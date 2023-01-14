Read full article on original website
Related
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Linking cardiac arrest and COVID-19 vaccine is ‘wildly and irresponsibly speculative,’ says expert
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Shortly after news broke that 54-year-old singer Lisa Marie Presley had died of cardiac arrest, some people were once...
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts
It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
2 Gut-Healthy Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For A Flatter Stomach
Maintaining good gut health is important for overall health and wellness–in fact, it can also play a role in weight loss. A healthy gut can help to improve digestion and reduce bloating, leading to a flatter stomach. It can also support the growth of healthy bacteria in the intestines, which can help to reduce inflammation and improve the overall functioning of the digestive system. In turn, this can help to support weight loss efforts by improving metabolism and aiding in the breakdown of fats. For this reason, incorporating gut-healthy foods and drinks into your daily diet is one way to get one step closer to the fat stomach of your dreams–and luckily, there are plenty of equally healthy and tasty options out there.
msn.com
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
Healing the Body After Quitting Alcohol
I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and I write about alcohol and health. My goal is to educate people about the health risks of alcohol use because most of us don’t fully understand the effect that alcohol has on our bodies.
The 3 Types of Anti-Inflammatory Tea That the Longest-Living People on the Planet Drink Most
Though there’s no magic potion for longevity or a secretly hidden fountain of youth, we’ve learned from National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner, a New York Times bestselling author and the founder of the Blue Zones, that there are several things that we can include in our diet that offer longevity-boosting benefits.
A woman with yellow eyes and abdominal pain was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer
Yellowing of the eyes and skin is a sign of advanced stomach cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss
We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
Why You Should Consider Taking B12 Supplements If You Follow A Plant-Based Diet
While there are many health benefits to a plant-based diet, there can be some drawbacks as well. Here's why you should consider supplementing vitamin B12.
verywellmind.com
Can Sleep Apnea Be Cured?
Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder that can cause you to stop breathing for 10 to 30 seconds while sleeping. This can occur up to 400 times per night. This condition is typically characterized by loud snoring or choking, or gasping sounds in your sleep, which can cause you to wake up multiple times in the night and feel tired during the day.
What Are the Benefits of Cinnamon Tea?
Cinnamon tea is a delicious and healthy beverage that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is made by steeping cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon in hot water. Not only does it have a warm and inviting aroma, but it also provides a host of health benefits. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of cinnamon tea and how it can improve your overall health and well-being.
Researchers found ginger extract can reduce knee pain in 247 patients with osteoarthritis, arthritis, and rheumatism
Ginger is one of the most popular and healthiest spices in the world. It is full of nutrients and bioactive compounds with significant health benefits. There have been centuries of use of this spice in Indian medicine. There are numerous benefits associated with this herb, including aiding digestion, reducing nausea, preventing colds and flu, soothing the stomach, relieving stomach pain, and promoting weight loss.
womansday.com
A Guide to Understanding Your Seven Chakras and How to Activate Them
Chances are, you know all about the benefits of a balanced diet — but do you know about the benefits of balanced energy? If you've ever taken a yoga class or shopped for healing crystals, then you've likely heard about the seven chakras and the role they play in your body's energetic function. But if you're still not quite clear on the meaning of chakras or how chakras affect your physical and emotional well-being, then you've come to the right place. We've got the scoop on how these energy centers impact your mind and body, as well as tips on how to unblock your chakras and experience their full power.
A Sleep Expert Tells Us How To Sleep Through The Night Over 50
Sleep issues are frustrating at any age; rest is an essential part of our overall well being, and if you’re not getting enough of it, you could run into a range of issues, including high blood pressure, heart disease, mental health issues, and more. There are several reasons you may have trouble falling asleep and sleeping through the night as a woman over 50, including the symptoms that come with perimenopause, menopause, and the post-menopausal transition.
KevinMD.com
Don’t lose yourself: a warning from a divorced physician
I was going through drawers, finishing unpacking as best I could, when I stumbled upon one of those moments that feels like a puzzle piece sliding into place. I recently divorced, moved across the country, took a leave of absence from work, and changed my job. It’s been tumultuous, but grounding. I’m back in my home state, near good friends and family, and in therapy. I’m sleeping 8 hours a day consistently and exercising. I’ve also changed my diet. I’m trying so very hard to do all the healing things.
Secret to why humans love chocolate finally revealed
The mouthwatering attraction of chocolate is down to how it lubricates our tongues, according to new research.Scientists have decoded exactly what takes place during consumption, as it changes from a solid into a smooth emulsion.Many people find the physical process irresistible - and now British experts have worked out why.The breakthrough explains why our favourite snack bars are so alluring, and could lead to even tastier treats that don’t add inches to our waistline.Britons are among the world’s biggest addicts, devouring an average 1.5 tonnes in their lifetime. They will tuck into more than 7,000 bars at a cost of...
Drinks that help the body detox can also aid in the removal of toxins and pollutants.
Detox drinks are beverages made from natural ingredients, such as fruits, vegetables, and herbs, that are used to cleanse and detoxify the body. The goal of detox drinks is to rid the body of toxins and to help improve overall health. Detox drinks can help reduce bloating, improve digestion, and increase energy. They can also help flush out toxins and impurities from the body.
Comments / 1