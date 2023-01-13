ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

HS GIRL’S BASKETBALL: Recap - Ridge Hands the Lady Liners a loss in 60-33 Win at Phillipsburg

By Danielle DeGerolamo
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Ridge High School led 41-17 at halftime on the way to a 60-33 victory over Phillipsburg in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division girls’ basketball game played on Thursday night on Thomas Fisher Court.

Senior guard Keya Gulati led the Stateliners with 11 points one game after scoring a career-high 17 points in an overtime win over North Hunterdon. Junior guard Amanda Rapel added eight points for P’burg, which falls to 6-3 on the season and 3-2 in division play.

Phillipsburg box score

Nilaja Wiltshire 2 0-0 5, Monet Gonda 1 0-0 2, Keya Gulati 5 1-5 11, Amanda Rapel 2 4-6 8, Brooke Leonardi 1 0-1 2, Jaileen Soto 2 0-0 4, Danielle Taylor-Wilfong 0 1-2 1, Hira Bokkari 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-14 33,

Ridge (6-5, 4-1) 22 19 13 6 -- 60

Phillipsburg (6-3, 3-2) 9 8 11 5 -- 33

3-pointer: Wiltshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGmef_0kEptNKo00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Roselle Boys Basketball Back on a Winning Streak; Improve to 11-2

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball have won their last four games to improve to an 11-2 record. They started the season with an impressive 7-0 record before hitting a small bump in the road. After a loss in the finals of the Joe Silvers tournament and a defeat by division leader, New Providence, the Rams got back on track and are full steam ahead. Roselle defeated Hillside 58-43 to start the recent winning streak. Tahdir Carson led the team in scoring with 18 points. Shane Jackson had a big game for the Rams with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks. Isaiah...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Scores a Season High Game Against Plainfield

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Scoring from its big three of Andrew Martin, Ameer Herran and Mathew Scerbo, Jr. led the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team to its highest point total of the season in a 74-42 shellacking of host Plainfield on Saturday.   Martin and Herran each scored 18 points and Scerbo Jr. contributed 17 at the Stateliners built a 38-20 halftime lead and cruised to their second straight victory. Jayveon Jackson returned after missing two games with an ankle injury and added eight points off the bench.   “We started off well in the first quarter,” Stateliner coach Todd Sigafoos said. “Plainfield tried...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Teaneck Comes Back to Beat Columbia, 80-76

PATERSON, NJ -- Teaneck rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Columbia boys basketball team, 80-76, in the Freedom Fighters Challenge Monday afternoon. Jayden Myers finished with 22 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three assists for the Cougars (10-3), who led, 65-55, going into the final quarter. Jalen Robinson had 19 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals for Columbia, which outscored Teaneck, 26-17, in the third quarter. Shelton Colwell totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalen James collected 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Tyler Tejada of Teaneck (11-3) finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds.
TEANECK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Spartan Wrestlers Medal at H/W/S 2023 Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Two Spartan wrestlers brought home medals from the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex 2023 tournament on Saturday.  The  13 annual tri-county meet was held at Phillipsburg High School. Bradley Maines took second place at 285 lbs and Logan Hrenenko earned a third place at 144 lbs. “I am very proud of these two,” Coach Daniel Trappe said. “They have been a big part of bringing this program back to where it was a few years ago.” The high school wrestling program has put together a 5-4 season. They will head to Morristown on Wednesday and host Pompton Lakes on Thursday. Other H/W/S wrestling news from Sparta High School: Sparta High School Girl's 2023 Wrestlers Earn Hardware, Make History at H/W/S  
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Platek 17 Paces Chatham as All Five Starters Score in Double Digits in 8th Straight Boys Basketball Win, 67-50 vs. Morristown

CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham boys basketball coach Todd Ervin's mantra after every game to his team is that they need to keep improving. But even Ervin had to admit he was impressed with the play of the Cougars after they defeated a good Morristown team, 67-50, to secure their eighth straight win on Saturday night.  "Is that what (our winning streak) is? Wow," Ervin said. "That's pretty good. Everyone I thought played good. That's what we want. We made free throws, which we haven't done all year, so it was a good effort." Ervin likely uttered a few more "wows" when he looked over the scorebook and...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Clamps Down on Summit, 50-36

UNION, NJ -- Opponents can usually depend on the Union boys basketball team playing four quarters of tough defense against them. When the Farmers couple that defensive effort with 65 percent shooting in the second half of a game, they're very difficult to beat. After a challenging week with three home losses against quality opponents, Union cooled off a hot Summit team, 50-36, in a showcase game at Kean University Sunday afternoon. Union snapped Summit's seven-game winning streak. Trailing by one point at halftime, Union came out and shot 75 percent (9 for 12) from the floor in the third quarter, then started...
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Gov. Livingston Wrestling Pins Down 4 Win Weekend

