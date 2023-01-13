ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Georgia’s circa 1985 K-12 school funding formula set for a redo

Increased funding for students in poverty and more school counselors could be on the agenda this year as lawmakers consider changing the state's school funding formula. Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images. Georgians who started kindergarten the year the state adopted its K-12 education funding formula are now in their forties, but...
GEORGIA STATE
Clean air in schools could become New Mexico law

Under the Public School Ventilation Act, portable filtration systems like this one at a private school in Albuquerque would be used only when the central HVAC system can’t do the job. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Even though New Mexico requires public schools to upgrade their heating...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
You could make your own alcohol in Ohio if new bill passes

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A new bill introduced to the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Native American education advocates in NM seek long-term funding for reform

N.M. lawmakers studying how to move education policy forward endorsed several pieces of legislation, including one creating a Tribal Education Trust Fund. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Rep. Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pueblo) received endorsements Monday for two bills intended to directly address the legacy of racism and disparity...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Governor and lawmakers considering special session on $45-M insurance incentive fund; aimed at bringing new property coverage to the state.

The Governor’s Office and state lawmakers will discuss a possible special legislative session in early February to deal with the exodus of insurance companies from Louisiana and how to bring new insurers here. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne says a meeting is scheduled Wednesday between the Governor and House & Senate leaders…
LOUISIANA STATE
2023 Oregon legislative preview: What you need to know

The Legislature convenes Tuesday, with just more than five months to pass a budget and policies. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) The Oregon Legislature begins its 2023 work in earnest on Tuesday, with just more than five months to pass a budget and tackle pressing issues including homelessness, addiction and a public defender shortage that has left hundreds of people without their constitutionally guaranteed right to an attorney.
OREGON STATE
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
LOUISIANA STATE
With eyes on Garret Graves, GOP's governor's race endorsement stirs controversy

The Louisiana Republican Party’s decision to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry nearly a year before the gubernatorial primary is continuing to stir controversy, with the party’s director warning U.S. Rep. Garret Graves not to join the race and a leading GOP donor grousing that the party is overstepping its bounds by seeking to limit the field.
LOUISIANA STATE
State Representative Rick Edmonds announces candidacy for State Senate

Baton Rouge, La. – Republican State Representative Rick Edmonds has announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate, District 6. Rep. Edmonds has served two terms as the representative for District 66. Following this formal announcement, Edmonds is planning campaign kick-off events across the district. “After much prayer and discussion...
LOUISIANA STATE
Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?

With marijuana still illegal to sell for recreational use, hemp-derived products are filling the void and catching the attention of state policymakers. (Graham Moomaw/Virginia Mercury) At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of...
VIRGINIA STATE
IEDC moves for massive funding increase and flexibility in new state budget

A rendering of a proposed LEAP Innovation District in Boone County, the biggest capital investment secured by the state in 2022. (From the IEDC December 2022 agenda presentation) When Gov. Eric Holcomb presented his agenda earlier this month, not everyone was on board. In particular, some Democrats questioned new dollars...
INDIANA STATE

