ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Master and Commander’ and ‘King Kong’ Inspired Netflix’s Animated Oscar Contender ‘The Sea Beast’

Growing up, Chris Williams loved adventure movies, and among his favorites was King Kong. “The idea of the uncharted island, the mysteries beyond the horizon, was so compelling to me, and then there’s meeting this fierce beast that was so huge in scale and so formidable,” he says. “Yet over the course of the story, you form a real connection and empathy toward the creature. That, to me, was just an incredible feat of storytelling.” Williams, an Oscar winner for Disney’s Big Hero Six, also recalls seeing old maps of the sea: “The mapmakers would populate the ocean with these really...
WDW News Today

Disney 100 Years of Wonder Model Train Collection by Lionel Available for Pre-Order

Lionel has released their Disney 100 Years of Wonder model train collection for pre-order online. In addition to the actual locomotive set, fans can purchase individual boxcars and a Disney100 model theatre separately. Here is what Lionel has to say about the collection:. Join us, as we celebrate the wonder,...
Time Out Global

Five films that capture the essence of summer

In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise

We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
ComicBook

One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder

In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
BGR.com

When will Avatar 2 be available on Amazon, Netflix, and Disney Plus?

Nobody should be surprised that Avatar: The Way of Water turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The movie made nearly $1.75 billion as of this writing, which is another post-pandemic box office record. It’s still more than a billion dollars shy of Avatar’s $2.92 billion box office take, but The Way of Water still has time to make up some of that difference. And if you’re waiting for Avatar 2 to hit streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon, or HBO, then make yourself comfortable. You’re in for some extra waiting.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Last Of Us’ On HBO, A Post-Apocalyptic Story Based On The Popular Video Game

Video game adaptations have generally done a good job of emulating the world that has been captured by CGI experts and motion capture cameras. Sometimes, though, the characters have been harder to get a handle on. A new series, based on a popular apocalyptic video game, makes sure its characters are more suitable for a prestige TV series instead of the more over-the-top characteristics used for video games.
ARIZONA STATE
bleedingcool.com

Suzume: Yen Press to Publish Novel of Latest Mokoto Shinkai Movie

Yen Press will publish the prose novel adaptation of Suzume, the most recent anime feature film from the renowned anime creator, Makoto Shinkai, in July 2023. Yen Press has acquired Suzume, the most recent novel from the renowned creator Makoto Shinkai. The 2022 anime film of the same name has since exceeded 12 billion yen (about US$90.7 million) in box office revenue. The film dominated the Japanese box office for several weeks and is highly regarded as one of the top films of 2022. Suzume is Makoto Shinkai's thirteenth directorial work, following Weathering with You's release in 2019. Crunchyroll has teamed up with Sony Pictures Entertainment, Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom to release the film globally in theaters in April 2023.
Collider

Marvel Comics Celebrates Disney's 100th Anniversary With New Variant Covers

Marvel Comics will be celebrating 100 years of Disney with variant comic book covers which feature Mickey Mouse and his friends parodying classic storylines. Marvel has shared three covers of the upcoming the Disney100 Variant Cover Program. The Disney100 variant covers will be available on select issues of The Amazing...
ComicBook

Pokemon Recreates the Anime's First Opening for Ash's Final Episodes

Pokemon has kicked off Ash Ketchum's final slate of episodes with its new series airing in Japan, and Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has gotten things off to a very nostalgic start with a new opening that recreates the very first opening from the anime's original release! It's been 25 years since the Pokemon anime first kicked off its run in Japan, and the series is getting ready for its most mysterious future yet as the anime is preparing to move on from Ash for its next major series. But before that happens, Ash is going through some final travels in a special series meant to say goodbye.
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy