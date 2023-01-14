Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Major restaurant chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMadison, WI
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
agupdate.com
Seven Acre Dairy reimagines cheese plant
PAOLI, Wis. — The lines here are blurred, and that's intentional. The Seven Acre Dairy Company is a boutique hotel, its eight rooms with names like the Milk Hauler's Suite, the Creamery Room and the Bolstead Suite, which honors a two-time state champion butter maker. This 21,000-square-foot building could...
Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
offtackleempire.com
Reasonable Takes: Wisconsin Is The New QBU
Oh what a difference one Fall makes. Expectations for the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers were somewhat high, emerging as a favorite to win a lackluster West division and get Mollywhopped in Indianapolis. Not enough to spark excitement, just enough to appease the masses for another year. But after a surprise non-conference home loss to Washington St., the wheels began to fall off in what became a tumultuous and rocky campaign for a program known for its consistency and steadiness. Three months later, Wisconsin has essentially, definitely, probably become the new QBU. So how did we get here?
wisportsheroics.com
REPORT: Wisconsin Badgers Hosting Major Four-Star Running Back
The Wisconsin Badgers could be adding yet another weapon to their team. This time it may come in the form of a 2024 four-star running back. The Badgers are reportedly hosting Jordan Marshall, a running back out of Ohio. Wisconsin Badgers Are Hosting Four-Star Running Back Jordan Marshall. According to...
wisportsheroics.com
The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following towns to your list.
nbc15.com
Heavy snow moves in tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
Winter Weather Advisory to take effect at 9 p.m.
Locations north of Milwaukee will see a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain through the night with 2-5" of snow possible.
Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit
If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on whether to add welfare question to April ballot
Advisory referendum would ask whether able-bodied, childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive state welfare benefits.
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey players of all time
MADISON, Wis. (BVM) — The University of Wisconsin created its men’s hockey program in 1921, and since then, the program has captured four regular-season Big Ten titles and six national championships. The program has been able to accomplish those feats thanks to players who’ve thrived in the cardinal and white.
spectrumnews1.com
High diesel prices put strain on truck drivers
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — As diesel prices in Wisconsin continue to hang around $4 on average and $4.60 nationally, it’s putting a strain on truck drivers. According to the American Automobile Association, diesel prices are over a dollar higher than normal gas prices. It’s something truck driver Roy...
Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
WDIO-TV
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Preserving batteries for electric mowers, power tools over winter
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Gas power or electric? It’s a question more consumers are asking themselves in their store’s power tool aisle -- or when buying a snow blower or lawn mower. Before you lay down hundreds or thousands of dollars, it’s important to understand what you’re getting.
Channel 3000
Chris “Bucky” R. Wieland
January 14, 2023 the world forever became a darker place. A bright light known as Christopher Raymond Wieland, aka “Bucky”, was extinguished far, far too soon. After five years of trying, finally a precious son was born on June 25, 1969 to Raymond and Jean Wieland. Chris was...
radioplusinfo.com
1-16-23 fatal crash on 151 bypass in fdl
Investigators say speed and alcohol are factors in a fatal crash on the Highway 151 Bypass near Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6pm Saturday a pickup truck traveling at highway speed plowed into the back of a car, and SUV that were stopped for a traffic signal on southbound 151 near I-41. The car driver, a 58 year old Waukesha man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 62 year old Waukesha woman, was transported to the hospital where she was in stable condition. The occupants of the SUV were not injured. The pickup truck driver, a 56 year old Oshkosh man, was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Woman died inside burning SUV that started ‘going crazy’; doors wouldn’t unlock
Returning home along a snow-lined road last month, 73-year-old Mary Frahm had just dropped off her son for work when her car started acting bizarrely — the dashboard lights were flashing, the windshield wipers started up on their own, the speedometer was “going crazy” and the vehicle was losing power.
