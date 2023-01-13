ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vassalboro, ME

I Traveled To The Future in a Robot Tanning Booth in Auburn

Yesterday I was running errands and I had to stop by Planet Fitness in Auburn to unfreeze my account with them. You see, I moved recently and I knew I wasn't going to be able to make it to the gym so they offer for you to put your account on a hold, without the monthly charge, until you're ready to come back.
AUBURN, ME
Maine Marden’s Store Location Closes Suddenly

Most of us have always believed that Marden's is one of the hidden gem businesses of the state. For those who are not familiar with the regional chain, they are discount stores, but it is not loaded with junk that you'd never want to buy. These stores are freighted with so much amazing merchandise. They have everything from clothing, to furniture, to appliances, to high end electronics. And yes, all of this stuff is sold at a great discount.
RUMFORD, ME
observer-me.com

Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie

The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Warming centers open in Bangor

BANGOR — Warming centers across Bangor are opening their doors for those in need. For the third winter in a row, the Mansion Church on Center Street is offering a place for people to get out of the cold. According to Mansion Church Pastor Terry Dinkins, the church also...
BANGOR, ME
Rachel Perkins

Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking Lot

On January 14th at around 10 p.m., a man from Brewer was arrested by Bangor police after an abduction was reported in the parking lot of a Target. Witnesses notified the police that they saw the man forcing a woman into a U-Haul rental van. The van left the parking lot and the witnesses followed it, providing updates to the police on its location until they lost sight of it when it turned onto Kelly Road towards Veazie. The police located and stopped the van, driven by Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer on I-95 and I-395 near Exit 2. Cooper was taken into custody and sent to Penobscot County Jail. He is facing charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault. The victim was treated for minor injuries by the Bangor Fire Department Rescue.
BANGOR, ME
police1.com

Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings

LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Magnitude 3.3 earthquake detected in Maine overnight

DEDHAM, Maine — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was detected at 1:27 am Saturday morning in Dedham, ME and was felt by many residents in the area. The epicenter was located southeast of Phillips Lake in Dedham, about 13 miles southeast of Bangor and 7 miles from Holden. So far, no damage has been reported.
DEDHAM, ME
Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish

Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
WALDOBORO, ME
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

