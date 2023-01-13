ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Flyers' Provorov refused to wear Pride Night jersey during warmup

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov chose not to take part in the pregame warmup before playing in Tuesday's win over the Anaheim Ducks because the hosts were celebrating Pride Night to support the LGBTQ community. "I respect everyone. I respect everybody's choices. My choice is to stay true to myself...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Report: Bruins, Pastrnak make progress in extension talks

The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak appear to be closer to getting a deal done. The two sides made progress in extension negotiations last week, TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Tuesday's edition of "Insider Trading." Pastrnak, a pending unrestricted free agent, has vaulted into the Hart Trophy conversation during his...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Back on active roster

Skinner (personal) was activated Sunday from the non-roster list, per the NHL media site. Skinner appears ready to return to the lineup Tuesday against Seattle after missing the past three games for the birth of his child. The Oilers sent Calvin Pickard back to AHL Bakersfield on Sunday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.
theScore

NHL Tuesday player props: 3 forwards to target

We started the week on a positive note with our shot props as two of the three players - Tyler Toffoli and Alex Pietrangelo - hit their overs with a couple of shots to spare. We'll aim for another winning night with three more plays for Tuesday's slate. William Nylander...
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: Picking each team's midseason MVP

This is the seventh edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Check back for updated rankings every other Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we select each team's most valuable player at the midway point of the season. 1. Boston Bruins (33-5-4) David Pastrnak. The...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy