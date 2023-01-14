Political Notes: Four more for the Moore team, plus the roster of Black Caucus leaders and an MLK Day fair housing event

Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects
Former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke, who was the first Black man elected to that office in 1987, speaks at his investiture ceremony as University of Baltimore president in 2015. Photo courtesy of the Executive Office of the Governor. In 1987, Baltimore State’s Attorney Kurt L. Schmoke was running to become...
newsfromthestates.com
Moore faces great expectations and the weight of history as he takes office
Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) with President Biden at a get-out-the-vote rally in Bowie last November. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) takes office Wednesday with the weight of history and the burden of high expectations on his broad shoulders. He also begins Day One of his four-year term as a bonafide national superstar, a rarity for a political newcomer — and a weight, perhaps, of a different kind.
Gov.-elect Wes Moore shares plans for vacancies, surplus ahead of inauguration
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Two months after winning Maryland’s gubernatorial race, Wes Moore has spent much of his time planning, thinking, and waiting to officially be sworn in as the 63rd governor of Maryland. “I’m so ready,” said Moore. “I’m ready to get to work.”
bethesdamagazine.com
On MLK Day, Gov.-elect Wes Moore pledges to make Maryland ‘the state that serves’
On MLK Day, Gov.-elect Wes Moore pledges to make Maryland ‘the state that serves’. On Monday, Gov. -Elect Wes Moore, who will be sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor Wednesday, is pledging a devotion to service. Moore visited the Progress Place shelter and service center in Silver...
wypr.org
Wes Moore plans to push ahead on these priorities after he’s officially Maryland’s governor
Democrat Wes Moore will be inaugurated Wednesday as Maryland’s 63rd governor, giving his party the greatest power it has had in Annapolis in eight years and making history as the state’s first Black governor. In a recent interview with WYPR, he shared the first things he plans to...
preservationmaryland.org
Preservation News: State of Md. Announces $15M for Redevelopment of Former Military Base in Washington Co.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the second recipient of the State of Maryland’s Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit, designed to rehabilitate formerly government-owned properties for economic and community development purposes. The redevelopment of Fort Ritchie in Washington County will receive a state tax credit worth up to $15 million for the comprehensive redevelopment and reuse at the historic site of the former military base.
foxbaltimore.com
Newly released poll says crime is most important issue among black voters in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A newly released Gonzales Maryland Poll found voters in Maryland believe the economy, inflation and crime are the two most important issues today. Specifically, the poll found, the majority of Black voters (35%) believe crime is the most important issue. More than 60% of Baltimore City's population is African American.
Bay Foundation Exec. is Next Md. Secretary of Natural Resources
On Tuesday, Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore appointed a new Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources ahead of the new governor’s Wednesday inauguration. Maryland native Josh Kurtz will lead the department. He has been the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Maryland Executive Director for the last two years. Kurtz...
Wes Moore reflects on Black leaders now in Maryland power positions
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Incoming Maryland Gov. Wes Moore marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by participating in a national Day of Service and saying King would have been proud of the leadership positions now held by African Americans in Maryland. Moore is poised to make history by being...
Hogan to leave office with high approval ratings intact, Gonzales Poll finds
BALTIMORE -- A new administration is shaping up in Annapolis as Gov. Larry Hogan says goodbye with his approval ratings intact.With Maryland one day away from having a new leader, it seems Governor-elect Wes Moore will have some big shoes to fill.A Gonzales Poll released overnight found Hogan will be leaving the office tomorrow on a high note, departing with the same strong job approval ratings he's enjoyed for most of his time in office.The telephone poll of about 800 registered voters statewide was taken last week found statewide. The pollsters found 77% of Maryland voters approve of the...
wypr.org
Wes Moore’s priorities for education includes more teachers of color and universal pre-K
Democrat Wes Moore will be sworn in Wednesday afternoon as Maryand’s first elected Black leader of the state’s highest office. In a recent interview, Moore spoke with WYPR about his history-making position, as well as his plans for education and Maryland schools. Moore said knowing that he is...
foxbaltimore.com
New bill restricting where guns can be carried in Maryland causes controversy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With public safety a top priority for Maryland lawmakers, the first bill filed in the 2023 session would severely limit where people with conceal carry permits could bring their firearms. "If people don’t feel safe nothing else matters," said Maryland Senate President, Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City)....
bethesdamagazine.com
Progressives float bill to let Montgomery, other counties hike taxes on top earners
A bill heralded by progressive lawmakers would allow Montgomery County and other jurisdictions in Maryland to raise income taxes on high-earning residents by a half-percentage point to provide tax relief for low- and moderate-income families. The bill would increase the maximum allowable income tax rate from 3.2% to 3.7%. “It’s...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Four bills that could have big impact on health in Maryland
The Maryland state legislature is officially in session and with it come nearly 300 bills that were pre-filed by lawmakers to be taken under consideration. A handful of those have the potential to directly affect the health and well-being of Marylanders this year or in the near future. Better access...
firefighternation.com
Firefighter’s Union Questions Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute Hiring EMS Chief with Checkered Past
Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Jan. 16—CUMBERLAND — A former Allegany County emergency medical services chief, who received a vote of no confidence from a local union and was later sentenced to home incarceration for deer poaching in West Virginia, has been hired as an advanced life support training coordinator for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute.
newsfromthestates.com
After historic election, historic challenges await Pa. Gov. Shapiro | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd delivers the oath of office to Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Commonwealth Media Services). Moments after he became Pennsylvania’s 48th chief executive on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Josh Shapiro delivered a message to state residents who voted for the competition last November.
Brooke Lierman ready for ‘awesome responsibility’ as she prepares to be sworn in as Maryland comptroller
Former U.S. Senate Barbara Mikulski and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks scheduled to participate in ceremony. The post Brooke Lierman ready for ‘awesome responsibility’ as she prepares to be sworn in as Maryland comptroller appeared first on Maryland Matters.
newsfromthestates.com
Michigan AFL-CIO: MLK said Right to Work laws destroy unions, hurt ability to improve wages
Civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. delivers a speech to a crowd of approximately 7,000 people on May 17, 1967 at UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza in Berkeley, California. | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images. The Michigan AFL-CIO on Tuesday continued its call for a repeal of the state’s Right...
newsfromthestates.com
Josh Stein announces 2024 gubernatorial bid
Attorney General Josh Stein has officially entered the 2024 race to become North Carolina’s next governor. Stein announced his run with a three minute video on social media, pledging to fight for North Carolina’s future. About 30 seconds of the ad is devoted to the incendiary rhetoric of...
newsfromthestates.com
West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent
Protesters gather in the West Virginia Capitol in September 2022, as lawmakers passed a near-total ban on abortion. Photo by Ian Karbal. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter.
Comments / 8