Boulder medical billing company to refund Colorado patients nearly $13,000
A Colorado medical billing company agreed to refund about 40 Colorado consumers nearly $13,000 after the company sent them allegedly "deceptive" billing notices about out-of-network fees, according to the Attorney General's Office. The company, Flatirons Practice Management, sent statements to consumers who had received treatments from out-of-network surgical assistants that...
Polis calls for more property tax relief
Gov. Jared Polis wants state lawmakers to deliver an additional $200 million in property tax relief over the next two years, bringing the total respite offered by the legislature over that period to $900 million, as Democrats and Republicans debate a long-term solution to rising tax bills resulting from skyrocketing property values across Colorado.
Marijuana shops shut down
Gov. Polis envisions Colorado as limitless in 2023. Governor Jared Polis gave his fifth State of the State speech Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Colorado State Capitol. Human trafficking is happening in Colorado and the Department of Homeland Security says labor trafficking is just as big of a problem as sex trafficking.
Burton Brown: Colorado Democrats are coming after women’s right to self-defense
In Colorado, there’s a new and dangerous threat to a woman’s right to defend herself. Domestic violence fatalities in Colorado are on the rise. Violent crime has exploded in Colorado’s major cities of Denver and Aurora. Women, as usual, are often the target of these crimes. Many...
Governor Polis says he wants everyone in Colorado "to live their best life." Is it realistic?
Governor Jared Polis has begun his second term in office in Colorado. His inauguration speech was based around the idea of everyone in Colorado "living their best life." A future where there is unity and where everyone in Colorado thrives. A Colorado for all.
Human Trafficking in Colorado
Human trafficking is happening in Colorado and the Department of Homeland Security says labor trafficking is just as big of a problem as sex trafficking. Human trafficking is happening in Colorado and the Department of Homeland Security says labor trafficking is just as big of a problem as sex trafficking.
You could make your own alcohol in Ohio if new bill passes
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A new bill introduced to the Ohio...
Colorado families to lose hundreds in SNAP benefits in March
Colorado families will lose hundreds of dollars in SNAP benefits starting in March, when the federal government ends a pandemic-era boost to the monthly food allowance.
Colorado Marijuana tax now totals more than $2,344,000,000. Is it helping or harming our state?
Marijuana tax for the 2022 year is in. And the numbers aren't small!. Colorado tax revenue totaled $325,103,684 from marijuana last year according to the Department of Revenue.
MEDIA ALERT: ‘Frack of the State’ Action to Address Oil & Gas Wars Under Polis Administration
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Denver, CO – As Governor Polis gives his 2023 State of the State address, environmental and community organizations and impacted residents will gather at the Capitol to oppose continued approval of thousands of drilling permits in residential areas by his administration’s regulatory agency – the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commision (COGCC), despite passage of “reform bill” SB19-181 four years ago. The groups are calling on state legislators to ensure that Coloradans have healthy, safe, and livable air quality, water supplies, and climate conditions by opposing residential drilling permits and supporting a phase out of oil and gas permitting by 2030 or sooner.
Meet the 6 Largest Landowners in Colorado
Are you curious to know who the top landowners in Colorado are? From Ted Turner to the federal government, this article will reveal exactly how many acres these entities own and why it matters for residents and wildlife. We’ll also look at some of the most prominent land trusts that play a role in land conservation!
Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds
Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
Anticipated bill asks Colorado voters to forfeit TABOR refunds for education
(The Center Square) – A bill being drafted by Colorado Democrats would ask voters whether the state's excess tax revenue should be put in the state education fund for teacher compensation. Colorado’s Taxpayer's Bill of Rights requires excess tax revenue be refunded to taxpayers. It also requires voter approval...
Is it Legal in Colorado to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?
There are all kinds of laws regarding safe driving in Colorado, and it's important to be knowledgeable in regards to them in order to avoid a ticket, as well as to be as safe as possible behind the wheel. At the same time, there are all kinds of things we've...
New bill would make Colorado teens take driver’s education before getting a license
Teenagers in Colorado could soon be required to complete up to 36 hours of driver’s education to be eligible for a driver’s license, if a new bill introduced in the Legislature passes. Senate Bill 11, introduced on Tuesday, would require Coloradans under 18 to take a 30-hour driver’s...
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to...
Polis administration announces innovative housing incentive program
The Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP), announced today by Governor Polis and the Business Funding & Incentives Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), introduces new funding opportunities to support the development and expansion of Colorado’s innovative housing manufacturing businesses. Based on the understanding that strong economic development includes job creation and the development of attainable housing, IHIP will foster both across Colorado.
Democrats try again to limit law enforcement's ability to use 'deception' in juvenile interrogations
Colorado legislators have brought back a bill that seeks to make it more difficult to admit in court statements made by juveniles under interrogation when law enforcement officers use "deception." House Bill 1042, introduced on the first day of this year’s session, makes an underage person’s statements presumably inadmissible if...
Jo Stanko appointed to new job with Colorado Dept. of Agriculture
Longtime Routt County rancher Jo Stanko has been appointed as the Regional Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture. She will serve as a liaison between the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and her community of Northwest Colorado, and other agriculture communities across the state. “I’m excited to have this position to represent Northwest...
2023 Oregon legislative preview: What you need to know
The Legislature convenes Tuesday, with just more than five months to pass a budget and policies. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) The Oregon Legislature begins its 2023 work in earnest on Tuesday, with just more than five months to pass a budget and tackle pressing issues including homelessness, addiction and a public defender shortage that has left hundreds of people without their constitutionally guaranteed right to an attorney.
