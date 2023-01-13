Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kogt.com
OARC 75th Celebration
The Orange Amateur Radio Club is celebrating their 75th Anniversary of ARRL Affiliation, which began January 27th 1948. The public is invited to visit and learn more about HAM and Shortwave radio at the event, Jan. 27 8am-8pm at Claiborne Park. ARRL Special Event Name:. W5ND 75th Anniversary. Special Event...
kogt.com
No Timeline On Swing Bridge
When you look at the history of the East Roundbunch Swing Bridge between Bridge City and Orange, it reads:. Is it jinxed? “I don’t know,” Pct. 3 Commissioner Kirk Roccaforte. “Maybe.”. The current closure started Dec. 23 when we had the big cold front that pushed...
kogt.com
House Fire in West Orange
Firefighters in West Orange were woke up early Monday morning with a house fire on Crockett St. The call came in around 4:15am from 2120 Crockett. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed when they arrived. Neighbors said they haven’t seen anyone around the home in sometime. WOFD Chief David...
kogt.com
Bears Hold Off Jasper
The LCM Lady Bears watched a comfortable 19 point lead evaporate Saturday, before putting away the Jasper Lady Bulldogs 55-46 on Saturday. The game was played Saturday because of the State Cheer Competition Friday night. LCM got off to a hot start with a 21-7 first quarter and finished the...
kogt.com
Truck/Trailer Stolen
On Friday, January 13, 2023, about 940pm , Constable Matt Ortego was in the 1100 block of Orange Street when he observed a white f350 , pulling a livestock trailer. Constable Ortego knew the vehcile and trailer to belong to a local resident. The owner of the truck and trailer confirmed both were missing from his residence. Constable Ortego attempted stop the vehicle on Sergeant street. The driver of the vehicle fled , leading officers on a brief chase. The occupant(s) then went down a pipeline road located on Fox rd in Vidor and ditched the vehicle and fled on foot.
Comments / 0