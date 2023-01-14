Read full article on original website
joeinsider.com
Boys Basketball: Plainwell 57, Three Rivers 50
Plainwell picked up a 57-50 boys basketball win at Three Rivers Tuesday evening, despite TR’s Andrew Brown scoring 32 points. The Wildcats fall to 3-5 overall and 2-3 against the Wolverine Conference with a trip to Sturgis set for Friday. The Trojans improve to 6-3 and 5-1 in league...
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Centreville 41, Bangor 24
The Centreville girls basketball team earned a 41-24 home win Tuesday against Bangor. The Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter and put the game out of reach in the third. The win puts the Bulldogs at 4-5 for the season and 3-3 in the Southwest 10 Conference. The Vikings...
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: White Pigeon 44, Decatur 24
White Pigeon earned back-to-back girls basketball victories, following up Monday’s win with a Tuesday 44-24 home victory against Decatur. The Chiefs never trailed as they opened the game with a 13-0 first quarter. “We played a great defensive game tonight,” said WP coach Brooke McClure. “We are continuing to...
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: White Pigeon 38, Constantine 31
White Pigeon defeated Constantine 38-31 Monday for a home non-conference girls basketball win. A 10-2 second quarter allowed the Chiefs to build up their lead. “Great team win tonight!” said WP coach Brooke McClure. “We really played aggressively and that is what I have been emphasizing the past couple weeks. I am very proud of our effort and I hope we continue to play with this passion!”
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Mendon 33, Hartford 23
Mendon was a 33-23 girls basketball winner at home Tuesday over Hartford, powered by Makennah Mullin’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Hornets are 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Southwest 10 Conference with a home game Friday against Marcellus. The Huskies are 3-6 and 3-3 in...
joeinsider.com
Boys Basketball: Colon 61, Burr Oak 31
Colon clobbered Burr Oak 61-31 in Monday’s boys basketball meeting. The win pushes the Magi to 6-3 for the season and drops the Bobcats to 2-6. Coming up, Colon hosts Bellevue Thursday and Burr Oak hosts Waldron Thursday. Burr Oak statistics. Chase Hines: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists.
WNDU
Benton Harbor Area Schools launch ‘Community Roar’
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Community Roar Initiative was created to help residents and parents of Benton Harbor Area Schools, to stay connected and receive educational assistance. “So, what we were finding that it was very difficult for some families to get to the schools when we have the...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Times-Union Newspaper
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
WWMTCw
Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing
SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
WWMTCw
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
Body found in woods near Aquinas College
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was found dead Thursday, Jan. 12, in woods near Aquinas College, university officials said. The man, who was not identified, was found by a passerby in a wooded area near Wilcox Park. Grand Rapids police are investigating the incident, the department confirmed.
WNDU
Constantine Public Schools closed Tuesday due to bus driver illnesses
CONSTANTINE, Mich. (WNDU) - Constantine Public Schools are closed on Tuesday due to a lack of transportation. The district says it was unable to open schools Tuesday because too many bus drivers were ill. The district is hoping that enough drivers will be able to return on Wednesday so classes can resume.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
hillsdalecollegian.com
State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting
Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
Busy street in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood closing for a day
KALAMAZOO, MI – A section of Paterson Street is closing for a day. Paterson Street between Rose and Burdick streets in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood will close Thursday, Jan. 19, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. The closure is for a water service renewal. Drivers will...
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
