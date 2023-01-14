Nurkic closed Tuesday's 122-113 loss to the Nuggets with six points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes. Coming into the contest, Nurkic had scored in double figures in seven straight games and had notched three 20-plus-point performances during that stretch. However, he struggled to generate any offense against Nikola Jokic and posted his 10th single-digit scoring outing of the campaign. He was able to somewhat salvage his fantasy production by grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds, but fantasy managers are expecting more out of a high-caliber center like Nurkic. Across 39 games, the veteran big man is averaging 14.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 28.5 minutes, so it's safe to chalk Tuesday's performance up to an off night. Nurkic will look to get back on track Thursday against the 76ers.

