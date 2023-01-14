It is completely the parents fault. I would have to say the school holds a little bit because they failed to find the gun. It’s a six-year-old child. Their brain is not even fully developed. It hasn’t even hit puberty yet. God knows it’s not developed during puberty and teenagers are crazy, I know it wasn’t that long ago that I was one and now I have one of my own. I also took psychology and I know beyond a reasonable doubt but that child’s brain could not fully comprehend what he did it is the parents fault
I said it before, if they had a suspicion and searched they should have taken the child to the principals office and held him there till police done a thorough search of the child and his belongings and school. Not give him a get out of jail free card to go into class with it.
They're trying to avoid that lawsuit...In this world, it's always about the 💰.People don't matter. The truth doesn't matter. Only money matters.
Related
Legal expert shares insights on pause in 6-year-old shooter investigation
Virginia Army lieutenant awarded less than $4,000 by jury in civil lawsuit against Windsor police officers
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone
16-year-old charged after shot fired at Delaware high school
Virginia schools under investigation after failing to notify students of national merit recognition
Violent weekend: 12 shot, 2 killed in Hampton Roads
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Virginia school district under investigation for alleged violation of human rights act
Superintendent: School officials knew 6-year-old boy may have a gun before Virginia teacher was shot
Proposal to make meals free for all Virginia students at all schools
Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed
Lawmakers in Va. set to discuss testing rape suspects
Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence?
Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia
One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, activists say. A grant could help save it
Someone abandoned an alligator in a plastic bin at a N.J. parking lot
25% of Virginia homes contain dangerously high levels of cancer-causing gas, study finds
PennLive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 16