Read full article on original website
Related
Largest aircraft ever flown completes record-breaking flight test
The world’s largest airplane has completed a record-breaking test flight, remaining aloft for six hours above California’s Mojave Desert.The Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane is designed to carry and launch hypersonic vehicles, capable of lifting a payload of 220 tonnes.With a wingspan of 117 metres – longer than an American football field – the Stratolaunch Roc is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.“Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests,” said Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor.“We...
First 2024 Mustang GT, Hummer EV SUV To Auction
With the 2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction starting in mere days, there’s plenty to get excited about, including this year’s batch of charity auctions. Two charity lots stand out from the others: 2024 Ford Mustang GT Fastback VIN 001 and 2024 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV VIN 001. That’s right, someone lucky will be able to add to their collection the first production S650 Mustang and/or the first production SUV version of the all-electric Hummer.
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Its Tesla Holding High
Ark has snapped up more almost 757,000 shares of the electric car titan in January alone, buying after the stock plunged.
Comments / 0