New Capital Region Pizzeria Promises 'Authentic, Delicious Italian Cuisine'

A new pizzeria in the Capital Region is setting high expectations ahead of its grand opening.

Bella Lucia Pizzeria, located in Saratoga County at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park, is set to open Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a Facebook post .

Owner’s Melissa Craine and Sean Lee previously ran the popular Halfmoon Sandwich & Salad Shoppe, which closed in August 2022 after 15 years.

They told WTEN former employees would be offered positions at the new restaurant.

Calzone: A baked Italian turnover made of pizza dough and stuffed with seasoned ricotta, mozzarella and a topping of your choice. I choose ham. Every. Single. Time. What will you fill yours with? Posted by Bella Lucia Pizzeria on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

“New to the area, but not new to the business, Bella Lucia brings the authentic and delicious taste of Italian cuisine to your table,” reads the restaurant’s website .

“Dedicated to quality ingredients and scratch recipes and sauces, Bella Lucia will be your new favorite pizzeria!”

Its menu will feature a variety of hand-tossed artisan style pizzas, along with “creative” salads, soups, appetizers, and chicken wings. Diners can also opt for calzones, cold and hot sandwiches, or pasta.

A “sneak peak” posted on Facebook shows the Veggie Pie, topped with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, artichokes, and grated pecorino Romano cheese.

Find the complete menu and operating hours on Bella Lucia’s website .