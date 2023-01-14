ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: White Pigeon 44, Decatur 24

White Pigeon earned back-to-back girls basketball victories, following up Monday’s win with a Tuesday 44-24 home victory against Decatur. The Chiefs never trailed as they opened the game with a 13-0 first quarter. “We played a great defensive game tonight,” said WP coach Brooke McClure. “We are continuing to...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
joeinsider.com

Boys Basketball: Plainwell 57, Three Rivers 50

Plainwell picked up a 57-50 boys basketball win at Three Rivers Tuesday evening, despite TR’s Andrew Brown scoring 32 points. The Wildcats fall to 3-5 overall and 2-3 against the Wolverine Conference with a trip to Sturgis set for Friday. The Trojans improve to 6-3 and 5-1 in league...
PLAINWELL, MI
joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: Colon 46, Burr Oak 25

Colon cruised to a 46-25 girls basketball SCAA win Monday against Burr Oak. The Magi move to 7-2 with the win and the Bobcats fall to 3-7. Up next, Colon heads to Bellevue Friday and Burr Oak heads to Waldron. Burr Oak statistics. Braylyn Hernandez- 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1...
BURR OAK, MI
joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: Mendon 33, Hartford 23

Mendon was a 33-23 girls basketball winner at home Tuesday over Hartford, powered by Makennah Mullin’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Hornets are 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Southwest 10 Conference with a home game Friday against Marcellus. The Huskies are 3-6 and 3-3 in...
MENDON, MI
joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: Centreville 41, Bangor 24

The Centreville girls basketball team earned a 41-24 home win Tuesday against Bangor. The Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter and put the game out of reach in the third. The win puts the Bulldogs at 4-5 for the season and 3-3 in the Southwest 10 Conference. The Vikings...
CENTREVILLE, MI
WISH-TV

$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warsaw

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check your Powerball tickets, Hoosiers. One entry sold in Indiana matched four of five numbers and the Powerball with a multiplier of 2 in Saturday night’s $404 million jackpot drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak, a convenience...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Cass County crash lands truck in a pond

CASS COUNTY, Mich., --- Cass County officials are investigating a single vehicle crash, that landed a pickup truck in a pond. Deputies were called out to Dutch Settlement on M-62 in Wayne Township around 8:06 a.m.Sunday morning for an accident. Authorities believe the driver of a pickup truck 81-year-old Joseph...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
ELKHART, IN
FOX59

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
AUBURN, IN
hillsdalecollegian.com

State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting

Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
HILLSDALE, MI
News Now Warsaw

Fire in Fremont leaves four dead

FREMONT -– A mother and her three children were found dead in a Fremont home early Saturday morning. A 911 call was received shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday reporting a house fire in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found three children and an adult woman on...
FREMONT, IN
WWMTCw

Barry County firefighter fighting for his life

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
HICKORY CORNERS, MI

