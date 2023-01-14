Read full article on original website
FireRescue1
Wash. firefighter found dead in bunk
SEQUIM, Wash. — Captain Charles “Chad” Cate, 46, was found deceased in his bunk by fellow crewmembers Thursday morning, Clallam County Fire District 3 announced on Facebook. “His passing was completely unexpected and has stunned his family, friends and brothers and sisters of the IAFF 2933 and...
My Clallam County
Why do shoes with severed feet keep washing up on our beaches, and why are they crowdfunding the investigation?
PORT ANGELES – On Wednesday, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that their investigation into a woman’s shoe containing a human foot, found on the beach near the mouth of the Elwha River, would now include a crowdfunding campaign to cover the cost of an advanced DNA forensic test to try to solve the identity of the woman.
My Clallam County
Port Angeles skate park closed until further notice
PORT ANGELES – A car was still upside down in the deepest bowl of the skate park in Port Angeles Wednesday morning after a driver plowed through the fence along Race Street and plunged into the pit. PAPD Corporal Bruce Fernie tells us that as of Wednesday morning, no...
