A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs
SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Brian Lamb, Managing Director and Northeast Segment Head for JPMorgan Chase, to Receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award
Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced that Brian Lamb, managing director and Northeast segment head for Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries at JPMorgan Chase, has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization.
The walls are closing in on corporate employees as major CEOs at Disney and Starbucks demand that workers start returning to the office
Return to the office already. That’s what CEOs are increasingly telling remote workers who have grown accustomed to working from home—and who have ignored requests to resume working at the company building. On Wednesday, Starbucks announced that, starting on Jan. 30, employees who live within commuting distance of...
Microsoft Laying Off 10,000 Employees
Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees, becoming the latest tech giant to cut its workforce.
Bill Gates Revealed The Tech Innovation He Thinks Is the 'Big One' For the Future
The Microsoft co-founder believes that one technology will shape our future and he shared what it is in a Reddit AMA.
Amazon begins cutting 18,000 workers in its biggest layoffs ever
Andy Jassy announced that Amazon employees impacted by its largest layoff in history will start to get notified Wednesday. The company plans to lay off just over 18,000 people.
Kent Chamber of Commerce’s Trailblazing CEO Zenovia Harris Receives Larry Gossett 2023 Service Award
The excitement continues for Zenovia Harris, who took home the Larry Gossett 2023 Service Award. As a recipient of the award, Harris was recognized as an individual who has made a significant contribution in the area of racial equity, social justice, and human rights. The award was given by King County in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, whose theme this year was “Truth, Light, and Hope.”
