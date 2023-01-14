Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
gobobcats.com
Metsa Crosses 100-Point Plateau; No. 1 Bobcats Win Eighth Straight
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — Graduate student Zach Metsa became the latest Quinnipiac men's ice hockey player to record 100 points for his career, playing a part in the last four goals as the Bobcats ran away from LIU by a 5-2 scoreline on Saturday night on Long Island. The...
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Take Winning Streak to Mount St. Mary's
Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-5, 4-3 MAAC) vs. Mount St. Mary's (6-11, 2-4 MAAC) Knott Arena | Emmitsburg, Md. EMMITSBURG, Md. – Quinnipiac men's basketball hits the road again for a Sunday afternoon contest, continuing MAAC play with a battle at Mount St. Mary's (2:00 PM on ESPN+). 4-GAME WINNING STREAK.
gobobcats.com
Bobcats' Fourth Quarter Rally Falls Short vs. Iona
HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac women's basketball was unable to complete a second half comeback, falling short at home against Iona, 47-42, Saturday afternoon inside of M&T Bank Arena. With the loss, the Bobcats fell to 9-7 overall on the season and 4-3 in the MAAC, while the Gaels improved...
No. 6 UConn looking for a spark against St. John’s
No. 6 UConn looks to reverse a sudden slump Sunday when St. John’s visits Hartford, Conn., for a Big East
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball guard Azzi Fudd leaves game with knee injury, misses second half vs. Georgetown
HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball star sophomore Azzi Fudd will be unavailable to play in the second half of Sunday's game against Georgetown at the XL Center. The guard collided with a Georgetown defender in the final minutes of the second quarter. Fudd appeared to take an awkward step against the defender and slightly limped before the play concluded.
wiltonbulletin.com
'Weak and unprepared': UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley disappointed by lack of toughness in loss
HARTFORD — Discombobulated on offense and seemingly disinterested in defense, the regressing UConn men's basketball team has totally lost its way. The Huskies, not long ago discussed as the most complete team in college basketball, are only a complete mess right now. They didn't just lose to St. John's 85-74 Sunday at the XL Center. They showed little interest in the fight or the various tasks at hand.
wiltonbulletin.com
Former UConn standout, NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen coaching son in high school basketball
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Ray Allen was back home Friday night, so to speak: less than an hour away from where he became a household name playing for UConn and 10 minutes from his crowning achievement in the sport of basketball. Ray Allen was on the sidelines at Springfield College’s...
Behind closed doors: CCSU’s broken assault accountability system
** This investigation involves descriptions of sexual and physical violence that may not be suitable for all readers. The name of the victim and family members have been changed.** A little before 10 p.m. on a cool night in May 2020, Molly awaited the arrival of her ex-boyfriend, Peyton Stephens, at her apartment in New […] The post Behind closed doors: CCSU’s broken assault accountability system appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Why Isn’t Trader Joe’s in Northwest / Southeast Connecticut?
If you live along the 84/95/91 corridor, you're not too far from a Trader Joe's. There are 8 locations around Connecticut, with our 9th store getting ready to open up in Glastonbury the first week of February 2023. With the recent loss of Waterbury's Shop Rite, and the news over...
mediafeed.org
Yale University will set you back this much
Yale University is an elite Ivy League university in New Haven, Connecticut, known for its outstanding academics and competitive admissions process. In this guide, we’ll share insights into admission requirements, the Yale acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. In 2021-2022, Yale University...
thegreyhoundnews.com
The Naugatuck High School Marching Band and Color Guard did it again.
The Naugatuck High School Marching Band and Color Guard did it again. After numerous wins and phenomenal annual performances, the NHS band wins the 2022 state competition for the 2nd consecutive year. At New Britain High Schools’ brightly lit football field on a brisk October evening, the NHS band competed...
Manchester High pool dedication for former judge, diving champ Sunday
MANCHESTER — State and local officials will gather Sunday to dedicate and name a swimming pool at Manchester High School for federal court judge Dominic J. Squatrito, a former local diving champion who died at age 82 in 2021. Squatrito served as a U.S. District Court judge for 10...
3-car crash involves tractor-trailer on I-91N in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m. Officials have not released any details on the crash, such […]
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: Main Street in Hartford Before the Gold Building
The stretch of Main Street in Hartford, Connecticut that’s now occupied by the Gold Building is very historic. It was once the site of landmarks that included the 1780s home where prominent businessman and philanthropist James B. Hosmer lived from the age of two until he died two days before his 97th birthday, the building that was occupied from 1828 to 1964 by the city’s second oldest continuously operating business, the Sisson Drug Company, the building where the Young Men’s Institute (forerunner of the Hartford Public Library) had its first permanent home and stage where Mark Twain made his acting debut in 1876.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Arunan Arulampalam vying for Hartford mayor seat
(WTNH) – 2023 is the year of the municipal elections. Cities and towns will be electing new mayors and first selectmans. In the City of Hartford, there are four candidates all vying to replace Luke Bronin, who announced he will not seek a third term. Democrat Arunan Arulampalam is...
darientimes.com
Derby senior center director leaves to take same job in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Last month, city officials announced an intensive search for a new director for its yet-to-open senior center. This week, they announced they found their person less than three miles away. Christine Sonsini, who is the current executive director for the Derby senior center, has accepted the job...
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
Eyewitness News
The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks
ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
WATCH: Wrong way driver on I-91 evades CT State Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A wrong way driver evaded a Connecticut State Trooper early Sunday morning just north of Hartford, on Interstate 91. Connecticut State Police said in a press release around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, they received several 911 calls reporting a wrong way vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 near Exit 33.
Comments / 0