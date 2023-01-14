Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in Kuna train collision
The Ada County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal collision between an SUV and a train on Kuna/Mora Road.
Boise Police investigating home burglary, seeking video and other information
BOISE, Idaho — After someone stole $2,500 in cash from a Boise home, police are asking anyone with information, including video or pictures, to contact them. The burglary occurred Sunday on West Donnybrook Drive, which is in a neighborhood east of South Maple Grove Road situated roughly between Franklin Road and the Interstate 184 connector, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
Two Men Dead Following Domestic Disturbance, Stabbing in Caldwell
CALDWELL, ID - Detectives with the Caldwell Police Department (CPD) continue to investigate a domestic disturbance that resulted in two men being killed Friday morning. The case is being investigated as a murder, according to the CPD. At approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to Shelburne Street in Caldwell,...
Road rage is increasing in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you live or work in Caldwell, you might have noticed some drivers being more aggressive lately, and you're not alone. The Caldwell Police Department has seen an increase in road rage incidents. It can start with a driver being cut off, followed by a honk,...
Idaho Man Charged in Deadly Fentanyl Case
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho man is facing charges of dealing the deadly drug fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person last year. The U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced a federal grand jury in Boise indicted 36-year-old Tanner Goforth on one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. Goforth is accused of selling fentanyl to another person in May 2022 that killed the victim. Goforth was arrested and charged by Nampa Police on January 12 and is set to be arraigned in a Boise courtroom January 17. The man could face a minimum of 20 years behind prison bars if convicted.
Vallow-Daybell case: Judge to hear death penalty challenge, other motions Thursday
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Prosecutors in the murder case against Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell say they have sufficient evidence to prove that the death penalty is warranted -- calling the facts in the case, "egregious and heinous." That's one of the prosecution's responses to defense motions...
Two Suspects Don’t Escape After Help From K-9s In Caldwell
Caldwell, Idaho - Big day for the Caldwell Police Department on January 12 with the arrest of a very dangerous fugitive, 22 year-old Adam Ramirez. Yesterday, the Caldwell Police Department with a joint effort with Ada County Sheriff's Office - ACTION Team, Meridian Police Department IMPACT Team, and the Idaho Department of Corrections - Probation and Parole.
Police: Nampa woman found dead in apartment
Nampa Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday inside an apartment on 1st Street North. A suspect has not been identified.
Nampa man arrested on meth trafficking charge
BOISE, Idaho — A traffic stop on Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa Tuesday led to the arrest of 47-year-old Robert D. Glenn, who has been convicted on seven prior felonies, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said after a foot pursuit, officers found paraphernalia in Glenn's vehicle. He was...
Preventing human trafficking in Idaho
January is National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention month and a group of folks have gotten together to offer training on how to spot and prevent this crime from occurring. However, one of the biggest obstacles officials have is convincing Idahoans that human trafficking happens here, making it harder to...
10-year-old boy riding scooter dies after being struck by vehicle
A 10-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Meridian earlier this week. According to the Ada County coroner’s office, Drayko Gaudlip was riding the scooter at the intersection of Locust Grove Road and East Chateau Drive on Monday. He was struck by a red Chevrolet pickup truck, according to a news release from the city of Meridian. The coroner’s report did not stipulate what time the incident took place. The boy died on Tuesday at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise at 6:53 p.m., according to the report. The coroner said that the Meridian Police Department and Ada County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.
United Against Hate event addresses hate crimes in Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho, Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, DOJ Community Relations Service and the FBI gathered in Caldwell today for a United Against Hate event at the college. Several hundred community members attended. "We wanted to bring the community together to have a conversation about...
Police investigating homicide after finding woman dead inside apartment
Nampa police are investigating after discovering a dead woman inside an apartment. Police responded to a 911 call Monday night reporting a dead person inside an apartment in the 1800 block of First Street North in Nampa. The 911 caller, and others on scene, had gone to the apartment to check on the woman because they had not heard from her for several days, according to a Nampa Police Department press release. Nampa Police detectives are investigating the case as a homicide and have not yet identified a suspect, the release said. They are following up on leads and persons of interest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 208-343-COPS or at 208343cops.com. The victim’s identity is not being released, pending family notification, the release said.
GoFundMe set up for family of 2-year-old diagnosed with rare cancer
The family of a 2-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia has set up a GoFundMe page to help with their travel expenses. Twin Falls locals Andrew and Danielle Sortor are currently rotating schedules to balance work while tending to their daughter, Brexlee, who is seeking treatment near St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise after being diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “We have rotating schedules,”...
South Idaho Fire Department Rescues Dog Stuck In Tree
We all know about the predicaments cats get into. It's not uncommon for them to require assistance getting down from trees or other elevated spots, but dogs aren't generally known for their climbing abilities and they aren't known to land on their feet either. I'm a dog person. To me,...
Idaho State Police and POST support the Governor's proposed public safety budget
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Governor Brad Little (R-Idaho) proposed increasing Idaho State Police commissioned state trooper pay by 10%; additionally, he aims to spend $200,000 on additional safety equipment for each trooper. "The mall shooting that occurred at the Boise mall in October 2021, we recognize immediately we didn't have...
Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty
BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor. James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.
