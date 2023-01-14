ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Durant and Brooklyn host Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-23, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (27-14, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA’s best scorers, Kevin Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Brooklyn and Oklahoma City square off. Durant ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 29.7 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the league averaging 30.7 points per game.

The Nets have gone 13-6 at home. Brooklyn ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Durant averaging 6.3.

The Thunder are 7-14 on the road. Oklahoma City has a 9-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Claxton is averaging 11.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Josh Giddey is averaging 15.7 points, eight rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 8-2, averaging 117.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points per game.

Brooklyn Nets

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 121.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Kevin Durant: out (knee).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Ousmane Dieng: out (wrist), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Isaiah Joe: day to day (illness), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

