. The Jamaica, Queens, mom of a 15-year-old son says her work problems started when a new NYPD deputy chief surgeon, John Santucci, started overseeing her disability case in 2020, the filing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Carscoops

Police Officer Fired After Filmed Screaming And Berating Woman During Traffic Stop

Waterbury Police Department announced that it’s terminated former officer James Hinkle after an internal affairs investigation found him to be in violation of the department’s policies. The incident that led to the investigation involved a ticket that Hinckle issued in mid-December. While the female driver involved didn’t file a complaint, the supervising sergeant on the scene did.
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Teens arrested in Waterbury after car theft at Wolcott home: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two teens connected to attempted carjackings and armed robberies in Wolcott and Waterbury on Thursday have been arrested, Waterbury police said. Around 1 p.m. Thursday, Wolcott police responded to a carjacking on Chicory Drive. The vehicle owner left the car running as she went into her house to get something, and someone started to drive away in her car when she came back outside, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: TD BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau’s Quality of Life Unit made. an arrest following the October 10, 2022 bank robbery at TD Bank (1643 Post Road). Following an extensive investigation, the identity of the suspect was developed and identified as. Vincent Jones, 54, of New...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

1 man shot on Farmington Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. Officers said at about 12:30 a.m., Hartford police responded to the area of Farmington Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation. While investigators were at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. Police described the […]
HARTFORD, CT

