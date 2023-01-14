Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
msn.com
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
After weeks of violence, protests expected to continue in Peru
More than 40 people have now been killed in protests in Peru, with the death count rising notably in the last week. Protesters demand the resignation of the current president, Dina Boluarte. She has apologized for the violence but declared that she is not stepping down. These protests started after the previous president, Pedro Castillo, was forced out of office back in December. And in response to the most recent protests, Peru's government has just extended its state of emergency another 30 days, meaning security forces will continue to operate under special authority.
Biden met Dutch leader about restricting China's access to cutting edge micro chips
Chinese leader Xi Jinping often talks about the opportunities ahead for his country in the face of what he calls changes unseen in a century. Well, sometimes those changes create challenges for him, too. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Within the last 24 hours, three pieces of news left many to wonder...
France's new far right
ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: (Speaking French). JORDAN BARDELLA: (Speaking French). BEARDSLEY: (Speaking French). BARDELLA: (Speaking French). BEARDSLEY: Jordan Bardella's desk is immaculate, like his appearance. He sports a navy blazer. His dark hair is trimmed close. BARDELLA: (Speaking French). BEARDSLEY: "Order is an important quality," he tells me. Despite his youth...
As its only remaining elected officials depart, Haiti reaches a breaking point
Haiti, a country long beset by catastrophe and political turmoil, is facing perhaps its steepest challenge in recent decades as its piecemeal government, now lacking any democratically elected officials, struggles to chart a path forward amid gang violence and a cholera outbreak. The constitutional mandate of Haiti's de facto ruler,...
Morning news brief
President Biden's classified document troubles are piling up. His lawyers announced they had found more files at his home in Wilmington, Del. And congressional Republicans pounced. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JAMES COMER: Well, we don't know exactly yet whether they broke the law or not. I will accuse the Biden...
The state of democracy in Latin America
Just days after President Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's new president on January 1, supporters of the former president, Jair Bolsonaro, stormed government buildings in the capital, trashing government offices and threatening chaos in an effort to force his return to power. Counterprotesters took to the street to demand that the rioters be brought to justice. But this isn't the only example of a complicated, messy transfer of power that we're seeing in Latin America. Peru is about to enter its second month of protests after that country's former president, Pedro Castillo, was arrested in December for trying to dissolve Congress, sparking political violence that has left dozens dead. Now Peru's current president, Dina Boluarte, is facing an inquiry from the country's top prosecutors on charges of genocide in connection with the security forces' response to these protests.
Haiti has lost its last few democratically elected officials
Haiti is a country in crisis, and now it has lost its last few democratically elected government officials. The country's 10 remaining senators left office last week after their terms expired. What remains of the government is struggling to maintain security as gangs overrun the country. Haiti's de facto leader, Prime Minister Ariel Henry, has yet to make good on repeated pledges to hold general elections. Now, to understand how the nation got to this point, we spoke with Cecile Accilien. She's the president of the Haitian Studies Association, a professor of Haitian studies who's based in Atlanta. She says since President Jovenel Moise's assassination in 2021, Haiti has been without legitimate leadership.
President Biden delivered a sermon at MLK's church
UNIDENTIFIED CHOIR: (Singing) The presence of the Lord is here. FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: President Biden was standing on the dais as the chorus sang. Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor of the church, joked the service may be a bit different than what the president is used to.
Imprisoned Iranian-American Siamak Namazi is on a hunger strike in Iran
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Jared Genser, lawyer for the family of Siamak Namazi, who's been jailed in Iran for seven years. Namazi wrote President Biden to tell him he's going on a hunger strike.
The U.S. seeks to cut off China from Dutch semiconductors
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is at the White House this week. He'll meet with President Biden where he'll discuss the war in Ukraine and also semiconductors. The U.S. and the Netherlands are both global leaders in semiconductor technologies. And the U.S. wants the Dutch to cut off competitors, specifically China. It's part of a wider strategy by the Biden administration to curb tech exports to China. For more, let's turn to Jon Bateman. He's a senior fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Jon, you've described this as the boldest leap toward technological decoupling by the U.S. so far. But why do you think they need to be careful how it's done?
Author Chris Whipple on his inside look at the Biden White House
Let's turn now to journalist and author Chris Whipple. His latest book looks at the Biden White House based on interviews with Chief of Staff Ron Klain and others in the administration. It's titled "The Fight Of His Life." And it's out tomorrow. Good morning. CHRIS WHIPPLE: Good to be...
Economic leaders and heads of state gather in Davos to discuss global challenges
Many of the world's economic and political leaders are gathering at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week to discuss the globe's many challenges, which includes soaring inflation, supply chain disruptions and also the war in Ukraine. With us now to take the temperature of the global economy is Ken Rogoff. He's a professor of international economics at Harvard and a former chief economist for the International Monetary Fund. He's joining us now from Davos. Ken, you're there. How do all the bigwigs there feel about the world's economy right now?
