2023 To Be The Recovery Year For Crypto Markets; One Catalyst Could Send Bitcoin’s Price 370% Higher
It’s just been revealed that 2023 could be the recovery year for the crypto markets. An important analysis takes a look at the crypto space and notes a catalyst that could send Bitcoin to the moon. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price boost and crypto markets in...
The Justice Department just shut down little-known crypto exchange Bitzlato and arrested its Russian founder in what authorities claim is a huge blow to crypto crime
Bitzlato is a little-known crypto exchange that was just shut down by the Justice Department. FBI agents arrested Anatoly Legkodymov, the founder of crypto exchange Bitzlato, on Tuesday. US authorities alleged that the site laundered millions tied to illicit Russian finances. US authorities announced the arrest of the founder and...
Crypto lender Genesis is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week
Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital may file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Genesis was still talking to creditors and its plans may change, the report said. The parent company of Genesis, Digital Currency Group, has also been dealing with a liquidity crunch. Cryptocurrency lender...
On-Chain Data: Largest Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $85,500,000 SHIB
It’s been revealed by official data that the largest Ethereum whales have been madly accumulating SHIB. Check out the latest reports below. It’s been just revealed that the biggest Ethereum (ETH) whales in existence are eyeing up Dogecoin (DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (SHIB), according to on-chain data. Keeping...
Institutional Investors Are Getting Ready For The Next Bull Run
It’s been just revealed that institutional investors are getting ready for the next bull run. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Institutional investment in crypto is extremely important because it can lead to accelerated mass adoption of digital assets, according to experts. It’s important to note...
Bitcoin Sees Major Shift In Behavior, Analyst Says
A top analyst is addressing the state of Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports about the king coin’s price and traders’ behavior below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $21,246. A top analyst talks about how the traders’ behavior is chasing regarding Bitcoin.
Parabolic Bitcoin Surge To New ATH In 2023
It seems that more and more optimistic predctions are getting out about the price of Bitcoin these days. Check out the latest reports about the king coin’s price below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $20,828.
Solana And Ethereum Rival’s Price Explodes By 130%
It seems that Solana and Ethereum’s rival saw a price explosion of over 100% these days. Check out the latest relevant reports below. An altcoin project looking to rival smart contract platforms like Ethereum and outshine the speed of Solana (SOL) is leading the top 100 crypto assets by market cap. It saw some pretty major gains over the past week.
Cardano Devs Reveal New Toolkit For ETH-Compatible Sidechains
Cardano developers have just revealed an important toolkit. Check out the latest reports that have been just released around the project. Input Output Global (IOG), the development team behind Ethereum (ETH) rival Cardano (ADA), is announcing the launch of a new toolkit. This is an important element that allows for the building of sidechains for the Cardano network.
