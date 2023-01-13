HS GIRL’S BASKETBALL: Recap - Ridge Hands the Lady Liners a loss in 60-33 Win at Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Ridge High School led 41-17 at halftime on the way to a 60-33 victory over Phillipsburg in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division girls’ basketball game played on Thursday night on Thomas Fisher Court.

Senior guard Keya Gulati led the Stateliners with 11 points one game after scoring a career-high 17 points in an overtime win over North Hunterdon. Junior guard Amanda Rapel added eight points for P’burg, which falls to 6-3 on the season and 3-2 in division play.

Phillipsburg box score

Nilaja Wiltshire 2 0-0 5, Monet Gonda 1 0-0 2, Keya Gulati 5 1-5 11, Amanda Rapel 2 4-6 8, Brooke Leonardi 1 0-1 2, Jaileen Soto 2 0-0 4, Danielle Taylor-Wilfong 0 1-2 1, Hira Bokkari 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-14 33,

Ridge (6-5, 4-1) 22 19 13 6 -- 60

Phillipsburg (6-3, 3-2) 9 8 11 5 -- 33

3-pointer: Wiltshire.



