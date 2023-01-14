ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

The Justice Department just shut down little-known crypto exchange Bitzlato and arrested its Russian founder in what authorities claim is a huge blow to crypto crime

Bitzlato is a little-known crypto exchange that was just shut down by the Justice Department. FBI agents arrested Anatoly Legkodymov, the founder of crypto exchange Bitzlato, on Tuesday. US authorities alleged that the site laundered millions tied to illicit Russian finances. US authorities announced the arrest of the founder and...
cryptogazette.com

On-Chain Data: Largest Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $85,500,000 SHIB

It’s been revealed by official data that the largest Ethereum whales have been madly accumulating SHIB. Check out the latest reports below. It’s been just revealed that the biggest Ethereum (ETH) whales in existence are eyeing up Dogecoin (DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (SHIB), according to on-chain data. Keeping...
cryptogazette.com

Institutional Investors Are Getting Ready For The Next Bull Run

It’s been just revealed that institutional investors are getting ready for the next bull run. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Institutional investment in crypto is extremely important because it can lead to accelerated mass adoption of digital assets, according to experts. It’s important to note...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Sees Major Shift In Behavior, Analyst Says

A top analyst is addressing the state of Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports about the king coin’s price and traders’ behavior below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $21,246. A top analyst talks about how the traders’ behavior is chasing regarding Bitcoin.
cryptogazette.com

Parabolic Bitcoin Surge To New ATH In 2023

It seems that more and more optimistic predctions are getting out about the price of Bitcoin these days. Check out the latest reports about the king coin’s price below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $20,828.
cryptogazette.com

Solana And Ethereum Rival’s Price Explodes By 130%

It seems that Solana and Ethereum’s rival saw a price explosion of over 100% these days. Check out the latest relevant reports below. An altcoin project looking to rival smart contract platforms like Ethereum and outshine the speed of Solana (SOL) is leading the top 100 crypto assets by market cap. It saw some pretty major gains over the past week.
cryptogazette.com

Cardano Devs Reveal New Toolkit For ETH-Compatible Sidechains

Cardano developers have just revealed an important toolkit. Check out the latest reports that have been just released around the project. Input Output Global (IOG), the development team behind Ethereum (ETH) rival Cardano (ADA), is announcing the launch of a new toolkit. This is an important element that allows for the building of sidechains for the Cardano network.

