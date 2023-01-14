ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs

SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
Black Enterprise

Brian Lamb, Managing Director and Northeast Segment Head for JPMorgan Chase, to Receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced that Brian Lamb, managing director and Northeast segment head for Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries at JPMorgan Chase, has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Kent Chamber of Commerce’s Trailblazing CEO Zenovia Harris Receives Larry Gossett 2023 Service Award

The excitement continues for Zenovia Harris, who took home the Larry Gossett 2023 Service Award. As a recipient of the award, Harris was recognized as an individual who has made a significant contribution in the area of racial equity, social justice, and human rights. The award was given by King County in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, whose theme this year was “Truth, Light, and Hope.”
KENT, CT
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
164K+
Followers
18K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy