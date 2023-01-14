ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
agupdate.com

Seven Acre Dairy reimagines cheese plant

PAOLI, Wis. — The lines here are blurred, and that's intentional. The Seven Acre Dairy Company is a boutique hotel, its eight rooms with names like the Milk Hauler's Suite, the Creamery Room and the Bolstead Suite, which honors a two-time state champion butter maker. This 21,000-square-foot building could...
DANE COUNTY, WI
247Sports

Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
MADISON, WI
offtackleempire.com

Reasonable Takes: Wisconsin Is The New QBU

Oh what a difference one Fall makes. Expectations for the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers were somewhat high, emerging as a favorite to win a lackluster West division and get Mollywhopped in Indianapolis. Not enough to spark excitement, just enough to appease the masses for another year. But after a surprise non-conference home loss to Washington St., the wheels began to fall off in what became a tumultuous and rocky campaign for a program known for its consistency and steadiness. Three months later, Wisconsin has essentially, definitely, probably become the new QBU. So how did we get here?
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

REPORT: Wisconsin Badgers Hosting Major Four-Star Running Back

The Wisconsin Badgers could be adding yet another weapon to their team. This time it may come in the form of a 2024 four-star running back. The Badgers are reportedly hosting Jordan Marshall, a running back out of Ohio. Wisconsin Badgers Are Hosting Four-Star Running Back Jordan Marshall. According to...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR

The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Heavy snow moves in tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit

If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
BELOIT, WI
bvmsports.com

Top 10 Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey players of all time

MADISON, Wis. (BVM) — The University of Wisconsin created its men’s hockey program in 1921, and since then, the program has captured four regular-season Big Ten titles and six national championships. The program has been able to accomplish those feats thanks to players who’ve thrived in the cardinal and white.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

High diesel prices put strain on truck drivers

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — As diesel prices in Wisconsin continue to hang around $4 on average and $4.60 nationally, it’s putting a strain on truck drivers. According to the American Automobile Association, diesel prices are over a dollar higher than normal gas prices. It’s something truck driver Roy...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kristen Walters

Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
MADISON, WI
WDIO-TV

Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Preserving batteries for electric mowers, power tools over winter

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Gas power or electric? It’s a question more consumers are asking themselves in their store’s power tool aisle -- or when buying a snow blower or lawn mower. Before you lay down hundreds or thousands of dollars, it’s important to understand what you’re getting.
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel 3000

Chris “Bucky” R. Wieland

January 14, 2023 the world forever became a darker place. A bright light known as Christopher Raymond Wieland, aka “Bucky”, was extinguished far, far too soon. After five years of trying, finally a precious son was born on June 25, 1969 to Raymond and Jean Wieland. Chris was...
SAUK CITY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-16-23 fatal crash on 151 bypass in fdl

Investigators say speed and alcohol are factors in a fatal crash on the Highway 151 Bypass near Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6pm Saturday a pickup truck traveling at highway speed plowed into the back of a car, and SUV that were stopped for a traffic signal on southbound 151 near I-41. The car driver, a 58 year old Waukesha man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 62 year old Waukesha woman, was transported to the hospital where she was in stable condition. The occupants of the SUV were not injured. The pickup truck driver, a 56 year old Oshkosh man, was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy