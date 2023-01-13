Read full article on original website
louisianaradionetwork.com
A bill to require “In God We Trust” in every Louisiana classroom among legislation filed for upcoming session
Among the bills filed for the upcoming legislative session in April is one requiring every public school classroom and even postsecondary institutions, to display the national motto “In God We Trust.” Haughton Representative Dodie Horton authored the bill. “I believe that to have it in every classroom, where...
newsfromthestates.com
Georgia’s circa 1985 K-12 school funding formula set for a redo
Increased funding for students in poverty and more school counselors could be on the agenda this year as lawmakers consider changing the state's school funding formula. Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images. Georgians who started kindergarten the year the state adopted its K-12 education funding formula are now in their forties, but...
Proposed bill aims to have fathers pay half of pregnancy medical costs
A proposed bill would allow Louisiana mothers to recover half of their out-of-pocket pregnancy medical expenses from the baby’s father.
newsfromthestates.com
Clean air in schools could become New Mexico law
Under the Public School Ventilation Act, portable filtration systems like this one at a private school in Albuquerque would be used only when the central HVAC system can’t do the job. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Even though New Mexico requires public schools to upgrade their heating...
newsfromthestates.com
You could make your own alcohol in Ohio if new bill passes
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A new bill introduced to the Ohio...
newsfromthestates.com
Native American education advocates in NM seek long-term funding for reform
N.M. lawmakers studying how to move education policy forward endorsed several pieces of legislation, including one creating a Tribal Education Trust Fund. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Rep. Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pueblo) received endorsements Monday for two bills intended to directly address the legacy of racism and disparity...
KTBS
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
Louisiana Law—If You Order a Pizza for Someone, You Have to Tell Them or It's a $500 Fine
Louisianans know our state is a little quirky. Here in the Bayou State, we do things a little differently sometimes.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Governor and lawmakers considering special session on $45-M insurance incentive fund; aimed at bringing new property coverage to the state.
The Governor’s Office and state lawmakers will discuss a possible special legislative session in early February to deal with the exodus of insurance companies from Louisiana and how to bring new insurers here. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne says a meeting is scheduled Wednesday between the Governor and House & Senate leaders…
newsfromthestates.com
ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: If we're going to enjoy Carnival, everybody ought to get vaccinated
With all the world has learned about pandemics and variants, it’s staggering that Louisiana hasn’t learned Fact One: Vaccines help. Our state is too far behind on basic vaccination rates, as well as the boosters vitally needed to protect people from the still-virulent coronavirus. We’re still the convivial...
newsfromthestates.com
2023 Oregon legislative preview: What you need to know
The Legislature convenes Tuesday, with just more than five months to pass a budget and policies. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) The Oregon Legislature begins its 2023 work in earnest on Tuesday, with just more than five months to pass a budget and tackle pressing issues including homelessness, addiction and a public defender shortage that has left hundreds of people without their constitutionally guaranteed right to an attorney.
WDSU
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
newsfromthestates.com
Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases
Workers install a new sign at the Main Gate at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., on Oct. 22, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Deidre Moon) As a nationwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income people of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution due to the neighborhoods they are forced to live in.
theadvocate.com
With eyes on Garret Graves, GOP's governor's race endorsement stirs controversy
The Louisiana Republican Party’s decision to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry nearly a year before the gubernatorial primary is continuing to stir controversy, with the party’s director warning U.S. Rep. Garret Graves not to join the race and a leading GOP donor grousing that the party is overstepping its bounds by seeking to limit the field.
an17.com
State Representative Rick Edmonds announces candidacy for State Senate
Baton Rouge, La. – Republican State Representative Rick Edmonds has announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate, District 6. Rep. Edmonds has served two terms as the representative for District 66. Following this formal announcement, Edmonds is planning campaign kick-off events across the district. “After much prayer and discussion...
newsfromthestates.com
Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana
There's no absolute right to bail on the federal level — just an Eighth Amendment protection against "excessive" bail. Indiana, in contrast, has just two non-bailable charges. (Getty Images) A Bedford Republican wants to change who has the right to bail in Indiana — and it will mean editing...
newsfromthestates.com
LIVE COVERAGE: The inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis, and Gov. Tom Wolf speak during a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish) All day today, the Capital-Star will bring you the very latest on the inauguration of incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and...
newsfromthestates.com
Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?
With marijuana still illegal to sell for recreational use, hemp-derived products are filling the void and catching the attention of state policymakers. (Graham Moomaw/Virginia Mercury) At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of...
newsfromthestates.com
IEDC moves for massive funding increase and flexibility in new state budget
A rendering of a proposed LEAP Innovation District in Boone County, the biggest capital investment secured by the state in 2022. (From the IEDC December 2022 agenda presentation) When Gov. Eric Holcomb presented his agenda earlier this month, not everyone was on board. In particular, some Democrats questioned new dollars...