BASKING RIDGE, NJ- The Governor Livingston Highlander Wrestling Team wrestled four dual meets in less than 18 hours between Friday night and Saturday morning. The Highlanders went 4-0 in the matches. Senior Dante Gioia (150 pounds) and sophomores Henrique Ribeiro (120) and Nate Faxon (190/215) pinned all 4 of their opponents. Juniors Joe Dasti (165) and James Daoulabani (175/190) also went 4-0. Junior Christian Sabatino (106), freshman Tommy DiNorscio (113), Senior Jack Huss (132), sophomore Cristian Gioia (144) and sophomore Jake Kreisberg (157) had wins in three of the four matches. The Highlanders kicked off their weekend Friday night at home against Union County...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Wrestling Tournament: 2023 Finals

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It was a full day of wrestling in Phillipsburg as the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex wrestling tournament took place today, January 14, 2023 at Phillipsburg High School. Watch the replay here on the Phillipsburg High School Athletics YouTube channel. The championship went to Phillipsburg, who has now won back-to-back championships and has held the team title 16 times.   The outstanding wrestler was Hunterdon Central’s Anthony Rossi. Rightfully so, was the fan consensus.  The Stateliner fans were sold after his win, he deserved outstanding wrestler. You read that right.  We knew our own Stateliners were putting up some great performances, but we still respect a...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Hoboken Beats Kearny, 57-26

HOBOKEN, NJ -- The Hoboken boys basketball team opened a 20-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 57-26 victory over Kearny on Saturday. Joel Lopez scored 17 points and handed out five assists for Hoboken (9-3), which led, 26-6, after one quarter and 44-13 at halftime. Lamir Boxley finished with 15 points and Bryson Lopez grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked four shots to go with four points for the RedWings.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Takes Down Bound Brook, Celebrates 2018 State Champs On Youth Sports Night 2023

  WARREN, NJ —Watchung Hills wrestling defeated Bound Brook on Friday, 69-12 on a youth night that also welcomed returning alumni from the 2017-18 championship team. “Great night beating a fellow Somerset County team in Bound Brook. The train was moving today! Shout out to the 2018 Watchung Hills Wrestling Team who we honored as our first ever State Sectional Championship team! Quick turnaround tomorrow as we have a tough quad. Wrestling starts at 10am. Go Warriors!” The Warriors results are: 106 Nic Pietrantuono won by pin 1:10 113 Vincent Glynos won by forfeit 120 Cameron Kolakowski won by pin 1:29 126 Nick Valenti won by forfeit 132 Michael Samayoa lost by pin 1:01 138 Jordan Bash won by pin 2:08 144 Max Shaferman won by forfeit 150 Ryan Higgins won by decision 6-2 157 Christian Calvo won by pin 0:28 165 Harry Liu won by pin 1:05 175 Matt Mina lost by pin 0:52 190 Dylan Meng won by forfeit 215 Alex Rodriguez won by pin 2:30 285 Hunter Seubert won by forfeit Watchung Hills next hosts a quad on Saturday.
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Verona Beats Cedar Grove, 58-31; Rodriguez Gets MVP

CALDWELL, NJ -- Although Cedar Grove has the better record, the Verona boys basketball team dominated their matchup in the Jimmy Jandoli Tip-off at the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic Saturday at Caldwell University with a 58-31 victory. Alex Rodriguez scored 15 points for the Hillbillies (6-6), who took a 19-6 lead after one quarter and led throughout the contest. Rodriguez, a senior guard, was awarded the MVP trophy for the classic. Riley Ying finished with eight points for Verona, which received points from 11 different players in the game. Nick Russo led Cedar Grove (7-5) with 23 points. He sank seven of nine free throws. Verona defeated Cedar Grove by 15 points in the West Essex Tournament in December. That was also played at Caldwell University.
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Coach Steve Mate Celebrates Milestone with Alumni as Spotswood Defeats Somerville for Sixth Straight

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - On December 29, longtime Spotswood High School head basketball coach Steve Mate earned a major milestone. Mate coached his 400th victory behind the bench in the Chargers win over Great Oaks Charter in the consolation game of the Crusader Classic. Mate has been the Chargers head boys' basketball coach for the past 28 seasons. On Saturday, Mate had the unique opportunity to celebrate with Chargers boys basketball alumni along with his family members at the game against Somerville High School. On the court, the Chargers wrapped up the team's 10th victory of the season, defeating Somerville 64-47. Spotswood took a 27-23...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kaitlin Capstraw Earns Ivy Rookie of the Week Award for Fourth Time

