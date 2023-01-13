ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

newsfromthestates.com

What to know about this week’s inauguration and what’s ahead for the Shapiro-Davis administration

Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis — Democrats who won big in the November election — will take the oath of office this week, marking the beginning of a new administration with an ambitious policy platform and likely challenges with navigating a divided Legislature.
Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state's 'weird' weed laws?

With marijuana still illegal to sell for recreational use, hemp-derived products are filling the void and catching the attention of state policymakers. (Graham Moomaw/Virginia Mercury) At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of...
Wolf admin completes 'first step' in OSHA study | Five for the Weekend

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced Friday that it has completed the “first step” of a multi-phase feasibility study examining the possibility of extending Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Safety Standards to public sector workers. The feasibility study, which was conducted through a collaboration...
Barnes seeking another term as MDP chair, faces challenge from former state House member

Michigan Democratic Party Chairwoman Lavora Barnes at the Michigan Democratic Party's nominating convention in Lansing on Aug. 21, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) When Michigan Democrats meet for their convention next month in Detroit, Lavora Barnes, who led the party to historic wins in November and complete control of state government in Lansing, won’t have an unchallenged path to a new term as party chair.
Dayvon Love: Let's kill the woke straw man argument

The writer is director of public policy for Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle in Baltimore, a grass-roots think tank that advances the policy interests of Black people. Political tides have shifted drastically over the past 10 years in Maryland politics. One of the major shifts has been the increased viability of progressive and more left-leaning policies. This shift is part of a national trend and is often tied to this notion of “wokeness.” Woke has become a caricature of aspects of leftist (mostly social media) discourse used to smear those of us who are advocating more radical politics. What has emerged is what I am calling the woke straw man argument.
Union: NM calling state employees back to in-person work without much of a plan

Being able to telework the last couple of years helped many state of New Mexico employees and protected their health, workers say as the government looks to end the practice. The local chapter of a union is holding a rally Tuesday morning to protest the administration's requirement that state workers return in-person soon. (Stock photo via Getty Images)
Political art by Marc Murphy

Here’s a piece reflecting the writing by Vanessa Gallman about the rate at which Kentucky imprisons its citizens, and the state’s Constitution that classifies them as slaves. I chose the image of My Old Kentucky Home because it’s an iconic symbol of the state and was a plantation as well.
New monuments must mean more than memorialization

A now-disassembled monument to former Confederate president Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Virginia, in June 2020 before a wave of protests led to the monuments' removal. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury) Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific...
Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle supports change to how budget committee votes

Members of the Senate Finance Committee and the House Appropriations Committee meet nearly every day during the legislative session as the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee to hear proposals and set the state's budgets. They meet in this room at the Idaho Capitol. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) New Speaker of...
Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead

Trucks could go faster on interstates under several bills filed in the Indiana General Assembly. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) A pair of bills filed in the Indiana Legislature seek to raise the speed limit for large trucks on certain state highways and interstates, but continued pushback from a Hoosier truck drivers group is likely to keep the measures from becoming law.
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn't over for neighbors

Signs lining Highway 32 protest a proposed silica mine that would span 249 acres in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri (Niara Savage/ Missouri Independent). Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine.
Painting contractor agrees to pay millions in overtime wages, damages for workers

Unforgettable Coatings owner Cory Summerhays, with arms folded. (Photo courtesy Arriba Las Vegas) Unforgettable Coatings, a Las Vegas painting company that also operates in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona, agreed Friday to pay $3.68 million to workers it failed to adequately compensate for overtime. “Defendants understand and expressly acknowledge that demanding...
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. (Photo by David Fuentes Prieto/Getty Images) The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with...
