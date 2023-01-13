ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Denver Gazette

Boulder medical billing company to refund Colorado patients nearly $13,000

A Colorado medical billing company agreed to refund about 40 Colorado consumers nearly $13,000 after the company sent them allegedly "deceptive" billing notices about out-of-network fees, according to the Attorney General's Office. The company, Flatirons Practice Management, sent statements to consumers who had received treatments from out-of-network surgical assistants that...
highlandsranchherald.net

Polis calls for more property tax relief

Gov. Jared Polis wants state lawmakers to deliver an additional $200 million in property tax relief over the next two years, bringing the total respite offered by the legislature over that period to $900 million, as Democrats and Republicans debate a long-term solution to rising tax bills resulting from skyrocketing property values across Colorado.
FOX21News.com

Marijuana shops shut down

Gov. Polis envisions Colorado as limitless in 2023. Governor Jared Polis gave his fifth State of the State speech Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Colorado State Capitol. Human trafficking is happening in Colorado and the Department of Homeland Security says labor trafficking is just as big of a problem as sex trafficking.
FOX21News.com

Human Trafficking in Colorado

Human trafficking is happening in Colorado and the Department of Homeland Security says labor trafficking is just as big of a problem as sex trafficking. Human trafficking is happening in Colorado and the Department of Homeland Security says labor trafficking is just as big of a problem as sex trafficking.
newsfromthestates.com

You could make your own alcohol in Ohio if new bill passes

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A new bill introduced to the Ohio...
yellowscene.com

MEDIA ALERT: 'Frack of the State' Action to Address Oil & Gas Wars Under Polis Administration

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Denver, CO – As Governor Polis gives his 2023 State of the State address, environmental and community organizations and impacted residents will gather at the Capitol to oppose continued approval of thousands of drilling permits in residential areas by his administration’s regulatory agency – the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commision (COGCC), despite passage of “reform bill” SB19-181 four years ago. The groups are calling on state legislators to ensure that Coloradans have healthy, safe, and livable air quality, water supplies, and climate conditions by opposing residential drilling permits and supporting a phase out of oil and gas permitting by 2030 or sooner.
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 6 Largest Landowners in Colorado

Are you curious to know who the top landowners in Colorado are? From Ted Turner to the federal government, this article will reveal exactly how many acres these entities own and why it matters for residents and wildlife. We’ll also look at some of the most prominent land trusts that play a role in land conservation!
beckersasc.com

Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds

Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
Washington Examiner

Anticipated bill asks Colorado voters to forfeit TABOR refunds for education

(The Center Square) – A bill being drafted by Colorado Democrats would ask voters whether the state's excess tax revenue should be put in the state education fund for teacher compensation. Colorado’s Taxpayer's Bill of Rights requires excess tax revenue be refunded to taxpayers. It also requires voter approval...
The Longmont Leader

Polis administration announces innovative housing incentive program

The Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP), announced today by Governor Polis and the Business Funding & Incentives Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), introduces new funding opportunities to support the development and expansion of Colorado’s innovative housing manufacturing businesses. Based on the understanding that strong economic development includes job creation and the development of attainable housing, IHIP will foster both across Colorado.
steamboatradio.com

Jo Stanko appointed to new job with Colorado Dept. of Agriculture

Longtime Routt County rancher Jo Stanko has been appointed as the Regional Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture. She will serve as a liaison between the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and her community of Northwest Colorado, and other agriculture communities across the state. “I’m excited to have this position to represent Northwest...
newsfromthestates.com

2023 Oregon legislative preview: What you need to know

The Legislature convenes Tuesday, with just more than five months to pass a budget and policies. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) The Oregon Legislature begins its 2023 work in earnest on Tuesday, with just more than five months to pass a budget and tackle pressing issues including homelessness, addiction and a public defender shortage that has left hundreds of people without their constitutionally guaranteed right to an attorney.
