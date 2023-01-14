Read full article on original website
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: White Pigeon 44, Decatur 24
White Pigeon earned back-to-back girls basketball victories, following up Monday’s win with a Tuesday 44-24 home victory against Decatur. The Chiefs never trailed as they opened the game with a 13-0 first quarter. “We played a great defensive game tonight,” said WP coach Brooke McClure. “We are continuing to...
joeinsider.com
Boys Basketball: Plainwell 57, Three Rivers 50
Plainwell picked up a 57-50 boys basketball win at Three Rivers Tuesday evening, despite TR’s Andrew Brown scoring 32 points. The Wildcats fall to 3-5 overall and 2-3 against the Wolverine Conference with a trip to Sturgis set for Friday. The Trojans improve to 6-3 and 5-1 in league...
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Colon 46, Burr Oak 25
Colon cruised to a 46-25 girls basketball SCAA win Monday against Burr Oak. The Magi move to 7-2 with the win and the Bobcats fall to 3-7. Up next, Colon heads to Bellevue Friday and Burr Oak heads to Waldron. Burr Oak statistics. Braylyn Hernandez- 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1...
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Mendon 33, Hartford 23
Mendon was a 33-23 girls basketball winner at home Tuesday over Hartford, powered by Makennah Mullin’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Hornets are 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Southwest 10 Conference with a home game Friday against Marcellus. The Huskies are 3-6 and 3-3 in...
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Centreville 41, Bangor 24
The Centreville girls basketball team earned a 41-24 home win Tuesday against Bangor. The Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter and put the game out of reach in the third. The win puts the Bulldogs at 4-5 for the season and 3-3 in the Southwest 10 Conference. The Vikings...
wtvbam.com
JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill shuts down for remodeling, relaunching as American Dreams Italian Steakhouse
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After being in business for almost a decade and becoming one of the more popular bar and restaurants in Coldwater, JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill shut down suddenly on Tuesday but a new restaurant will soon take its place. A sign on the door...
Times-Union Newspaper
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
WISH-TV
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warsaw
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check your Powerball tickets, Hoosiers. One entry sold in Indiana matched four of five numbers and the Powerball with a multiplier of 2 in Saturday night’s $404 million jackpot drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak, a convenience...
WWMTCw
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
abc57.com
Cass County crash lands truck in a pond
CASS COUNTY, Mich., --- Cass County officials are investigating a single vehicle crash, that landed a pickup truck in a pond. Deputies were called out to Dutch Settlement on M-62 in Wayne Township around 8:06 a.m.Sunday morning for an accident. Authorities believe the driver of a pickup truck 81-year-old Joseph...
Want to Buy a Bowling Alley? This One’s Up For Sale in West Michigan
Always wanted to own a bowling alley? There's one for sale in West Michigan - and it's complete with living space!. Snowden Sunset Lanes in Allegan is on the market. After initially announcing its permanent closure in 2021, it seems the bowling alley has stayed open. A post to Facebook...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
hillsdalecollegian.com
State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting
Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
News Now Warsaw
Fire in Fremont leaves four dead
FREMONT -– A mother and her three children were found dead in a Fremont home early Saturday morning. A 911 call was received shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday reporting a house fire in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found three children and an adult woman on...
WWMTCw
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
Careful: Snowmelt Leads to ‘Quicksand Like’ Conditions on Lake Michigan Beach
With a mild winter to start January 2023, if you live in the Great Lakes region, you may be tempted to take a walk along the beach. You may need to be careful you don't come upon a section of beach that is essentially quicksand. Check out the conditions at...
Mysterious Pyramid in Allegan Can Be Seen From Google Earth. What Is It?
It turns out West Michigan is freakier than I thought!. After watching the most recent episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and learning of the infamous UFO sighting along Lake Michigan in 1994, it got me thinking about other paranormal phenomena throughout the area. Did you know there's a mysterious...
After 20 years, the first female career firefighter is pursuing a new passion
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — After more than 20 years, Dawn Hinz, the first career female firefighter in Van Buren County, is hanging up her helmet in pursuit of a different passion. She hopes her journey will inspire other young girls to go after their dreams. Hinz has served her...
