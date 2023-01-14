Read full article on original website
Related
On this day in history, Dec. 26, 1972, President Harry S. Truman dies after suffering from pneumonia
Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States, died at age 88 in Kansas City after coming down with pneumonia on this day in history, Dec. 26, 1972. His legacy has grown in recent decades.
Moments in Black history from the year you were born
(Stacker) Black History Month is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and reflecting on the experiences of African Americans. What began as a week in 1926 has blossomed into 28 days of remembrance and lessons on the contributions of Black Americans. Many Black Americans come from a lineage of captured and enslaved people who were forcibly […]
The Most Famous Assassinations in American History
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a speech on July 8. Local media reported the gunman was “dissatisfied” with Abe, though details about the crime are still emerging. President Joe Biden offered condolences, saying he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the slaying. The killing shocked Japan. The nation is […]
What Grant's battlefield promotion 137 years after his death says about race in America today
Lost in the pre-holiday rush ... was an important marker in the culture wars on religion and race in America. Ulysses Grant is getting a battlefield promotion. The 18th president has been dead for 137 years, his presidency ended in 1877, and his Civil War heroics ended more than a century and a half ago. But like much of American history, the final verdict on Grant has been a matter of debate for decades. A hero in the view of the Union, a merciless butcher in the view of the Confederacy, he was denigrated as a hopeless drunk, cast into history’s dustbin as a clueless chief executive and maybe a corrupt one, then simply left by the scholarly wayside, regarded as just one of the bearded nonentities—mere placeholders in America’s greatest place of honor—between Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
Opinion: Exploring Wokeness: The History and Implications of Being Woke
The Oxford English Dictionary defines "woke" as "an alert to injustice in society, especially racism." The Merriam-Webster dictionary, on the other hand, defines it as “engaged and active in social justice issues.” So, what does that mean?
Was Andrew Jackson the Craziest American President? (opinion)
Andrew Jackson, known as the man on the $20 note since 1928, has a very controversial legacy. People go as far as demanding that he be taken off the note as it shows the darkest times in the US. Many praise him for laying the framework for democracy and strengthening the US relations with the global world; however, just as many call the dead man to be a slaver and the craziest US President. Here are some of the many reasons why people believe that Andrew Jackson was the Craziest US President to exist.
Not all insurrections are equal -- for enslaved Americans, it was the only option
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, have been called an insurrection. The same word has often been used to describe the mostly forgotten rebellions against plantation owners by enslaved people.
Washington Examiner
American history, both the good and the bad, is still worth celebrating
Most people know and agree with the famous quote from Winston Churchill , “Those that fail to learn history, are doomed to repeat it.” Then why are we as a nation working so hard to erase our own history and eliminate those aspects that make people uncomfortable. Just...
Getting to Know the Eating Habits of American Presidents
Along with the peculiar habits and other factors that make up the lives of U.S. Presidents, newfound eating habits are also now on the list. Reportedly, the Presidents of the United States have the most bizarre eating habits. They are not just picky; they are either obsessed with something or despise it completely. Here are some of the weirdest eating habits of U.S. Presidents.
San Francisco Examiner
Today in History: Jan. 17, Gary Gilmore executed by firing squad
Today is Tuesday, Jan. 17, the 17th day of 2023. There are 348 days left in the year. On Jan. 17, 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivered his farewell address in which he warned against “the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”. Sign...
minecreek.info
Lincolns secretary of state
When Lincoln won the presidential election of 1860, he asked Seward to serve as his secretary of state. Seward accepted the position, which was the most important one in the entire cabinet (a group of advisors who guide various departments of government). Upon arriving in Washington, D.C., however, Seward acted as if he were the president. Skeptical about Lincoln's abilities to lead the country, he lectured the president about various policy issues and tried to dictate military strategy.
Fact check: False claim CIA 'admitted' to assassinating John F. Kennedy
JFK was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald on Nov. 22, 1963, as he rode through downtown Dallas. But conspiracy theories about his death persist.
Ken Follett's 'The Armor of Light' to come out Sept. 26
NEW YORK — (AP) — Ken Follett is ready to wrap up his epic fictional chronicle of Western civilization. Viking announced Wednesday that the British author's “The Armor of Light" will be published Sept. 26, concluding an eight-volume series that began in 1989 with “The Pillars of the Earth” and spans 1,000 years. The new book is set in the late 18th-early 19th centuries, the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, and centers on the conflicts between Britain and France.
iheart.com
THE NAZI CONSPIRACY By Brad Meltzer
“Lost history is sometimes the most informative history,” says Brad Meltzer, whose latest discovery, co-written with Josh Mensch, involves a little-known covert Nazi assassination plot at the height of World War II: THE NAZI CONSPIRACY: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill (Flatiron Books; January 10, 2023). The book follows their previous New York Times bestsellers, The First Conspiracy (“Eye-opening” —Douglas Brinkley) and The Lincoln Conspiracy (“Expertly crafted”—NPR). Among other insights, readers will learn how America dealt with authoritarians in the past— a lesson urgently needed as we face regimes that continue to threaten free and open democracies today.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0