On Friday, January 13, 2023, about 940pm , Constable Matt Ortego was in the 1100 block of Orange Street when he observed a white f350 , pulling a livestock trailer. Constable Ortego knew the vehcile and trailer to belong to a local resident. The owner of the truck and trailer confirmed both were missing from his residence. Constable Ortego attempted stop the vehicle on Sergeant street. The driver of the vehicle fled , leading officers on a brief chase. The occupant(s) then went down a pipeline road located on Fox rd in Vidor and ditched the vehicle and fled on foot.

VIDOR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO