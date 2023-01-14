Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Monmouth County town files lawsuit against New Jersey for vehicle thefts
MIDDLETOWN — Frustrated by the continuing epidemic of automobile thefts in New Jersey, and what they consider to be little action to stop it, officials in Monmouth County are getting a little more serious in their attempt to get the attention of state leaders. Outside the municipal police department...
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
New Jersey plumber busted for taking upskirting photos of women has been arrested again
A Red Bank man who was charged in 2022 with taking upskirt pictures in several stores and supermarkets in Shrewsbury has been arrested again for additional and related offenses. Monmouth Count Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a statement that the new charges facing 33-year old Christopher W. Cox include for...
Son stabs mom to death outside Harrison, NJ apartment, cops say
HARRISON — A mother was stabbed to death by her son outside her apartment building early Tuesday morning. It was the second stabbing in Hudson County in two days, the other involving an 11-year-old victim. This was also the latest crime involving a child against a parent: In Evesham,...
‘Hangry’ customer pulled knife at Jersey City eatery when order took too long: police
A man who was upset his food order was taking longer than expected got angry with other customers and an employee at a Downtown Jersey City eatery and pulled a knife and made threats, authorities said. Police arrived at 101 Hudson St. at 8:22 p.m. Sunday and disarmed Miraj Trivedi,...
Residential Burglary, Auto Theft Arrest, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery
While on probation, a Newark man burglarizes a Morris Township home, steals a car, and rams a vehicle into police during a high-speed chase. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, Sheriff James M. Gannon, and Morris Township Police Chief Robert Shearer announce the arrest of Tysean Ware, 20, of Newark.
theobserver.com
KPD: Man driving on Truck Rts. 1&9 shot behind ear, police want to know why
A Jersey City man driving on Rts. 1&9 in South Kearny Jan. 16 was shot behind his ear, unexpectedly, and Kearny police are trying to determine how and why the incident happened. According to Capt. Timothy Wagner, the Kearny PD’s public-information officer, that day, at 6:29 p.m., Kearny officers were...
Newark Woman Who Stole Nearly $94K Worth Of Balenciaga Bags Gets Prison Time
A 34-year-old Newark woman is heading to prison for her role in stealing nearly $94,000 worth of handbags from a luxury store in the Hamptons. Baseemah Davis was sentenced to two to six years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It followed her guilty plea to criminal possession of stolen property for stealing from the Balenciaga store in East Hampton in March 2022.
After being hit by mail truck, 93-year-old Union woman is critically hurt
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A 93-year-old woman was in critical condition after being hit by a mail truck on Monday afternoon, according to township police. Eva Naidanovich, of Union, remained in intensive care at University Hospital on Tuesday, Union Township Police Deputy Chief Scott Breslow confirmed to NJ 101.5.
Drunk driver charged after crash with minibus leaves 2 students injured, cops say
A 44-year-old man who cut off a mini school bus on the Garden State Parkway on Friday in Bergen County causing it to crash and injure two students was driving under the influence, authorities said. Ali Vlashi, of Fair Lawn, has also been charged with two counts of assault by...
Man set his car on fire in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Little Ferry man was arrested over the weekend for setting his car on fire in a residential neighborhood in the borough, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. On Saturday, officers from the Little Ferry police and fire departments responded to a 911 call shortly after 9:30 p.m....
Fairfield Police Arrest Two After Attempted Theft of Cooking Oil
FAIRFIELD, NJ -- The Fairfield Police Department have arrested two men after the theft of cooking oil from a local restaurant was discovered. Police have charged Lawrence Goode, 34, of Newark, and Rasheed Wright, 33, of Plainfield for burglary, attempted theft, criminal mischief and conspiracy on Jan. 13. At approximately 4:55 a.m. Friday, Officer John Seragusa was conducting a property check of Jose Tejas, located at 647 Route 46 West, when he said he observed a 2000 Ford Econoline van backed into an enclosed gated area which housed the restaurant’s used cooking oil. As the officer approached the vehicle to investigate further, the van began to drive away....
Woman injured, boy critical in apparent domestic stabbing in NJ
An 11-year-old boy was critically injured and a woman was hurt in an apparent domestic stabbing Sunday in Jersey City, city officials said.
1 dead, 1 wounded after stabbing at N.J. apartment building
KEARNY, N.J. -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment building in New Jersey. Officers responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hamilton Street and Schuyler Avenue in Kearny. Police said two female victims were stabbed -- one fatally. One person was taken into custody. There's no word on what led to the violence.
Gas-Fed Fire Ravages North Haledon Home
No injuries were reported in a heavy house fire in North Haledon. Fed by gas from a stove, the noontime blaze on Monday, Jan. 16, ravaged the two-story, wood-frame home across from the Salesian Sisters' Mary Help of Christians Academy on Belmont Avenue. PSE&G was called on a rush to...
2 senior residents killed in a week while walking in East Brunswick, NJ
A township man was killed Monday morning, the second fatal crash in a week involving a pedestrian East Brunswick. Police said Moos S. Song, 70, died after being struck around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard. Cedar Village East Brunswick is a 55+ adult community.
16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Fatal Bloomfield Crash
Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating a single-car crash in Brookdale Park that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male from Glen Ridge, N.J. On January 15, at 11:30 p.m., CSIB was notified of a single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. There were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.
N.J. man shot to death in Newark, authorities say
A 38-year-old man from Essex County was shot to death early Monday morning in Newark, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called at 12:30 a.m. to North 7th Street, where they found Omar Rivera, of Belleville, authorities said. Rivera had been shot multiple times in the...
wrnjradio.com
Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
Alert FedEx Driver In Glen Rock Notices He's Followed During Route
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed. Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0