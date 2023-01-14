Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: Hartford 51, Mendon 43
Hartford topped Mendon 51-43 for a home boys basketball win Tuesday. The Hornets fall to 3-7 overall with the defeat while the Huskies improve to 4-1. “Free throws and layups, simple as that,” said Mendon coach Danny Schragg. “Beat ourselves tonight, came back from eight down at halftime and took the lead in the fourth, but just couldn’t finish plays in the end.”
Girls Basketball: Centreville 41, Bangor 24
The Centreville girls basketball team earned a 41-24 home win Tuesday against Bangor. The Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter and put the game out of reach in the third. The win puts the Bulldogs at 4-5 for the season and 3-3 in the Southwest 10 Conference. The Vikings...
Boys Basketball: Plainwell 57, Three Rivers 50
Plainwell picked up a 57-50 boys basketball win at Three Rivers Tuesday evening, despite TR’s Andrew Brown scoring 32 points. The Wildcats fall to 3-5 overall and 2-3 against the Wolverine Conference with a trip to Sturgis set for Friday. The Trojans improve to 6-3 and 5-1 in league...
Girls Basketball: White Pigeon 44, Decatur 24
White Pigeon earned back-to-back girls basketball victories, following up Monday’s win with a Tuesday 44-24 home victory against Decatur. The Chiefs never trailed as they opened the game with a 13-0 first quarter. “We played a great defensive game tonight,” said WP coach Brooke McClure. “We are continuing to...
Girls Basketball: Colon 46, Burr Oak 25
Colon cruised to a 46-25 girls basketball SCAA win Monday against Burr Oak. The Magi move to 7-2 with the win and the Bobcats fall to 3-7. Up next, Colon heads to Bellevue Friday and Burr Oak heads to Waldron. Burr Oak statistics. Braylyn Hernandez- 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1...
Girls Basketball: White Pigeon 38, Constantine 31
White Pigeon defeated Constantine 38-31 Monday for a home non-conference girls basketball win. A 10-2 second quarter allowed the Chiefs to build up their lead. “Great team win tonight!” said WP coach Brooke McClure. “We really played aggressively and that is what I have been emphasizing the past couple weeks. I am very proud of our effort and I hope we continue to play with this passion!”
Thomas commits to Western Michigan
ROANOKE, Va. – Standout wide receiver Leroy Thomas announced his intention to commit to Western Michigan to continue his football and academic career. The Patrick Henry High School graduate made the most of his time and opportunity while on the field at VMI. He earned All-Conference Freshman Team honors in 2019. Thomas appeared in 34 games, making 32 starts. He hauled in 168 catches for 1,689 yards and 8 touchdowns. Thomas also scored one rushing touchdown during his time as a Keydet.
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warsaw
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check your Powerball tickets, Hoosiers. One entry sold in Indiana matched four of five numbers and the Powerball with a multiplier of 2 in Saturday night’s $404 million jackpot drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak, a convenience...
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
Dowagiac man hurt after crashing truck into Cass County pond
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 81-year-old Dowagiac man was hurt after crashing his pickup truck into a pond on Sunday morning in Cass County. The crash happened just after 8:05 a.m. on Dutch Settlement just east of M-62 in Wayne Township. Deputies say the man was driving west on Dutch Settlement when his truck ran off the road, then hit a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting
Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
2 teens hospitalized in early morning crash
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Two teenagers are being treated at an area hospital after crashing their car into a tree early Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say an 18-year-old Freeport boy and his 16-year-old passenger were headed south on Bender Road around 7 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, crashing into a tree.
JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill shuts down for remodeling, relaunching as American Dreams Italian Steakhouse
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After being in business for almost a decade and becoming one of the more popular bar and restaurants in Coldwater, JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill shut down suddenly on Tuesday but a new restaurant will soon take its place. A sign on the door...
Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing
SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
