Kalamazoo, MI

joeinsider.com

Boys Basketball: Plainwell 57, Three Rivers 50

Plainwell picked up a 57-50 boys basketball win at Three Rivers Tuesday evening, despite TR’s Andrew Brown scoring 32 points. The Wildcats fall to 3-5 overall and 2-3 against the Wolverine Conference with a trip to Sturgis set for Friday. The Trojans improve to 6-3 and 5-1 in league...
PLAINWELL, MI
joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: Centreville 41, Bangor 24

The Centreville girls basketball team earned a 41-24 home win Tuesday against Bangor. The Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter and put the game out of reach in the third. The win puts the Bulldogs at 4-5 for the season and 3-3 in the Southwest 10 Conference. The Vikings...
CENTREVILLE, MI
joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: White Pigeon 44, Decatur 24

White Pigeon earned back-to-back girls basketball victories, following up Monday’s win with a Tuesday 44-24 home victory against Decatur. The Chiefs never trailed as they opened the game with a 13-0 first quarter. “We played a great defensive game tonight,” said WP coach Brooke McClure. “We are continuing to...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: White Pigeon 38, Constantine 31

White Pigeon defeated Constantine 38-31 Monday for a home non-conference girls basketball win. A 10-2 second quarter allowed the Chiefs to build up their lead. “Great team win tonight!” said WP coach Brooke McClure. “We really played aggressively and that is what I have been emphasizing the past couple weeks. I am very proud of our effort and I hope we continue to play with this passion!”
WHITE PIGEON, MI
joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: Mendon 33, Hartford 23

Mendon was a 33-23 girls basketball winner at home Tuesday over Hartford, powered by Makennah Mullin’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Hornets are 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Southwest 10 Conference with a home game Friday against Marcellus. The Huskies are 3-6 and 3-3 in...
MENDON, MI
joeinsider.com

Boys Basketball: Colon 61, Burr Oak 31

Colon clobbered Burr Oak 61-31 in Monday’s boys basketball meeting. The win pushes the Magi to 6-3 for the season and drops the Bobcats to 2-6. Coming up, Colon hosts Bellevue Thursday and Burr Oak hosts Waldron Thursday. Burr Oak statistics. Chase Hines: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists.
COLON, MI
WNDU

Benton Harbor Area Schools launch ‘Community Roar’

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Community Roar Initiative was created to help residents and parents of Benton Harbor Area Schools, to stay connected and receive educational assistance. “So, what we were finding that it was very difficult for some families to get to the schools when we have the...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing

SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
SCOTTS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Body found in woods near Aquinas College

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was found dead Thursday, Jan. 12, in woods near Aquinas College, university officials said. The man, who was not identified, was found by a passerby in a wooded area near Wilcox Park. Grand Rapids police are investigating the incident, the department confirmed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting

Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
HILLSDALE, MI
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
ELKHART, IN
FOX59

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
AUBURN, IN

