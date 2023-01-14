ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Cate Scores Key TVL Win Against Santa Clara

Cate evened its Tri-Valley League record at 2-2 with a 59-50 boys basketball win over Santa Clara on Monday night. The Rams built a 34-21 halftime lead and held off a Saints’ comeback in the second half. Babarcar Pouye led Cate with 17 points. “Babacar was great for us...
UCSB’s Big Finish Knocks UC Irvine Off the Top of Big West Conference

UC IRVINE — A breakout of the stomach flu couldn’t prevent one of the gutsiest wins of UC Santa Barbara’s men’s basketball season. The Gauchos, playing without starting guard Josh Pierre-Louis and four reserves, bounced back from their first loss of 2023 by rallying for a 73-65 win at first-place UC Irvine on Monday.
Santa Barbara Boys Tighten Up on Defense for 78-54 Win over Pacifica

The Santa Barbara boys tightened up on defense in the second half and rolled past a game Pacifica squad 78-54 in a Channel League game Friday night. The Tritons made eight 3-pointers in the first half and took a 34-30 lead with about four minutes remaining until the break. The Dons went on an 11-0 run to end the half up 41-34 and carried the momentum the rest of the game.
UCSB Men’s Tennis Opens Season With 2 Wins in Florida

The UC Santa Barbara men’s tennis team continued their winning ways on Sunday, defeating the University of South Florida, 4-0, on the second day of their trip to the Sunshine State. The Gauchos defeated Florida Atlantic in their season opener on Saturday, 4-2. Against USF, the doubles team of...
Santa Barbara’s Niko Proft, Sophia Mora of Carpinteria Named Athletes of Week

Niko Proft of the Santa Barbara High wrestling team and Carpinteria soccer’s Sophia Mora were named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week. Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the SBART didn’t hold a press luncheon on Monday. Proft and Mora will be presented their Athlete of the Week awards at the next luncheon on Jan. 23.
Girls Basketball: Dos Pueblos Falls to Ventura; San Marcos Prevails over Rio Mesa

Dos Pueblos’ Carly Letendre had 19 points, six rebounds and an assist, but the Chargers fell 61-42 at Ventura in Channel League play Saturday. “I thought we played a pretty good first half of basketball,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “I was very happy with their effort and heart. Our rebounding was better, we cut down on our turnovers, and we moved the ball better. And everyone got opportunities to shoot the basketball.
Josephine Wagner of Santa Barbara, 1931-2023

Josephine “Jo” Wagner passed away on Jan. 07, 2023. She was 92. A true Californian, Jo was born in Long Beach, raised in Whittier, and had been a staple in the Santa Barbara community since her arrival in 1959. Early on, she was active in the Sailing Association,...
Santa Barbara Beautiful Elects Officers for 2023

Santa Barbara Beautiful (SBB), a nonprofit focused on beautification of the built, green, and cultural environment, has elected a new slate of officers for 2023. They include:. Kerry Methner, president; Susan Bradley, treasurer/CFO/VP; Marcella Simmons, vice president; Stephanie Williams, vice president; and Lucrezia DeLeon, secretary. Methner has been the editor...
Montecito Debris Net in San Ysidro Creek Fills Following Rainstorm

One of the debris nets installed on creeks above Montecito is packed with rocks and sediment after last week’s major rainstorm, while others are clean, according to the nonprofit group that installed them. Photos and drone footage of the Upper San Ysidro Canyon net across the creek show water...
Event Unites Communities to Keep MLK’s Legacy Alive

Noting that many view the third Monday in January as “just a holiday,” speakers in Lompoc instead urged people to remember and fulfill Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, legacy and dream. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday attracted more than 125 people to the Dick...
