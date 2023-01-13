ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Bill establishes depository for donated cancer, HIV medications

Rep. Steve Bartels introduces his bill to create a depository for donated cancer and HIV medications. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Two health-related bills cleared committee Tuesday — one helping redistribute unused prescriptions and another easing eligibility checks on publicly funded children’s health insurance. Whether receiving treatment for cancer...
INDIANA STATE
IEDC moves for massive funding increase and flexibility in new state budget

A rendering of a proposed LEAP Innovation District in Boone County, the biggest capital investment secured by the state in 2022. (From the IEDC December 2022 agenda presentation) When Gov. Eric Holcomb presented his agenda earlier this month, not everyone was on board. In particular, some Democrats questioned new dollars...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana bill seeking to eliminate township assessors advances to House chamber

Lawmakers gave initial approval Tuesday to a bill that could further slash the number of township assessors in the state. (Niki Kelly/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Township assessors in multiple Indiana counties could see their jobs nixed by voters under a new bill passed out of committee 9-2 Tuesday. The measure, authored...
INDIANA STATE
Ready, Set, Legislate

Hundreds of bills are now moving through the legislative process, and you can follow along. (Indiana State Flag) Legislators are sworn in. They elected leaders and received committee assignments. Bills are now public. Now, it is time for us to put our focus on the work of the Indiana General Assembly.
INDIANA STATE
Clean air in schools could become New Mexico law

Under the Public School Ventilation Act, portable filtration systems like this one at a private school in Albuquerque would be used only when the central HVAC system can’t do the job. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Even though New Mexico requires public schools to upgrade their heating...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
You could make your own alcohol in Ohio if new bill passes

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A new bill introduced to the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Smokers, diners, businesses, and homebuyers will pay for much of state budget

Revenue from the state's tobacco tax has been growing, in part due to an increase in e-cigarette sales. (Source: Department of Revenue Administration) While lawmakers have filed over 800 bills addressing big issues such as abortion, education reform, climate change, and parental rights, their top priority will be passing a budget by July.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Governor pledges $100 million to Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire recovery

The view from Highway 518 on the way to Mora, N.M. on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Bright Quashie for Source NM) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday asked lawmakers to dedicate $100 million of the state’s operating budget to help communities in northern New Mexico devastated by wildfires and subsequent flooding last year.
NEW MEXICO STATE
West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent

Protesters gather in the West Virginia Capitol in September 2022, as lawmakers passed a near-total ban on abortion. Photo by Ian Karbal. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them

Rabbi Moti Rieber, executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, speaks out against the "parental bill of rights" during a February 2022 rally at the Statehouse in Topeka. (Noah Taborda/Kansas Reflector) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies...
KANSAS STATE

