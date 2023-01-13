Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
What to know about this week’s inauguration and what’s ahead for the Shapiro-Davis administration
Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis — Democrats who won big in the November election — will take the oath of office this week, marking the beginning of a new administration with an ambitious policy platform and likely challenges with navigating a divided Legislature.
newsfromthestates.com
A new year, a new governor, a new chance to clean up the Chesapeake Bay | Opinion
A heron is perched on a piling at sunrise on the Chesapeake Bay in Chesapeake Beach (Photo by yvonnenavalaney/stock.adobe.com/Maryland Matters). As one year ends and another begins, many of us have hope and optimism for the new year. In these early days of 2023, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) is...
newsfromthestates.com
Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?
With marijuana still illegal to sell for recreational use, hemp-derived products are filling the void and catching the attention of state policymakers. (Graham Moomaw/Virginia Mercury) At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of...
newsfromthestates.com
Wolf admin completes ‘first step’ in OSHA study | Five for the Weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced Friday that it has completed the “first step” of a multi-phase feasibility study examining the possibility of extending Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Safety Standards to public sector workers. The feasibility study, which was conducted through a collaboration...
newsfromthestates.com
Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana
There's no absolute right to bail on the federal level — just an Eighth Amendment protection against "excessive" bail. Indiana, in contrast, has just two non-bailable charges. (Getty Images) A Bedford Republican wants to change who has the right to bail in Indiana — and it will mean editing...
newsfromthestates.com
Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion
In this 2020 photo, U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District, tours Horsham Air Guard Station in Willow Grove, Pa. (Office of U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean). As a worldwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income communities of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution because of the areas they are forced to inhabit.
newsfromthestates.com
Barnes seeking another term as MDP chair, faces challenge from former state House member
Michigan Democratic Party Chairwoman Lavora Barnes at the Michigan Democratic Party's nominating convention in Lansing on Aug. 21, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) When Michigan Democrats meet for their convention next month in Detroit, Lavora Barnes, who led the party to historic wins in November and complete control of state government in Lansing, won’t have an unchallenged path to a new term as party chair.
newsfromthestates.com
Dayvon Love: Let’s kill the woke straw man argument
The writer is director of public policy for Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle in Baltimore, a grass-roots think tank that advances the policy interests of Black people. Political tides have shifted drastically over the past 10 years in Maryland politics. One of the major shifts has been the increased viability of progressive and more left-leaning policies. This shift is part of a national trend and is often tied to this notion of “wokeness.” Woke has become a caricature of aspects of leftist (mostly social media) discourse used to smear those of us who are advocating more radical politics. What has emerged is what I am calling the woke straw man argument.
newsfromthestates.com
ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly...
newsfromthestates.com
Rural lawyer recruitment efforts show local results, but fail to alter urban-rural divide
In 2013, then-Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court David Gilbertson was quoted in The New York Times for a story on a shortage of lawyers in rural areas. Gilbertson helped spearhead an effort called “Project Rural Practice,” a coordinated effort to address that issue. The goal...
newsfromthestates.com
Political Notes: Four more for the Moore team, plus the roster of Black Caucus leaders and an MLK Day fair housing event
With just days remaining until he takes office, Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) on Friday selected four more people to take leadership positions in his administration. A couple are holdovers from the cabinet of outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Moore said he would nominate Russell Strickland as the secretary of Emergency...
newsfromthestates.com
Union: NM calling state employees back to in-person work without much of a plan
Being able to telework the last couple of years helped many state of New Mexico employees and protected their health, workers say as the government looks to end the practice. The local chapter of a union is holding a rally Tuesday morning to protest the administration's requirement that state workers return in-person soon. (Stock photo via Getty Images)
newsfromthestates.com
Political art by Marc Murphy
Here’s a piece reflecting the writing by Vanessa Gallman about the rate at which Kentucky imprisons its citizens, and the state’s Constitution that classifies them as slaves. I chose the image of My Old Kentucky Home because it’s an iconic symbol of the state and was a plantation as well.
newsfromthestates.com
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
A now-disassembled monument to former Confederate president Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Virginia, in June 2020 before a wave of protests led to the monuments' removal. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury) Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific...
newsfromthestates.com
Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle supports change to how budget committee votes
Members of the Senate Finance Committee and the House Appropriations Committee meet nearly every day during the legislative session as the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee to hear proposals and set the state's budgets. They meet in this room at the Idaho Capitol. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) New Speaker of...
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead
Trucks could go faster on interstates under several bills filed in the Indiana General Assembly. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) A pair of bills filed in the Indiana Legislature seek to raise the speed limit for large trucks on certain state highways and interstates, but continued pushback from a Hoosier truck drivers group is likely to keep the measures from becoming law.
newsfromthestates.com
Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy
In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020...
newsfromthestates.com
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Signs lining Highway 32 protest a proposed silica mine that would span 249 acres in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri (Niara Savage/ Missouri Independent). Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine.
newsfromthestates.com
Painting contractor agrees to pay millions in overtime wages, damages for workers
Unforgettable Coatings owner Cory Summerhays, with arms folded. (Photo courtesy Arriba Las Vegas) Unforgettable Coatings, a Las Vegas painting company that also operates in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona, agreed Friday to pay $3.68 million to workers it failed to adequately compensate for overtime. “Defendants understand and expressly acknowledge that demanding...
newsfromthestates.com
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. (Photo by David Fuentes Prieto/Getty Images) The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with...
Comments / 0