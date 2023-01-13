Read full article on original website
Here is Actually What’s Going into the Old Kmart in Bangor
Kmart has been gone from Bangor since April 2017. That was when The Quirk family’s real estate company QV Realty Trust bought the Kmart building and property. At the time the report was that the site was bought for future development. Since then, the Kmart store has been vacant,...
Don’t Leave Purses Behind In Your Parked Vehicle, Police Warn
Don't leave your purse in the car or you could fall victim to the Felony Lane Gang which has made its return to northern New England, according to three Maine police departments. Police in York and Kennebunkport warned of a Florida-based group of identity thieves that travel across the United...
A former Maine Veterans’ Homes site in Augusta will become home to arts academy
Maine Arts Academy, a charter school for the arts, plans to move to a building in Augusta that’s about six times bigger than its current location in Sidney. The academy bought 310 Cony Road from Maine Veterans’ Homes Augusta for $3.25 million. Chris Paszyc of the Boulos Co....
‘Baked By Joy’ to open ‘Kusina’, Filipino takeout spot in Veazie next month
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve ever been to the European Market in Bangor, there’s a good chance you’ve stumbled upon Baked By Joy. Joy Dudley offers many Filipino pastries, including her popular ube cookie, made from a purple yam, and pandesal, a traditional Filipino bread roll.
I Traveled To The Future in a Robot Tanning Booth in Auburn
Yesterday I was running errands and I had to stop by Planet Fitness in Auburn to unfreeze my account with them. You see, I moved recently and I knew I wasn't going to be able to make it to the gym so they offer for you to put your account on a hold, without the monthly charge, until you're ready to come back.
Maine Marden’s Store Location Closes Suddenly
Most of us have always believed that Marden's is one of the hidden gem businesses of the state. For those who are not familiar with the regional chain, they are discount stores, but it is not loaded with junk that you'd never want to buy. These stores are freighted with so much amazing merchandise. They have everything from clothing, to furniture, to appliances, to high end electronics. And yes, all of this stuff is sold at a great discount.
Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie
The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
Downtown Bangor will be home to a new Wabanaki cultural center
BANGOR, Maine — Native tribes have called Maine home for thousands of years, and the nonprofit Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness is looking to open a new youth and cultural center in downtown Bangor to help the community better understand the Wabanaki culture. The organization's co-CEO, Lisa Sockabasin, said...
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
Warming centers open in Bangor
BANGOR — Warming centers across Bangor are opening their doors for those in need. For the third winter in a row, the Mansion Church on Center Street is offering a place for people to get out of the cold. According to Mansion Church Pastor Terry Dinkins, the church also...
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking Lot
On January 14th at around 10 p.m., a man from Brewer was arrested by Bangor police after an abduction was reported in the parking lot of a Target. Witnesses notified the police that they saw the man forcing a woman into a U-Haul rental van. The van left the parking lot and the witnesses followed it, providing updates to the police on its location until they lost sight of it when it turned onto Kelly Road towards Veazie. The police located and stopped the van, driven by Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer on I-95 and I-395 near Exit 2. Cooper was taken into custody and sent to Penobscot County Jail. He is facing charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault. The victim was treated for minor injuries by the Bangor Fire Department Rescue.
Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings
LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
Maine Dog Drives Car, But Not Very Well, or Very Far
You’ve heard the expression "keep it between the lines." Well, that applies to dogs driving as well. He or she didn’t get that memo. And the name and gender of the dog are being withheld to protect the dog from being bothered, hassled, or bullied. The story starts...
You’ll Never Believe Who I Met In The Bathroom At A Maine Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
This Long Time Waterville Business has Relocated to Southern Maine
Let's go shopping, shall we? It is one of my favorite past times and I can tell you right now, if I am having an icky day, a little retail therapy does wonders, especially when you can uncover great finds local and affordably. Madlyn's New & Used Consignment Shop is...
Maine Man Arrested After Forcing Woman into Van at Target & Taking Off
An absolutely terrifying situation unfolded in Maine yesterday evening that led to a police chase and subsequent arrest. Shoppers at the Target store in Bangor on Saturday say they witnessed a man forcing a woman into a rental van against her will in the parking lot. Bystanders immediately called 911 for help.
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake detected in Maine overnight
DEDHAM, Maine — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was detected at 1:27 am Saturday morning in Dedham, ME and was felt by many residents in the area. The epicenter was located southeast of Phillips Lake in Dedham, about 13 miles southeast of Bangor and 7 miles from Holden. So far, no damage has been reported.
Habitat for Humanity receives nearly $100,000 worth of building materials
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A non-monetary donation to Habitat of Humanity. “It was so generous, in fact, that it was more than our one affiliate can use in a reasonable time frame,” Melissa Huston said. Ware-Butler Building Supply donated nearly 100,000 dollars worth of vinyl siding to the donation...
Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish
Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
They met in kindergarten. 70 years later, these seven women are still best friends.
YARMOUTH, Maine — It’s a question we’re asked a lot on 207 — "Where do you get your ideas for stories?" The idea for this story came from 207 alumna Peggy Keyser, who had gotten to know Sheila Alexander at the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, where Peggy now works.
