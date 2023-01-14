Read full article on original website
State Capitol Highlighted in Blue
Over the weekend, Tennessee’s state capitol was highlighted in blue to raise awareness about human trafficking. January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a national observation to call attention to the crime. “This month is an opportunity to learn some of the small indications of human trafficking,” OCJP Director Jennifer...
Offering kids to help support drug habit most common human trafficking scenario in region, expert says
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee doesn’t look like what people might expect from popular media accounts — and the reality might be harder to stomach than the TV version. “In the work that we do that a lot of times substance abuse is the root of the ‘why,'” said Gabi […]
wpln.org
After top departure, an interim director leads Tennessee’s domestic violence nonprofit
The Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence has a new, interim head, following the abrupt departure last month of its longtime leader. Jennifer Escue joined the nonprofit two years ago, as director of programs. Before that, she spent nearly two decades with Catholic Charities of Tennessee, overseeing programs for refugees resettling to the state.
Tennessee Tribune
AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President
NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above-average life expectancy in Tennessee using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
WATE
Heated debate over 3rd grade retention law in Tennessee
Of the many issues facing Tennessee this year, most lawmakers say they’ve heard more from constituents on the third-grade retention law than anything else. Now, a republican lawmaker has filed a new bill to keep the law but adjust it to give more local control. Heated debate over 3rd...
DNA Doe Project cases in Tennessee, Kentucky
The nonprofit, all-volunteer, investigative genetic genealogy team helps law enforcement solve their most difficult cases.
WATE
Everyone struggles with mental health
National Alliance on Mental Illness helping you find the best way to cope. National Alliance on Mental Illness helping you find the best way to cope. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on 1/16. WATE 6 On...
WATE
Downtown stadium, efforts to address homelessness | Tennessee This Week
Downtown stadium, efforts to address homelessness …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6...
Tennessee foster system has the worst instability for the children living in it. Here's how lawmakers are trying to fix this:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new State of the Child report has put a lot of people on edge, and is having lawmakers pushing for change as the most recent legislative session gets underway in Tennessee. The report, released last week, is having people describe the current foster care system...
Tennessee Foster Care System is Strained
In 2020, 33.7% of children in the Tennessee foster care system were placed in three or more homes in their first 12 months in custody. To help the nearly 9,000 kids in DCS custody, many of whom want to be placed in a home. The state encourages people across Tennessee to consider short-term fostering, asking foster parents in their community if they need assistance with food or babysitting and/or calling non-profits like Isaiah House or Youth Villages to see what help they may need.
New TDOC chief oversaw Arizona staff struggling through executions
After a scathing independent report, Tennessee is now trying to come up with a new rulebook on how to execute death row inmates.
chattanoogacw.com
Education leaders in Tennessee concerned for third grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- This year’s third grade class across Tennessee braces for change as the retention law is now in effect. This law only allows for third grade students who perform on grade level or higher for the English language arts section of the TCAP get to move on to fourth grade.
Democrats, Republicans agree that DCS needs to be fixed; divided on solution
The issues facing the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee are nothing new. Republicans say the issue is already being worked on. Democrats are calling for executive action.
$2M grant program open for Tennessee rescue squads
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance announced earlier this week that the application period for a program that offers $2 million in grants is now open to rescue squads across the state.
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Transgender Therapy and LGBTQ+ Rights
Tennessee lawmakers shared their thoughts on legislation for transgender therapy, drag shows, and LGBTQ+ rights that are scheduled to be a part of the 113th General Assembly.
Opinion: Tennessee's disenfranchisement of minorities: A systematic effort to deny their right to vote
NASHVILLE, TN. - The right to vote is a fundamental part of our democracy, and it is disheartening to see how it has been withheld from minorities in Tennessee. For years, the state has been making it difficult for minorities to cast their ballots by implementing laws that disproportionately affect them.
WTVC
No trotline restrictions added by TFWC, ACA plans legislative action
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — As expected, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC), the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), took no action to further regulate trotlining in Tennessee, in spite of requests to tighten regulations by the members of the American Canoe Association (ACA). At its...
Counties in Tennessee with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Tennessee using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Teachers could get more money for classroom supplies under proposed legislation
Whether it's school supplies or basic necessities like clothing, teachers will often dip into their own wallets to provide for their students.
