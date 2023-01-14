ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
TEXAS STATE
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree

If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
Ty D.

Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!

In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
BGR.com

Amazon’s Buy with Prime is coming to more stores this month

Last April, Amazon introduced a new program called “Buy with Prime” that extends the benefits of Amazon’s popular subscription service to other online stores. Since its launch, Buy with Prime has been available on an invite-only basis. Amazon has been “relentlessly iterating to make sure we’re building the best possible product and experience for merchants and Prime members.”
Futurism

Lowe's Now Selling Blockchain Power Tools That Won't Work If They're Stolen

Retail giants have been brainstorming all kinds of ways to combat theft — and big box hardware titan Lowe's is now pushing those efforts to the limit. The greatest minds at its Lowe's Innovation Labs have been working on the company's recently unveiled "Project Unlock," Insider reports, which will use cheap radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and — wait for it — NFTs on the blockchain to activate certain power tools at checkout.
C. Heslop

Woman Claims She Spent $500 At Target To Struggle With Groceries

The parking lot chaos at Target entertained online viewers. But it is a real pain for shoppers. They have to struggle for miles with heavy grocery loads. In 2022, theft became a significant $100 billion problem for retailers. Measures implemented to curb the practice have reduced convenience for honest buyers.
CNBC

Rent the Runway to sell secondhand luxury on Amazon as it chases profitability

Shoppers can now purchase deeply discounted secondhand luxury clothing from Rent the Runway through Amazon. The collaboration is Rent the Runway's latest with a third-party retailer as it chases profitability. The deal will also see never-worn clothing from the company's "design collective" up for sale on Amazon. Hundreds of items...

Comments / 0

Community Policy