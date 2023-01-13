Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, MasterCard (MA) closed at $375, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the processor...
Time to Buy These 2 Travel Stocks?
With travel demand expected to be higher in 2023, two stocks out of the Zacks Internet-Commerce industry are starting to stick out for their exposure to the broader travel industry. With the Internet-Commerce industry currently in the top 25% of over 250 Zacks Industries, Expedia Group EXPE and TripAdvisor TRIP...
Why an Acquisition Helped SNDL Stock Rise Today
Canadian cannabis stock SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) (formerly Sundial Growers) jumped more than 5% Tuesday morning after the company started a new chapter in its growth. The stock held onto a gain of 2.9% as of 3:05 p.m. EST. So what. SNDL announced the finalization of its acquisition of The Valens...
Tesla Could Rally 50% After Musk Names Twitter CEO
Analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) stock last week following its decision to cut vehicle prices, arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profits will suffer as a result. But investors may take solace on one soon-to-be-expected catalyst: CEO Elon Musks’s appointment of Twitter’s new boss - an event that could trigger a ‘relief rally’ of significant scale, analyst Dan Ives said, adding he hopes the announcement will come before the firm reports its 2022 financial results on January 25.
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
ET, LI, or KO: Which "Strong Buy" Large Cap Stock has the Highest Upside?
The ongoing macro uncertainty offers investors a good opportunity to pick large-cap stocks trading at attractive levels. Large-cap stocks have a market capitalization of more than $10 billion. While most large-cap stocks are well-established, mature players in their respective sectors, they can also be stocks of companies with robust growth potential. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we will place Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) against each other to pick the most compelling large-cap stock.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:. Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This operator of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
What To Expect From Charles Schwab Stock In Q4?
Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2022 results on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. We expect it to post mixed results, with earnings topping the consensus estimates but revenues missing the mark by a small margin. The company outpaced the street expectations in the last quarter, with net revenues increasing 20% y-o-y to $5.5 billion. It was primarily driven by a 44% jump in the net interest income (NII) and a 28% rise in bank deposit account fees. That said, the growth was somewhat offset by lower asset management & administration fees and a drop in trading income. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter.
Thai Shares Figure To Remain Rangebound
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost 30 points or 1.9 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,680-point plateau and it's likely to see little movement on Wednesday.
Enbridge (ENB) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know
Enbridge (ENB) closed at $41.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural...
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) closed at $41.98 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%. Coming into today, shares of...
Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.8), with the stock changing hands as low as $55.87 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $35.19, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) closed the most recent trading day at $58.44, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural...
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed at $10.04, marking a +1.52% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%. Coming into today, shares of...
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $114.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker had gained...
United Parcel Service (UPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $179 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
American Express (AXP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
American Express (AXP) closed at $153.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Heading into today, shares of the credit card issuer and...
Comerica (CMA) Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.72), with the stock changing hands as low as $67.21 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
