Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
New Mexico candidate appears in court in shooting case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — A failed GOP candidate accused of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic elected officials in New Mexico’s largest city made his first appearance in court Wednesday. Solomon Peña appeared via video shackled as the judge explained he...
Orlando Martinez Jr. arrested, accused of striking 4 people with car
Police in Denver have arrested a man in connection with an attempted murder that happened earlier this month. Orlando Martinez Jr. has been arrested after police claim he struck four people with his car. The crash happened on Jan. 7 at 18th and Wazee. Police believe Martinez struck the people intentionally after a verbal argument. He remains in custody on attempted murder charges among others.
