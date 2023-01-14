WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a gun being fired at a Delaware high school last week. Police charged the teenager with reckless endangering, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon or ammunition by a person under 21 years of age, aggravated menacing and possession of a weapon in a safe school zone. State police were called to William Penn High School after a report of a shot fired on Jan. 10 just before 12 p.m. No injuries were reported. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the week. The teenager was arraigned and committed to a New Castle County Detention Center on a $98,000 cash bond.

