Read full article on original website
Related
boldsky.com
Do You Talk To Your Baby In The Womb? What Are Its Benefits?
During the pregnancy, how often do you speak to your baby? According to experts, when the mother speaks to the foetus on a daily basis, the baby begins to recognize the parent's voice, which builds a bond. During the last stage of pregnancy, your baby is able to begin to...
boldsky.com
Karma: Definition, Types, And How To Get Rid Of Them
Karma when literally translated from Sankrti to English means Action." It originates from the dhatu or root word "kri" which means"To act." Karma of the consequences of our deeds can be from the past, present and the future. Karma refers to deeds done on three levels, of mind, body and heart. In other words, of thought, word and deed.
Comments / 0