Is Minnesota’s Most Popular Home Decor Item in Your House?
According to a new survey, this home decor item is one that can be found in more homes in Minnesota than any other. Do you know what it is-- and do you have in your house?. My wife and I love to watch any of those home renovation shows on HGTV. In fact, we like them so much that we just subscribed to Discovery+, where you have access to EVERY reno show out there-- and there are a lot! Anyway, whenever they renovate ANY home, if that house is here in Minnesota, it should contain THIS item.
New Report Points to Potential For Even Larger MN Budget Surplus
St. Paul, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A new Revenue and Economic Update for the State of Minnesota points to continued growth and a projected surplus that has already been estimated at more than $17.4 billion. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget is reporting that met general fund revenues for...
Minnesota State Fair Raises Ticket Prices For 2023
With the price of just about everything going up, this isn't a huge surprise. The Minnesota State Fair has upped their prices again for the 2023 season, announcing the price increase on Sunday (January 15th). The reason for the price increase? Inflation and, according to FOX 9, increasing security details,...
How to Get Into the 2023 Minnesota State Fair Paying Last Year’s Prices
The Minnesota State Fair announced it is increasing ticket prices in 2023, but there is a way you can get into this year's Fair while still paying *last* year's prices. The Minnesota State Fair Board is the group that's in charge of putting on the Great Minnesota Get-Together every year. (The group's actual name is the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, btw.) They just held their 146th annual meeting on Sunday, January 15th where they decided several things about this year's state fair.
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
Bizarre Theories About Lake Superior Underwater Structure Near Minnesota
Have you ever noticed that weird-looking anomaly just off Minnesota's North Shore? It's right near Isle Royale, just south of the Canadian border. I stumbled on some recent information that may seem out of this world. However, maybe there is something to it. There isn't anything like this in the rest of Lake Superior, so let's dive in and see what it could be.
Why This Invasive Species Now Has a New, Less Offensive Name in Minnesota
This invasive pest that's been causing problems in Minnesota for nearly 50 years is now sporting a new, less offensive name. What we've formerly called the 'gypsy moth' is an invasive species here in Minnesota that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been trying to control since the early 70s. The DNR says it feeds on more than 300 species of deciduous trees and shrubs, including aspen, oak, and birch. Those moths eat the leaves on suspect trees which then leaves them vulnerable to disease-- and can even kill them.
Only In Minnesota Is SPAM Considered a Candy Bar Ingredient
First things first, I love SPAM. I'm a SPAM girly, I love it fried with eggs, used as sandwich meat, deep fried at the State Fair, cut into fry shapes and then air fried, mixed with mayo and relish for a "salad". SPAM is fantastic and the options are limitless.
California Man Embraces First Minnesota Winter By Creating Huge ‘Snowasaurus’
When if comes to winters in Minnesota, you can either curse the cold and the snow, or you can embrace it. I have a friend who moved here from Georgia and for the first few years, he dreaded winter. Then, he decided he needed to find a way to look forward to it so he bought a snowmobile. That was a game changer.
Last Chance For Minnesota Residents To Get Free COVID-19 Tests From The State
There's still time, but it's running out. Minnesota residents have one last chance to obtain free COVID-19 tests for their household from the state's Department of Health before that opportunity is over. The program offering free COVID-19 test kits started in April 2022. According to details released by the State...
Make Plans to “Glamp” in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota
When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Can You Name Minnesota’s Favorite Pizza Topping? (It’s Not Pepperoni)
Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce. I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But,...
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters
Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
Walz Proposal Boosts Education & Childcare Funding by $12 Billion
St. Paul, MN (Minnesota News Network) - Governor Tim Walz has proposed using $12 billion, or about two-thirds of the state's budget surplus, to "make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids." At a Spanish immersion school in Saint Paul today (Tues), the governor said "we'll tackle and...
Winter Storm Warning Tonight & Tomorrow for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm tonight through 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. The Winter Storm Warning includes Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Rice, Steele, and Waseca Counties (+more). Heavy snow accumulations of 5 to 8...
Minnesota Wild Sign Matt Boldy to $49M, 7-Year Extension
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension on Monday, making him the latest young player in the NHL to cash in early off his entry-level deal. Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30...
St. Thomas Receives $75-Million Gift to Build New Arena
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The University of St. Thomas is planning to use a $75-million donation to help build a new multi-use arena on their campus. St. Thomas officials announced Tuesday the lead naming gift from Lee and Penny Anderson to help construct the arena which will house the schools Division 1 men's and women's hockey and basketball programs.
New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
Latest Proposed Bill Will Require Minnesota Schools to Provide Free Menstrual Products
A new legislative proposal was recently announced, stating that Minnesota schools would be required to provide students with free access to pads and tampons, and state lawmakers to increase school operational funding by $2 per student to cover the expense. In an article from Bring Me The News, the bill,...