NEW HAVEN, CT. — West Orange’s Kiley Capstraw, Yale first-year guard, shot .500, had nine rebounds and made 20 points in two Ivy League away games that Yale won, earning Capstraw the Ivy League Rookie of the Week title four times out of five weeks. She scored 11 points, the second highest on the team, while getting five of her 10 shots at Dartmouth during Yale’s victory 57-47 on Jan 6. She also had seven rebounds, one away from her season high. Capstraw had nine points in the Bulldogs’ 71-70 overtime win at Harvard, including a critical three-pointer in overtime. Capstraw played the Harvard game...
NEW HAVEN, CT
TAPinto.net

Morristown Ice Hockey Fell to Hillsborough; 7-5

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  Morristown ice hockey fell to Hillsborough 7-5 in a high scoring affair. The game was tied at 4 after two periods but the Colonials were outscored by the Raiders 3-1 in the final 15 minutes. Jackson Byrne had the first three goals for Morristown for a hat trick. Willem Kerr and Clark Smith had the other two goals for the Colonials. Morristown is now 5-7-1 on the season and will play against Ridge for their next game on Thursday.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Pinkie’s Cupcake Café Athletes of the Week: Mackenzie Seifried and Brandon Pires

KENILWORTH, NJ – Mackenzie Seifried and Brandon Pires have been named this week’s Athletes of the Week. Mackenzie Seifried is a freshman at David Brearley and plays on both the soccer and basketball team for the Bears. She began soccer when she was just three years old and started basketball at eight. Mackenzie's favorite basketball memory so far was when she scored her first points on the varsity team. When she is not playing sports Mackenize's other hobbies include riding her bike, baking, and spending time with her friends. “Mackenzie has been thrust into the role of starting point guard, due to injuries” her...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Special Needs Basketball Players Needed for Fun and Friendship

Hunterdon County Special Olympics Basketball is growing and seeking players to join its Jaguars 2 and Jaguars 3 teams for the upcoming Special Olympics season. All special needs athletes are welcome to join in the fun of this amazing program. “We welcome and have had players on both teams that have a little knowledge of the game and some that know absolutely nothing about basketball when they first join us,” explained Coach Walt Wilson. “We have a full range of athletes with special needs. Autism, Down Syndrome, and many others. Some can dribble a basketball, shoot and know the basic rules. Some cannot dribble or shoot...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Premier Properties Welcomes RU Basketball Star

NEW BRUNSWICK - Premier Properties of New Brunswick has welcomed its newest resident – Paul Mulcahy. And, no, after all the full-throated cheering at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday in a victory over Ohio State, we don't need to explain who that is. “Premier Properties was the perfect fit for me and my situation,” Mulcahy said. “The location is easy to get wherever I need to go – including the practice facility.” Premier Properties of New Brunswick specializes in new residential construction, providing Rutgers students and others with state-of-the-art safety, security and comfortable living within step of the campus. “Our buildings are strategically located within New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Hanover Park Dominates Boonton, 76-6

BOONTON, NJ -- The Hanover Park wrestling team recorded five pins in a 76-6 victory over Boonton on Friday. Hanover Park is 6-2. Boonton is 1-5. 113 - Cristian Cesaro (HP) — Pin 0:31 Sean Scardilli (B) 120 - Giovanni Conte (HP) — Forfeit 126 - Marty Zoet (HP) — Pin 0:17 Jack Liska (B) 132 - Dante Rosato (HP) — Forfeit 138 - Joey Tantawi (HP) — Forfeit 144 - Joey Borrello (HP) — Major Decision 11-1 Phoenix LaCorte (B) 150 - Massimo Mancini (HP) — Pin 0:26 Brandon Martinez (B) 157 - Frank Spinelli (HP) — Forfeit 165 - Nando Ott (HP) — Forfeit 175 - Nick Inglima (HP) — Forfeit 190 - Nick Davino (HP) — Pin 0:46 Umer Khan (B) 215 - Art Longo (HP) — Forfeit 285 - Anthony Rios (HP) — Pin 0:35 Justin Rittenger (B)
BOONTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rutgers Men's Basketball: Scarlet Knights Down Ohio State in OT

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Junior guard Cam Spencer finished with a team-high 21 points and junior forward Mawot Mag hit the game-winning three-pointer as the Rutgers men’s basketball team downed Ohio State in overtime, 68-64, on Sunday, Jan. 15. Mag, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, hit a three from the corner to give the Scarlet Knights (13-5 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) the lead for good in a tightly contested game that featured 18 lead changes in regulation.  “Paul (Mulcahy) had the ball and he was going to break down his defender,” Mag said. “We were all spaced out, and I had...
COLUMBUS, OH
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy