Tennessee State

On Target News

State Capitol Highlighted in Blue

Over the weekend, Tennessee’s state capitol was highlighted in blue to raise awareness about human trafficking. January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a national observation to call attention to the crime. “This month is an opportunity to learn some of the small indications of human trafficking,” OCJP Director Jennifer...
wpln.org

After top departure, an interim director leads Tennessee’s domestic violence nonprofit

The Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence has a new, interim head, following the abrupt departure last month of its longtime leader. Jennifer Escue joined the nonprofit two years ago, as director of programs. Before that, she spent nearly two decades with Catholic Charities of Tennessee, overseeing programs for refugees resettling to the state.
Tennessee Tribune

AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President

NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
WATE

Heated debate over 3rd grade retention law in Tennessee

Of the many issues facing Tennessee this year, most lawmakers say they’ve heard more from constituents on the third-grade retention law than anything else. Now, a republican lawmaker has filed a new bill to keep the law but adjust it to give more local control. Heated debate over 3rd...
WATE

Everyone struggles with mental health

National Alliance on Mental Illness helping you find the best way to cope. National Alliance on Mental Illness helping you find the best way to cope. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on 1/16. WATE 6 On...
On Target News

Tennessee Foster Care System is Strained

In 2020, 33.7% of children in the Tennessee foster care system were placed in three or more homes in their first 12 months in custody. To help the nearly 9,000 kids in DCS custody, many of whom want to be placed in a home. The state encourages people across Tennessee to consider short-term fostering, asking foster parents in their community if they need assistance with food or babysitting and/or calling non-profits like Isaiah House or Youth Villages to see what help they may need.
WTVC

No trotline restrictions added by TFWC, ACA plans legislative action

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — As expected, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC), the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), took no action to further regulate trotlining in Tennessee, in spite of requests to tighten regulations by the members of the American Canoe Association (ACA). At its...
