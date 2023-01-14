Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships

Read full article on original website
If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them
Rabbi Moti Rieber, executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, speaks out against the "parental bill of rights" during a February 2022 rally at the Statehouse in Topeka. (Noah Taborda/Kansas Reflector) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies...
Missouri lawmakers vow to expand child care access. Governor’s speech may lay out the plan
The average cost for an infant in Missouri center-based child care was $10,555, as of 2021, according to Child Care Aware (Photo credit: Getty Images). A major area of bipartisan agreement among Missouri lawmakers this year is improving access to affordable child care. And on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson...
Texas teens embark on an idealistic quest to shut down the state’s last five youth prisons
Members of the Finish the 5 Coalition march to the Texas Capitol on Jan. 10, 2023. The youth-led group gathered to advocate for closing youth prisons in Texas. (Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed...
Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect
Homeless people wait for the chance at securing housing in small trailers for $10 a night on August 5, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri (Spencer Platt/Getty Images). Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St....
Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues
TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamine. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail...
ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly...
Housing, semiconductors, budget take center stage as Oregon legislators hope for bipartisan session
The Oregon Legislature began its 2023 session on Tuesday. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Housing, homelessness, behavioral health and expanding Oregon’s semiconductor industry will take center stage in the 2023 legislative session against the backdrop of a challenging budget. Senate Democrats and House leaders from both parties laid out the...
State employees rally in favor of telework as legislative session begins in New Mexico
CWA Local 7076 Treasurer Anne Keller (left) wore a union jacket to the rally on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. outside the Roundhouse as lawmakers gathered for the start of the legislative session. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Allie Alaimo is a chemist who has for three years helped...
Michigan AFL-CIO: MLK said Right to Work laws destroy unions, hurt ability to improve wages
Civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. delivers a speech to a crowd of approximately 7,000 people on May 17, 1967 at UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza in Berkeley, California. | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images. The Michigan AFL-CIO on Tuesday continued its call for a repeal of the state’s Right...
Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber
Lawmakers gave initial approval Tuesday to a bill that could further slash the number of township assessors in the state. (Niki Kelly/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Township assessors in multiple Indiana counties could see their jobs nixed by voters under a new bill passed out of committee 9-2 Tuesday. The measure, authored...
West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent
Protesters gather in the West Virginia Capitol in September 2022, as lawmakers passed a near-total ban on abortion. Photo by Ian Karbal. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter.
Advocates voice support as Lujan Grisham pitches improvements for N.M. children
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivers the 2023 State of the State before lawmakers in Santa Fe on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham promised billions in educational investment during her State of the State address and unveiled two programs to big applause.
Clean air in schools could become New Mexico law
Under the Public School Ventilation Act, portable filtration systems like this one at a private school in Albuquerque would be used only when the central HVAC system can’t do the job. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Even though New Mexico requires public schools to upgrade their heating...
Benson, Dem lawmakers announce plans to protect election officials in wake of threats
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, at podium, and Democratic lawmakers announce plans to protect election workers and voters during a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. | Photo courtesy of Benson's office. After threats against election workers have soared in the wake of a right-wing campaign to push...
Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana
There's no absolute right to bail on the federal level — just an Eighth Amendment protection against "excessive" bail. Indiana, in contrast, has just two non-bailable charges. (Getty Images) A Bedford Republican wants to change who has the right to bail in Indiana — and it will mean editing...
Facing teacher shortages, Virginia legislators propose ideas to bring up pay, lighten workloads
As Virginia continues to struggle with teacher shortages, lawmakers have proposed a range of bills that aim to address low job satisfaction among public school teachers. The state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recently found that 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired.
Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases
Workers install a new sign at the Main Gate at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., on Oct. 22, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Deidre Moon) As a nationwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income people of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution due to the neighborhoods they are forced to live in.
Bill establishes depository for donated cancer, HIV medications
Rep. Steve Bartels introduces his bill to create a depository for donated cancer and HIV medications. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Two health-related bills cleared committee Tuesday — one helping redistribute unused prescriptions and another easing eligibility checks on publicly funded children’s health insurance. Whether receiving treatment for cancer...
Governor pledges $100 million to Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire recovery
The view from Highway 518 on the way to Mora, N.M. on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Bright Quashie for Source NM) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday asked lawmakers to dedicate $100 million of the state’s operating budget to help communities in northern New Mexico devastated by wildfires and subsequent flooding last year.
“Noncitizen” will now be listed on Ohio IDs. Advocates worry that will endanger immigrants
Gov. Mike DeWine (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story) In a little-noticed measure, whether a person is a “noncitizen” will now be printed on driver’s licenses and state IDs under a controversial law that was just signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
