ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

US renames places that used racist Native woman slur

By Trisha Ahmed
Buffalo's Fire
Buffalo's Fire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIqYf_0kEpSWvM00

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native woman.

The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive “S-word” from geographic names across the country.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to ensure our nation’s public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, said in a statement. She called the word “harmful.”

Haaland, who took office in 2021, is the first Native to lead a Cabinet agency.

In September, the Interior Department announced its final vote on proposals to change the names of nearly 650 sites that contained the word. The agency conducted an additional review of seven locations, all of which were considered unincorporated populated places. Five of those were changed in Thursday’s announcement.

In western North Dakota, the new name Homesteaders Gap was selected by members of a small community as a nod to their local history.

Mark Fox, tribal chairman of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, welcomed the change, telling The Bismarck Tribune that the slur “really causes serious and strong emotions and resistance to that term.” In a statement to The Associated Press, he said it was long overdue, and “we are pleased that the racially insensitive and offensive name has been removed.”

But Joel Brown, a member of the McKenzie County Board of Commissioners, said many residents in the area “felt very strongly” in opposition to the switch. Brown, who is White, said he and others prefer as little interference from the federal government as possible because “generally we find they’re disconnected from what the culture and economy are out here.”

Two other newly named places are the California Central Valley communities of Loybas Hill, which translates to “Young Lady,” proposed by the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians; and Yokuts Valley.

The others are Partridgeberry, Tennessee, and Lynn Creek, Texas.

The decision has long precedent. The Interior Department ordered the renaming of places with derogatory terms for Black and Japanese people in 1962 and 1974, respectively.

Last year alone, authorities renamed 28 Wisconsin sites to remove a racist word, a panel recommended the name change of a Colorado mountain tied to a massacre, and the federal government renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features with racist and misogynistic terms.

Comments / 167

AKWM
2d ago

well - if you ever wondered what the fall of a country looks like - you are watching it in real time. Our priorities are completely scrambled, our politics are polarized and turning violent from both sides, and our economy is an absolutely trainwreck in fundamental terms.

Reply(2)
21
Mikhail Braggs
2d ago

Lol. I am still angry at the fact that the Washington Redskins changed their name!! 😄

Reply(4)
34
William Mitchell
2d ago

When are they going to change the name of, oh the name I shutter at the thought of typing that racist n-word like name! I get so emotional and feel so betrayed and ashamed every time I think about the name of one of the most important buildings in these United States, but I’ll say it here, so that you can lament with me and feel my pain! The White House 😭😭😭😭😭😭 how could they? They change names for everyone but me and my race 😭😭😭😭😭😭the injustice! I have to leave this article, it’s too painful💔💔💔💔💔💔

Reply(2)
5
Related
The Maine Writer

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee Introduces Bill Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023

Democrat Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas introduced H.R. 61, titled "Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023," in the House on January 9, 2023. Rep. Jackson is the only sponsor of the bill. The bill has been referred to the Committee on the Judiciary. Jackson first introduced this bill in 2022 as H.R. 7955, and it went as far as being introduced in the House in June 2022 before stalling. The first introduction of this bill had eight Democrat sponsors, including Reps. Clarke of New York, Carson of Indiana, Cicilline of Rhode Island, Mfume of Maryland, Carter of Louisiana, Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida, Cleaver of Missouri, and Butterfield of North Carolina.
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
texasbreaking.com

Prominent Texas Democrat Who Ran Unsuccessfully for Office Three Times Is Now a Professor

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke has accepted an academic fellowship at the University of Chicago following three unsuccessful but attention-grabbing political campaigns, the Express-News reported. Pritzker Fellow and Lecturing. The former El Paso congressman’s future in politics is uncertain. He will, however, continue working as a Pritzker fellow and lecturing...
TEXAS STATE
davisvanguard.org

Prison Closure Advocates Hold Massive Online Rally, Urge CA Governor, Legislature to Adopt ‘Roadmap’ to Closure of ‘at Least’ 7 State Prisons

SACRAMENTO, CA – Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB) and other prison reform advocates, in an online rally late last week, demanded Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and state legislature adopt a “community-informed roadmap to close at least seven more prisons by 2025 as part of this year’s budget process.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
TEXAS STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Anti-Racist Water Plan

As of this coming Wednesday, water will no longer be racist because that’s when the California State Water Resources Control Board will discuss its 2023-2025 Racial Equity Action Plan. On the 18th, the Board will discuss – but will not vote to disapprove nor approve as the Action Plan...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Buffalo's Fire

Buffalo's Fire

641
Followers
268
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Indigenous Media Freedom Alliance's mission is to advance American Indian rights to be seen and heard through independent media, using our language and culture to create an environment where citizens can control their destiny by making informed decisions. We accomplish this mission through the organization’s publishing division, www.buffalosfire.com.

 http://www.buffalosfire.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy