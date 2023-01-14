WATCH *** VOLATILE TRAFFIC OFFENDER DISTURBS NEIGHBORS, FRIGHTENS CHILDREN… REPEATEDLY CALLS COPS “B*TCH A** N*****!”

HYANNIS – Police were out looking for a 77-year-old woman who got lost on her way driving to the hospital last evening. Sometime before 7:00 p.m., Barnstable Police patrol officers began searching in the area of the railroad tracks near the Rte. 28/Yarmouth Rd. intersection. The woman’s daughter reported her mom possibly lost on the tracks behind DJ’s Wings. At first glance, officers were unable to see any sign of the lost senior, until a restaurant worker reported having seen a small Honda drive past on the tracks toward the center of Hyannis. Officers investigated further, eventually locating a Honda CRV where the tracks come to an end, near the intersection of Main Street and Center Street. It was the “end of the line” for the lost 77-year-old and her German Shepherd who had accompanied her for the wild ride. The woman’s grandson soon arrived to help retrieve his nana and her pooch. The woman was uninjured and able to walk away without any issues. Meanwhile, removing the Honda turned out to be a little more complicated. The tires were flat, and the vehicle had somehow managed to straddle one of the rails in a way that made it impossible to back out the way it had chugged in. One of the flatbed tow trucks tried backing along the tracks, blew out a tire and became stuck until it could be rescued by other tow truckers who scrambled to the scene to help one of their own. Members of the “thin yellow line” quickly freed their brother tow trucker before, once again, focusing on the CRV. Using a jack and some blocks, tow truckers were able to right the CRV so it could carefully back it out, flat tires and all. Overall, it was impressive teamwork under less than hospitable, slush infused weather conditions. [HN VIDEO – PRESS PLAY] P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by The Doobie Brothers… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post END OF THE LINE FOR NANA AND HER POOCH [HN VIDEO] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

