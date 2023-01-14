Read full article on original website
Unexplained Mysteries-Mysterious Sailing Stones of Death Valley
The mysterious sailing stones of Racetrack Playa, a dry lake in California, are huge rocks that move mysteriously across the ground leaving a smooth trail behind them. Hundreds of these sailing stones have been observed over the years by many people and even captured on film. The movement is still not fully understood and remains one of nature's unsolved mysteries.
World’s Unluckiest Squirrel Accidentally Impales Itself On A Tree Branch
Nature is a cruel, cruel beast. Between predators, food scarcity, harsh climates, hunters, disease, traffic and/or farm equipment… it’s almost a miracle that they survive as long as they do. And we’ve seen some survive some of the most BRUTAL conditions. However, sometimes as a wild animal, you’re just flat out unlucky. Whether it’s a freak accident, birth defect that never gave you a chance, or just dumb luck… it’s hard out here on the wild. The good people of […] The post World’s Unluckiest Squirrel Accidentally Impales Itself On A Tree Branch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch a Fearless Jaguar Divebomb a Caiman Like a Kamikaze Pilot
Watch a Fearless Jaguar Divebomb a Caiman Like a Kamikaze Pilot. This incredible footage captures the moment a brave jaguar dives 25 feet into the water to take on its prey, an unsuspecting caiman. It’s like watching a kamikaze pilot dive straight down into the river. Will it catch its meal? Or will the caiman hear the trouble coming? Read on to find out!
The Man Who Stepped Off the Edge of Space and Broke the Speed of Sound While Free Falling 24 Miles Back to Earth
Red Bull Stratos was a high-altitude skydiving project involving Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner which was sponsored by the famous energy drink company Red Bull GmbH. In a marketing stunt that grabbed the world's attention, the company whose brand slogan is "Red Bull gives you wings," literally put that into action by aiming for the highest skydive ever attempted.
LEGO Ideas A-Frame Cabin Is a Great Getaway
If escaping your hectic life to a cozy cabin in the woods is your idea of the perfect vacation, then the new LEGO Ideas 21338 A-Frame Cabin set is going to be right up your alley. It includes 2082 pieces, and we would expect it to be an extra relaxing build. Even if you're stuck in the city, putting together this cabin and pouring over the details while it's on display will put you in a "back to nature" mindset. In fact, LEGO created a "cabin cam" that you can visit whenever you need a moment to chill.
VIDEO: This is What a Frozen Cave Lion Looks Like
For being almost 28,000 years old, this cave lion cub is actually in pretty good shape. That’s because it was discovered frozen in Siberian permafrost. The deep freeze preserved its body condition so well that even its individual whiskers can be seen. Science Alert reports that researchers in Sweden have nicknamed the little lion cub Sparta. They also said the animal is one of the best-preserved animals from the Ice Age ever uncovered. Because it was frozen in the ice, the cub’s teeth, skin, organs, and tissues all remain intact and in re-searchable condition.
Watch a rescued beaver meticulously build an indoor 'dam' out of random household items
The fact that beavers build dams is one of nature's coolest features. Gathering and stacking tree branches, rocks, grass and mud across a river so they can build their homes underwater is a unique instinct among the animals—and a strong one. Apparently, it's so strong that beavers will build dams anywhere, including inside a human's house using whatever items they can find. A video shared by Dr. Holley Muraco, director of research at the Mississippi Aquarium, shows a female beaver named Sawyer busily gathering stuffed animals, blankets, Christmas decorations, wrapping paper and more to build a dam in a hallway, and it's seriously the most delightful thing ever.
Converted 6x6 With Trailer Is An Overlanding Home For Family Of Five
Living on the road is a dream many people share, even if you only live vicariously through YouTube. It's fun to see how people manage daily life, living out of small spaces while roaming the countryside. Adding children into the mix creates a whole new set of challenges, but in the case of this family of five, it seems they've adjusted just fine.
California Bear Breaks Into Homeowner’s Backyard, Goes for Casual Swim
This bear in Southern California took a little swim in a backyard pool during a recent rainstorm. The homeowner got the light-hearted moment on camera too. The video clip recorded by Donna Hargett shows the bear casually taking a dip in the swimming pool. The pouring rain didn’t seem to bother the big bear. The bear seemed to know someone was watching because it occasionally glances back toward the camera.
Man attempting to eat ramen in freezing temperatures has us cracking up
In the winter cold months, having a hot cup of coffee or eating a bowl of ramen noodles might seem like a great idea but not always. In a video uploaded by content creator Jake Fischer on Instagram on December 28, he can be seen having icicles on his mustache, his cap, and on his bowl of ramen. He then says in the video, "I came outside to eat some ramen. And, it got a little too cold.” His spoon and bowl of ramen also seem frozen. The video soon went viral with more than 41 million views and 1,294,576 likes. It was captioned, "Ramen has cooled! @cluelessbushcraft did this last year so I had to try 🥶"
Watch This Hero Capybara Surf a Crocodile Down the River
Get ready for a wild ride! Experience the thrill of watching a renegade capybara ride down the river atop a crocodile! The video captures the spectacular sight from above and bops to the beat of Don Toliver’s “After Party.”. The hero comes into clear view in a few...
This New Coffee Table Book Showcases the World’s Most Remarkable and Gravity-Defying Cliffside Homes
Any architecture lover has certainly pondered what is possible when it comes to buildings in seemingly unbuildable locations—and Agata Toromanoff’s new book, Living on the Edge: Houses on Cliffs, explores more than 40 gravity-defying houses. Published by Lannoo Publishers, the €45 (about $48) tome highlights cliffside abodes in the world’s most challenging, and often remote, locations. There are houses hanging hundreds of feet above crashing waves, ultra-modern structures in the center of unspoiled natural surroundings and hard-to-reach mountainside hideaways. Toromanoff opens his work by discussing that, historically, homes—mostly castles—in remote locations weren’t built for their beauty, but rather to protect from danger...
The Heartbreaking Tragedy Behind The First Person To Survive Going Over Niagara Falls
For centuries, people have been attempting to survive a trip over Niagara Falls. The first woman to achieve this feat and survive was a woman named Annie Edson Taylor. However, despite making a name for herself in the stunt world, the rest of Taylor’s life was anything but happy.
Popular National Trust cafe just five yards away from falling into the sea
For years, this charming clifftop cafe has refreshed the walkers and daytrippers at Birling Gap. Now the National Trust is planning to move and rebuild the much-loved eatery.
Some Believe The Bimini Road To Be The Remains Of A Wall From Atlantis
Since 1968 when a diver discovered a straight alignment of rectangular to sub-rectangular limestones off North Bimini, an ongoing debate in the scientific community has ensued concerning the Lost City of Atlantis. “Baja mar” means low water sea, and Bimini means the islands of the shallow sea. The diver discovered what has since been referred to as the Bimini Road or the Bimini Wall on the sea floor in water only 18’ deep. Some marine biologists and other scientists have concluded that the huge limestones are aligned with supporting stones beneath in such a way that could not have been formed naturally,...
