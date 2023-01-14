PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Marsh knows his way around a cold one after not one or two -- but four! -- Phillies clubhouse celebrations on their way to the World Series. So when the 25-year-old outfielder found himself on the big screen this week at a Flyers game, Marsh obliged fans by slamming his beer to a roaring ovation. Soaking in the experience with a smile two seats to Marsh’s right, Phillies manager Rob Thomson. All the Phillies have to worry about now is the hangover. No, not from a night out at a hockey game, but a possible malaise after a season of success,

