In the winter cold months, having a hot cup of coffee or eating a bowl of ramen noodles might seem like a great idea but not always. In a video uploaded by content creator Jake Fischer on Instagram on December 28, he can be seen having icicles on his mustache, his cap, and on his bowl of ramen. He then says in the video, "I came outside to eat some ramen. And, it got a little too cold.” His spoon and bowl of ramen also seem frozen. The video soon went viral with more than 41 million views and 1,294,576 likes. It was captioned, "Ramen has cooled! @cluelessbushcraft did this last year so I had to try 🥶"

