ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WATCH: MSU beat reporter, columnist breakdown Spartans' loss at Illinois on Friday

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odfE7_0kEp9Ag400
Ron Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State’s lengthy winning streak has been snapped.

The Spartans were unable to hold onto a nine-point second half lead against Illinois on Friday night, falling to the Fighting Illini, 75-66. The loss snaps a seven game winning streak for the Spartans and drops them to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in conference play this year.

Hear what Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press and Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal had to say about the Spartans’ loss to Illinois below:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois rides second-half clinic to blowout win at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Highlighted by exciting wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State, Illinois went into Monday night with a three-game winning streak. Looking to keep the streak alive, the Illini did just that, and in dominant fashion. After a competitive first half, Illinois used a Matthew Mayer-led attack and stellar...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Illini Now: Looking Golden

Brad Underwood’s Fighting Illini are hot, and after after winning 3 straight Big Ten matchups, the Illini make it a dominant 4th vs the struggling Minnesota Golden Gophers. Illinois walked away from Minneapolis with a sturdy 78-60 win, which is to be expected vs a struggling 7-9 Minnesota team with a new coaching staff, but the Illini have shared some struggles of their own in recent weeks. That chip however, seems to most certainly been removed from the Illini’s shoulders, for the time being. Defense, and selfless play was the name of the game in the dominant win vs the Gophers, proving Illinois has really embraced giving up playing “me” ball in exchange for “we” ball.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Coach TV: Mike Woodson previews road game at Illinois

Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Hoosiers' road game at Illinois on Thursday night in Champaign, Illinois. Have you had to coach this team differently in order to get them to play how you want?. "We always have pretty...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Shauna Green is setting the world on fire

Shauna Green’s arrival in Champaign has been a lightning bolt. It’s been yet another sign of the enduring competency of Josh Whitman. Plucking Green from the University of Dayton has breathed new life into a program that has thrived under her leadership — now No. 21 in the country.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Calvin Hart Jr., Illinois LB, reveals plans for 2023 season

Calvin Hart Jr. has played the previous two seasons at Illinois after beginning his career at NC State. Now, he’s going to suit up for one final season in Champaign before moving on. Hart made his decision final on Tuesday, releasing a brief announcement on social media regarding his...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign hotel sees increase in guests with Theatre Fest, Illini Athletics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — With the large number of people visiting Champaign-Urbana for Theatre Fest and Illini Athletics events, hotels are feeling the impact. Damian Thomas, an assistant general manager at the Marriott TownePlace, said it’s helping them bounce back after a smaller number of visitors during COVID. They’re sold out this weekend with five […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Atlanta missing endangered juvenile found

ATLANTA, Ill. (WAND)- The Atlanta Police Department reports the missing juvenile has been located. According to police, Emma E. Remington,17 of Atlanta, IL went missing around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16. Police describe her to be 5'3 weighing 100lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she was...
ATLANTA, IL
WCIA

Anthony Dr. closed temporarily in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Anthony Dr. will be closed temporarily beginning on Tuesday. The closure, between Dobbins Dr. and Dale Dr., is so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Dr. can be installed. Work is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Jan. 17, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
videtteonline.com

Power restored to multiple buildings at ISU; all buildings reopened

Illinois State University issued an emergency alert due to a power outage at multiple buildings across campus just after 2 p.m. Monday. Fell, DeGarmo and Julian Halls were affected by the outage. An update to the emergency alert stated those buildings should be vacated. An additional update just after 5...
WCIA

City of Champaign announces Kirby Ave. closures beginning Monday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has announced multiple closures for Kirby Ave. starting on Monday. Kirby Ave. lane closure at I-57 Overpass 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 17 The work will close one lane of Kirby Ave. to traffic between Cobblefield Dr. and Maynard Dr. Traffic will be […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville man asks for traffic stop review

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Danville feels unsafe driving on the roads, feeling scared whenever there’s a cop near him. Now, someone he’s known for 13 years is working to change that and bringing it forward to Danville City Council. Lloyd Randle, a former Danville Alderman, wants a review of traffic stops throughout […]
DANVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Girl Scouts prepare for 2023 cookie season and introduce a new cookie

BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Central Illinois Girl Scouts gathered in Bloomington today to discuss their 2023 season. This year they’re introducing a new cookie called Raspberry Rally that will be available through online order only. The CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich said...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Staff finds suspected stolen mail with bank info in hotel room

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity reported around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday at TownePlace Suites, located at 603 S. Sixth St. in Champaign. Hotel staff reported that a housekeeper had found a guest room containing various pieces of mail with the intended recipients’...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: I-57 reopens near Arcola after two hurt in ‘serious’ crash

Update 1:00 p.m. All lanes of Interstate 57 near Arcola have reopened to traffic. Update 11:10 a.m. State Police said two people were hurt in the crash near Arcola, one of whom was injured seriously enough to be airlifted to the hospital. Officials said the commercial vehicle slowed down in traffic to pull onto the […]
ARCOLA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam

Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam. Sheriff’s Association warns of impersonator’s assault …. Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with …. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with housing projects in Normal. Dr. Young. Man indicted...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Former Normal police chief, 2 officers dismissed from federal lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed allegations against former Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and two officers in a lawsuit filed by the victim of a $12,000 theft by former officer Brian Williams, leaving Williams and the Town of Normal as defendants. U.S. District Court Judge James Shadid ruled that Lindsey...
NORMAL, IL
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Restaurant Has Most Delicious Buffet You Have To Try

Give me a dessert bar any day of the week. Yoder's Kitchen has amazing food, but they are more known for their famous dessert buffet that you have to try for yourself. The restaurant is located in Arthur, Illinois, and is a buffet-style restaurant famously known for its dessert bar. Everything is homemade and fresh every day and all look amazing.
ARTHUR, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy