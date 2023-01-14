ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark Woman Who Stole Nearly $94K Worth Of Balenciaga Bags Gets Prison Time

A 34-year-old Newark woman is heading to prison for her role in stealing nearly $94,000 worth of handbags from a luxury store in the Hamptons. Baseemah Davis was sentenced to two to six years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It followed her guilty plea to criminal possession of stolen property for stealing from the Balenciaga store in East Hampton in March 2022.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fairfield Police Arrest Two After Attempted Theft of Cooking Oil

FAIRFIELD, NJ -- The Fairfield Police Department have arrested two men after the theft of cooking oil from a local restaurant was discovered. Police have charged Lawrence Goode, 34, of Newark, and Rasheed Wright, 33, of Plainfield for burglary, attempted theft, criminal mischief and conspiracy on Jan. 13. At approximately 4:55 a.m. Friday, Officer John Seragusa was conducting a property check of Jose Tejas, located at 647 Route 46 West, when he said he observed a 2000 Ford Econoline van backed into an enclosed gated area which housed the restaurant’s used cooking oil. As the officer approached the vehicle to investigate further, the van began to drive away....
FAIRFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

1 dead, 1 wounded after stabbing at N.J. apartment building

KEARNY, N.J. -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment building in New Jersey. Officers responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hamilton Street and Schuyler Avenue in Kearny. Police said two female victims were stabbed -- one fatally. One person was taken into custody. There's no word on what led to the violence. 
KEARNY, NJ
Daily Voice

Gas-Fed Fire Ravages North Haledon Home

No injuries were reported in a heavy house fire in North Haledon. Fed by gas from a stove, the noontime blaze on Monday, Jan. 16, ravaged the two-story, wood-frame home across from the Salesian Sisters' Mary Help of Christians Academy on Belmont Avenue. PSE&G was called on a rush to...
NORTH HALEDON, NJ
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Fatal Bloomfield Crash

Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating a single-car crash in Brookdale Park that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male from Glen Ridge, N.J.  On January 15, at 11:30 p.m., CSIB was notified of a single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. There were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center.  The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man shot to death in Newark, authorities say

A 38-year-old man from Essex County was shot to death early Monday morning in Newark, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called at 12:30 a.m. to North 7th Street, where they found Omar Rivera, of Belleville, authorities said. Rivera had been shot multiple times in the...
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Alert FedEx Driver In Glen Rock Notices He's Followed During Route

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed.  Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.   
GLEN ROCK, NJ
